20:00
Khadim Sy vs. Colin Castleton (KJ Buffen gains possession)
19:52
+2
Devontae Shuler makes two point layup (Luis Rodriguez assists)
2-0
19:22
Tre Mann misses two point driving layup
|
19:20
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
|
19:10
Luis Rodriguez misses two point floating jump shot
|
19:08
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
18:38
Tre Mann misses two point pullup jump shot
|
18:36
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
|
18:28
+3
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot
2-3
18:11
Colin Castleton blocks KJ Buffen's two point layup
|
18:09
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
17:55
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
|
17:53
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
17:41
+3
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
5-3
17:16
+2
Tyree Appleby makes two point pullup jump shot
5-5
16:38
Austin Crowley misses two point pullup jump shot
|
16:36
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
16:36
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
|
16:29
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
|
16:27
Romello White defensive rebound
|
16:12
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point driving layup
7-5
16:03
Luis Rodriguez blocks Noah Locke's three point jump shot
|
16:01
Noah Locke offensive rebound
|
15:52
KJ Buffen blocks Colin Castleton's two point layup
|
15:50
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
15:38
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point putback layup
7-7
15:39
Jump ball. KJ Buffen vs. Tre Mann (Gators gains possession)
|
15:39
KJ Buffen turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mann steals)
|
15:39
TV timeout
|
15:28
Luis Rodriguez shooting foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
|
15:28
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-8
15:28
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-9
15:14
Dimencio Vaughn turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|
15:05
+2
Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
7-11
15:01
Austin Crowley misses two point jump shot
|
14:59
Rebels offensive rebound
|
14:51
Romello White turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Duruji steals)
|
14:39
Colin Castleton turnover (lost ball)
|
14:39
KJ Buffen turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|
14:31
+3
Anthony Duruji makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
7-14
14:29
+2
Dimencio Vaughn makes two point layup (Jarkel Joiner assists)
9-14
14:29
+2
Dimencio Vaughn makes two point layup (Jarkel Joiner assists)
9-14
13:54
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
|
13:52
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
13:47
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point putback layup
9-16
13:28
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
13:27
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
13:27
Romello White personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
12:57
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point layup (Anthony Duruji assists)
9-18
12:40
KJ Buffen misses two point pullup jump shot
|
12:38
Samson Ruzhentsev defensive rebound
|
12:28
Romello White shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
12:28
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12:28
+1
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-19
12:28
+1
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-19
12:06
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
12:04
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
11:56
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
|
11:54
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
11:35
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point dunk (Robert Allen assists)
11-19
11:23
TV timeout
|
11:12
+2
Omar Payne makes two point dunk (Tre Mann assists)
11-21
10:48
Jarkel Joiner misses two point hook shot
|
10:46
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|
10:41
Robert Allen blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|
10:39
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
10:32
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
|
10:30
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
10:21
Omar Payne blocks KJ Buffen's two point layup
|
10:19
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
9:54
Robert Allen personal foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
|
9:43
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
9:41
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
9:21
+2
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
13-21
8:57
Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass)
|
8:45
Khadim Sy misses two point layup
|
8:43
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
8:40
Colin Castleton blocks Robert Allen's two point layup
|
8:38
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
8:36
Tre Mann offensive foul
|
8:36
Tre Mann turnover
|
8:19
Khadim Sy turnover (lost ball)
|
7:52
+3
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
13-24
7:50
TV timeout
|
7:50
|
|
7:33
+2
Devontae Shuler makes two point driving layup
15-24
7:33
Tre Mann shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
7:33
+1
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-24
7:06
Colin Castleton misses two point hook shot
|
7:04
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
7:04
Colin Castleton blocks Jarkel Joiner's two point layup
|
7:02
Rebels offensive rebound
|
6:56
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
6:56
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-24
6:56
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-24
6:44
Colin Castleton offensive foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|
6:44
Colin Castleton turnover
|
6:30
Romello White offensive foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|
6:30
Romello White turnover
|
6:22
Devontae Shuler shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|
6:22
Tyree Appleby misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6:22
+1
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-25
6:22
+1
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-25
6:07
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point driving layup
20-25
5:36
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
|
5:34
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
5:14
Khadim Sy misses two point jump shot
|
5:12
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
4:58
Anthony Duruji misses two point floating jump shot
|
4:56
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
4:56
Colin Castleton misses two point putback layup
|
4:54
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
4:30
+2
Austin Crowley makes two point floating jump shot
22-25
4:00
Austin Crowley personal foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|
4:00
TV timeout
|
4:00
+1
Noah Locke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-26
4:00
+1
Noah Locke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-27
3:36
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|
3:35
+1
Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-27
3:35
+1
Robert Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-27
3:25
Ques Glover misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
3:23
Dimencio Vaughn defensive rebound
|
3:04
Osayi Osifo personal foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
3:00
+3
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot
27-27
2:42
+2
Ques Glover makes two point reverse layup
27-29
2:23
Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|
2:21
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
2:10
Ques Glover misses two point driving layup
|
2:08
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
2:03
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
2:01
Gators defensive rebound
|
1:49
+2
Ques Glover makes two point driving layup (Colin Castleton assists)
27-31
1:33
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
1:31
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
1:23
+2
Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
29-31
1:06
+2
Samson Ruzhentsev makes two point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
29-33
0:45
+2
Robert Allen makes two point pullup jump shot
31-33
0:10
Samson Ruzhentsev misses three point jump shot
|
0:10
Samson Ruzhentsev misses three point jump shot
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
0:01
KJ Buffen misses two point alley-oop layup
|
0:00
Samson Ruzhentsev defensive rebound
