LOYCHI
INDST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Cameron Krutwig vs. Tre Williams (Sycamores gains possession)
|19:47
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|0-2
|19:22
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Cameron Krutwig blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|19:00
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|18:51
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|18:49
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|18:26
|
|Braden Norris turnover
|18:09
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|0-7
|17:50
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|17:48
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|17:46
|
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|17:26
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (Aher Uguak steals)
|17:20
|
|Aher Uguak turnover (Tyreke Key steals)
|17:18
|
|Cameron Krutwig personal foul
|17:09
|
|Tre Williams offensive foul
|17:09
|
|Tre Williams turnover
|16:52
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|16:51
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-7
|16:51
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-7
|16:31
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|16:15
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|5-7
|15:59
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|5-9
|15:31
|
|+2
|Keith Clemons makes two point layup
|7-9
|15:03
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|15:01
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|TV timeout
|14:47
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|14:24
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|7-11
|14:08
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|9-11
|13:48
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (Tate Hall steals)
|13:30
|
|+3
|Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|12-11
|13:08
|
|Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|13:08
|
|Cooper Neese misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:08
|
|Cooper Neese misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:08
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|12:47
|
|Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|12:47
|
|+1
|Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-11
|12:47
|
|+1
|Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-11
|12:38
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (Keith Clemons steals)
|12:23
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|17-11
|12:01
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point layup
|11:59
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|
|Tate Hall offensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Jake Laravia blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|11:44
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|11:44
|
|Tre Williams offensive foul
|11:44
|
|Tre Williams turnover
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:19
|
|Tate Hall turnover
|10:51
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|+3
|Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists)
|20-11
|10:14
|
|Julian Larry misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Julian Larry offensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Tate Hall personal foul
|9:50
|
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:27
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|9:25
|
|Tate Hall offensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Julian Larry shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:26
|
|+1
|Tate Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-11
|9:06
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|21-14
|8:52
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (Lucas Williamson steals)
|8:15
|
|+2
|Keith Clemons makes two point jump shot
|23-14
|7:50
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Keith Clemons offensive foul
|7:33
|
|Keith Clemons turnover
|7:34
|
|TV timeout
|7:15
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|25-14
|6:26
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|6:24
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|6:11
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Cobie Barnes personal foul
|5:27
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|27-14
|5:27
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|5:27
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:27
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|+3
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot
|27-17
|4:53
|
|Jake Laravia blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup
|4:51
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point layup
|4:38
|
|Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|27-19
|4:26
|
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|4:26
|
|TV timeout
|4:13
|
|Keith Clemons offensive foul
|4:13
|
|Keith Clemons turnover
|3:56
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|+3
|Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|30-19
|3:19
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|30-22
|2:59
|
|Braden Norris turnover (Jake Laravia steals)
|2:37
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:35
|
|Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot
|33-22
|2:14
|
|Tyreke Key offensive foul
|2:14
|
|Tyreke Key turnover
|2:03
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|33-25
|1:24
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|35-25
|0:54
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|
|Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|0:25
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:23
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|0:06
|
|Cooper Neese blocks Braden Norris's two point layup
|0:04
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|35-27
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:41
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|19:30
|
|Cameron Krutwig blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|19:28
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|19:18
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|19:04
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul
|19:04
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|18:42
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|37-27
|18:27
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|17:49
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|37-29
|17:23
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Braden Norris personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|17:04
|
|Keith Clemons personal foul
|16:48
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|16:28
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|39-29
|16:27
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|16:27
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-29
|16:12
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|40-31
|16:01
|
|Lucas Williamson offensive foul
|16:01
|
|Lucas Williamson turnover
|15:49
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|15:42
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|15:40
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|15:00
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|40-33
|14:42
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|42-33
|14:19
|
|Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Tom Welch misses two point layup
|14:01
|
|Tom Welch offensive rebound
|14:01
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul
|14:01
|
|TV timeout
|13:54
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|44-33
|13:38
|
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-34
|13:38
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-35
|13:17
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|46-35
|13:07
|
|Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|13:07
|
|Tyreke Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:07
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-36
|12:53
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|48-36
|12:30
|
|+3
|Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|48-39
|12:11
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|50-39
|12:12
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|12:12
|
|Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:12
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|12:03
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point jump shot
|50-41
|11:47
|
|Tyreke Key personal foul
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:35
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|11:35
|
|Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:35
|
|+1
|Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-41
|11:14
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists)
|51-43
|11:15
|
|Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|+1
|Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-44
|11:05
|
|Cooper Kaifes turnover (out of bounds)
|10:52
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|51-47
|10:18
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|
|Braden Norris offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Cooper Kaifes turnover (out of bounds)
|9:48
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|9:46
|
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|9:39
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:39
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-48
|9:20
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|54-48
|8:42
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|+1
|Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-48
|8:22
|
|+1
|Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-48
|8:07
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|8:05
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|