|
20:00
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong vs. James Moors (Edoardo Del Cadia gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point reverse layup (John Tonje assists)
|
0-2
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point driving layup
|
2-2
|
18:30
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
2-5
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Caleb Grill assists)
|
4-5
|
17:42
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Moses Wood defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Nicquel Blake makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
17:04
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks James Moors's two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Caleb Grill turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks Isaiah Stevens's two point layup
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
6-8
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Nicquel Blake makes two point driving layup
|
8-8
|
15:28
|
|
|
John Tonje offensive foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
John Tonje turnover
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Edoardo Del Cadia assists)
|
11-8
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
11-10
|
14:36
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake offensive foul
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake turnover
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Moses Wood turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|
|
13:45
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Dischon Thomas assists)
|
11-13
|
13:22
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake offensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Nicquel Blake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-13
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Byrd makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
12-16
|
12:56
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. offensive foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. turnover
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
James Moors turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:04
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
12-19
|
10:41
|
|
|
James Moors shooting foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-19
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
John Tonje makes two point reverse layup
|
13-21
|
10:07
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot
|
16-21
|
8:41
|
|
|
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Jump ball. Bryce Hamilton vs. Kendle Moore (Rams gains possession)
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton turnover (lost ball) (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (David Jenkins Jr. steals)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Reece Brown personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
+2
|
John Tonje makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
18-23
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|
21-23
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point driving dunk
|
21-25
|
6:14
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia turnover
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point driving layup
|
23-25
|
5:21
|
|
|
John Tonje misses two point dunk
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:27
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot
|
23-28
|
4:08
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup
|
25-28
|
3:44
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup
|
25-30
|
3:29
|
|
|
Kendle Moore personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot
|
28-30
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point driving layup
|
28-32
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
30-32
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point driving layup
|
30-34
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes two point layup
|
32-34
|
1:46
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
32-37
|
1:32
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong blocks Kendle Moore's two point layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
David Roddy personal foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-37
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-37
|
1:24
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Reece Brown defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Caleb Grill shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-38
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-39
|
0:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
+1
|
Nicquel Blake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-39
|
0:46
|
|
+1
|
Nicquel Blake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-39
|
0:36
|
|
|
Reece Brown blocks David Roddy's two point layup
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Rebels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|