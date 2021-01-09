|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Roberts vs. Andre Kelly (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Ryan Betley shooting foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot (Grant Anticevich assists)
|
2-2
|
19:21
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich offensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
4-2
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point turnaround hook shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
4-4
|
18:07
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (Andre Kelly steals)
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Joel Brown offensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Makale Foreman shooting foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-4
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-4
|
16:26
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (Hameir Wright steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
J'Raan Brooks makes two point putback layup
|
8-4
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder shooting foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-4
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-4
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot
|
10-6
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
J'Raan Brooks makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
13-6
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot
|
13-9
|
14:22
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
|
13-12
|
13:43
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (J'Raan Brooks assists)
|
16-12
|
13:13
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (J'Raan Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
J'Raan Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-12
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Celestine makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
|
17-15
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point floating jump shot
|
19-15
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
Jarred Hyder makes three point jump shot (Jalen Celestine assists)
|
19-18
|
11:25
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point layup
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann turnover (Hameir Wright steals)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point layup (Makale Foreman assists)
|
19-20
|
9:39
|
|
|
Jalen Celestine personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Huskies turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
|
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-21
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-22
|
9:10
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Joel Brown offensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (carrying)
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists)
|
19-24
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point floating jump shot
|
21-24
|
7:46
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Ryan Betley offensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Cole Bajema shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:42
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-25
|
7:42
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-26
|
7:31
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
24-26
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
|
24-28
|
6:54
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Andre Kelly turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (Jarred Hyder steals)
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
|
|
6:11
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-29
|
6:11
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-30
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point layup
|
26-30
|
6:00
|
|
|
Joel Brown shooting foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-30
|
5:48
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Riley Sorn misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Grant Anticevich assists)
|
27-32
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder blocks Erik Stevenson's two point layup
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jamal Bey offensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point putback layup
|
29-32
|
4:13
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann personal foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Quade Green personal foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-33
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-34
|
3:53
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (D.J. Thorpe steals)
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup
|
29-36
|
3:15
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jalen Celestine offensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Tsohonis assists)
|
32-36
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists)
|
32-38
|
1:36
|
|
|
Riley Sorn turnover
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jalen Celestine offensive foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jalen Celestine turnover
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:35
|
|
+2
|
Jarred Hyder makes two point step back jump shot
|
32-40
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|