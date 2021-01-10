LOYCHI
INDST

1st Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
35
INDST
Sycamores
27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Cameron Krutwig vs. Tre Williams (Sycamores gains possession)  
19:47 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 0-2
19:22   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
19:02   Cameron Krutwig blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
19:00   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
18:51   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
18:49   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
18:42 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot 0-4
18:26   Braden Norris turnover  
18:09 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 0-7
17:50   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
17:48   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
17:48   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
17:46   Ramblers offensive rebound  
17:37   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
17:26   Cooper Neese turnover (Aher Uguak steals)  
17:20   Aher Uguak turnover (Tyreke Key steals)  
17:18   Cameron Krutwig personal foul  
17:09   Tre Williams offensive foul  
17:09   Tre Williams turnover  
16:52   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
16:51 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-7
16:51 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-7
16:31   Jake Laravia turnover  
16:15 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 5-7
15:59 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 5-9
15:31 +2 Keith Clemons makes two point layup 7-9
15:03   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
14:59   TV timeout  
14:47   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
14:45   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
14:24 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 7-11
14:08 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 9-11
13:48   Tyreke Key turnover (Tate Hall steals)  
13:30 +3 Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 12-11
13:08   Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
13:08   Cooper Neese misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:08   Cooper Neese misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:08   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
12:47   Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
12:47 +1 Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-11
12:47 +1 Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-11
12:38   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (Keith Clemons steals)  
12:23 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 17-11
12:01   Cobie Barnes misses two point layup  
11:59   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
11:48   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Tate Hall offensive rebound  
11:46   Jake Laravia blocks Tate Hall's two point layup  
11:44   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
11:44   Tre Williams offensive foul  
11:44   Tre Williams turnover  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:19   Tate Hall turnover  
10:51   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:49   Ramblers defensive rebound  
10:32 +3 Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists) 20-11
10:14   Julian Larry misses two point jump shot  
10:11   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
10:11   Tate Hall personal foul  
9:50   Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:27   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
9:25   Tate Hall offensive rebound  
9:26   Julian Larry shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
9:26   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:26 +1 Tate Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-11
9:06 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 21-14
8:52   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
8:41   Cooper Neese turnover (Lucas Williamson steals)  
8:15 +2 Keith Clemons makes two point jump shot 23-14
7:50   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
7:33   Keith Clemons offensive foul  
7:33   Keith Clemons turnover  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:15   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
6:55 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 25-14
6:26   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
6:11   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
6:09   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
5:53   Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
5:47   Cobie Barnes personal foul  
5:27 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists) 27-14
5:27   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
5:27   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:27   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
5:12 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot 27-17
4:53   Jake Laravia blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup  
4:51   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
4:40   Cooper Neese misses two point layup  
4:38   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
4:32   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
4:30   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
4:26 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists) 27-19
4:26   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
4:26   TV timeout  
4:13   Keith Clemons offensive foul  
4:13   Keith Clemons turnover  
3:56   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
3:39 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 30-19
3:19 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 30-22
2:59   Braden Norris turnover (Jake Laravia steals)  
2:37   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:35   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
2:29 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot 33-22
2:14   Tyreke Key offensive foul  
2:14   Tyreke Key turnover  
2:03   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
1:40 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 33-25
1:24 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 35-25
0:54   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
0:41   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
0:39   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
0:25   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:23   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
0:06   Cooper Neese blocks Braden Norris's two point layup  
0:04   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
0:01 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 35-27
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
36
INDST
Sycamores
49

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:41   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
19:39   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
19:30   Cameron Krutwig blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
19:28   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
19:20   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
19:18   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
19:04   Jake Laravia offensive foul  
19:04   Jake Laravia turnover  
18:42 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 37-27
18:27   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
18:05   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
18:03   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
17:49 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 37-29
17:23   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
17:21   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
17:12   Braden Norris personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
17:04   Keith Clemons personal foul  
16:48   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:46   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
16:28 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 39-29
16:27   Tre Williams shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
16:27 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-29
16:12 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 40-31
16:01   Lucas Williamson offensive foul  
16:01   Lucas Williamson turnover  
15:49   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
15:42   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
15:40   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
15:21   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
15:00 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 40-33
14:42 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 42-33
14:19   Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
14:03   Tom Welch misses two point layup  
14:01   Tom Welch offensive rebound  
14:01   Jake Laravia personal foul  
14:01   TV timeout  
13:54 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 44-33
13:38   Tom Welch shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
13:38 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-34
13:38 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-35
13:17 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup 46-35
13:07   Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
13:07   Tyreke Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:07 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-36
12:53 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 48-36
12:30 +3 Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 48-39
12:11 +2 Tom Welch makes two point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 50-39
12:12   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
12:12   Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:12   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
12:03 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point jump shot 50-41
11:47   Tyreke Key personal foul  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:35   Tre Williams shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
11:35   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:35 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-41
11:14 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists) 51-43
11:15   Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
11:15 +1 Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-44
11:05   Cooper Kaifes turnover (out of bounds)  
10:52 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 51-47
10:18   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Braden Norris offensive rebound  
10:10   Cooper Kaifes turnover (out of bounds)  
9:48   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
9:46   Tyreke Key offensive rebound  
9:39   Tom Welch shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
9:39   Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:39 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-48
9:20 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 54-48
8:42   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
8:22   Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
8:22 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-48
8:22 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-48
8:07   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
8:05   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
7:55   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
7:53  