20:00
Zach Freemantle vs. Nate Watson (David Duke gains possession)
19:33
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
19:31
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
19:09
+3
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
0-3
18:47
+3
David Duke makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Nichols Jr. assists)
3-3
18:34
+2
Colby Jones makes two point layup
3-5
18:09
+3
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
6-5
17:48
Zach Freemantle turnover (traveling)
17:36
Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
17:34
Colby Jones defensive rebound
17:26
Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
17:24
Nate Watson defensive rebound
17:17
A.J. Reeves misses two point layup
17:15
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
17:06
Nate Watson shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
17:06
+1
Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-6
17:06
Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:06
Nate Watson defensive rebound
16:43
David Duke turnover (lost ball) (Jason Carter steals)
16:37
Alyn Breed shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
16:37
Paul Scruggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:37
+1
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-7
16:19
+3
David Duke makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Nichols Jr. assists)
9-7
16:07
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
15:59
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:57
Nate Watson offensive rebound
15:57
Nate Johnson personal foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
15:57
TV timeout
15:55
Nate Watson turnover (double dribble)
15:34
Jason Carter misses two point jump shot
15:32
David Duke defensive rebound
15:24
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:20
Musketeers defensive rebound
14:55
Jimmy Nichols Jr. shooting foul (Bryan Griffin draws the foul)
14:55
+1
Bryan Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-8
14:55
Bryan Griffin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:55
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
14:53
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
9-10
14:32
+2
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (Jimmy Nichols Jr. assists)
11-10
14:02
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
14:00
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
13:56
+2
Bryan Griffin makes two point layup
11-12
13:35
+2
Alyn Breed makes two point layup (A.J. Reeves assists)
13-12
13:24
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
13:22
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
13:19
Bryan Griffin blocks David Duke's two point jump shot
13:17
Friars offensive rebound
13:06
+3
David Duke makes three point jump shot
16-12
12:45
David Duke shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
12:45
+1
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-13
12:45
+1
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-14
12:28
A.J. Reeves misses two point jump shot
12:26
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
12:19
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
12:17
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
11:59
Noah Horchler misses three point jump shot
11:57
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
11:52
A.J. Reeves personal foul
11:52
TV timeout
11:45
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
11:43
Nate Watson defensive rebound
11:26
+2
David Duke makes two point jump shot
18-14
11:12
+2
Adam Kunkel makes two point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
18-16
10:54
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
10:52
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
10:52
Dwon Odom personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
10:40
Noah Horchler misses three point jump shot
10:36
Musketeers defensive rebound
10:20
Noah Horchler shooting foul (Dwon Odom draws the foul)
10:20
+1
Dwon Odom makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-17
10:20
Dwon Odom misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:20
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
9:59
David Duke misses two point jump shot
9:57
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
9:50
+2
Adam Kunkel makes two point layup (Dwon Odom assists)
18-19
9:36
Ed Croswell Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dwon Odom steals)
9:29
+2
Dwon Odom makes two point layup
18-21
9:19
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass)
9:06
Zach Freemantle turnover (bad pass) (Ed Croswell Jr. steals)
8:52
+2
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup (A.J. Reeves assists)
20-21
8:35
+3
C.J. Wilcher makes three point jump shot (Nate Johnson assists)
20-24
8:07
Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Dwon Odom steals)
8:01
+3
C.J. Wilcher makes three point jump shot (Nate Johnson assists)
20-27
8:00
Friars 30 second timeout
8:00
TV timeout
7:43
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Nate Johnson steals)
7:33
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
7:31
David Duke defensive rebound
7:23
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
7:21
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
7:07
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
7:05
Friars defensive rebound
6:51
Jason Carter shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
6:51
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-27
6:51
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:51
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
6:37
+2
Colby Jones makes two point layup
21-29
6:26
+3
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
24-29
6:02
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
24-31
5:47
David Duke turnover (lost ball) (Paul Scruggs steals)
5:33
Zach Freemantle turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Reeves steals)
5:24
+3
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
27-31
5:05
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
5:03
Nate Watson defensive rebound
4:47
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
4:45
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
4:37
David Duke shooting foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
4:37
Nate Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:37
Nate Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:37
Nate Watson defensive rebound
4:14
+2
David Duke makes two point jump shot
29-31
3:52
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
3:50
David Duke defensive rebound
3:41
Zach Freemantle shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
3:41
TV timeout
3:41
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:41
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:41
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
3:12
David Duke blocks Dwon Odom's three point jump shot
3:10
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
2:49
Colby Jones shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
2:49
David Duke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:49
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-31
2:37
Paul Scruggs misses two point layup
2:35
C.J. Wilcher offensive rebound
2:29
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Dwon Odom assists)
30-33
2:05
A.J. Reeves misses two point layup
2:03
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
32-33
|
1:49
|
|
|
C.J. Wilcher turnover (lost ball) (David Duke steals)
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point layup
|
34-33
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|
34-35
|
1:02
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (lost ball) (Colby Jones steals)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
C.J. Wilcher misses two point layup
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Colby Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|