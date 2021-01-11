|
20:00
|
|
|
Jake Forrester vs. Ethan Chargois (Jeremiah Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey blocks Jake Forrester's two point layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Owls offensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Owls offensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Owls turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Jake Forrester shooting foul (Isiah Jasey draws the foul)
|
|
19:05
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Jasey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:05
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point layup
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester makes two point dunk (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
2-1
|
18:02
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II blocks Isiah Jasey's two point layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey offensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey personal foul (Jeremiah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey blocks Jake Forrester's two point hook shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Chargois makes three point pullup jump shot
|
2-4
|
16:08
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry turnover
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point driving layup
|
2-6
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jake Forrester turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:19
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
2-9
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
5-9
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey makes two point driving dunk (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
5-11
|
14:33
|
|
+3
|
De'Vondre Perry makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|
8-11
|
14:14
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
8-14
|
13:59
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks De'Vondre Perry's two point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Owls 30 second timeout
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II personal foul (Darius McNeill draws the foul)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses two point layup
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point alley-oop layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
8-16
|
12:58
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point driving layup
|
8-18
|
12:22
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point pullup jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
11-18
|
11:24
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point driving jump shot
|
11-20
|
10:23
|
|
|
Brendan Barry turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
11-23
|
9:47
|
|
|
Brendan Barry misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Yor Anei defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams personal foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Barry steals)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point pullup jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|
14-23
|
8:03
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey personal foul (J.P. Moorman II draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Yor Anei defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point step back jump shot
|
14-25
|
7:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-25
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-25
|
7:14
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Yor Anei offensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jake Forrester personal foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
16-27
|
6:52
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Quincy Ademokoya makes three point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
|
19-27
|
6:22
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Yor Anei offensive foul (Jeremiah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Yor Anei turnover
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II flagrant 1 (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II turnover
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Yor Anei makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
19-28
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Yor Anei offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|
22-28
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point pullup jump shot
|
22-30
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Ademokoya makes two point layup (Damian Dunn assists)
|
24-30
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
24-32
|
4:16
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Yor Anei defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Yor Anei personal foul (J.P. Moorman II draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel offensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Darius McNeill turnover (bad pass) (Quincy Ademokoya steals)
|
|
3:08
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point pullup jump shot (Quincy Ademokoya assists)
|
27-32
|
2:54
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry shooting foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
2:51
|
|
+1
|
Feron Hunt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-33
|
2:51
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-33
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-33
|
2:12
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Damian Dunn offensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Damian Dunn makes two point putback layup
|
31-33
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point pullup jump shot
|
31-35
|
1:15
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point driving layup
|
31-37
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover (bad pass) (Kendric Davis steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II makes three point pullup jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
34-37