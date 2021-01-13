|
20:00
|
|
|
Michael Hughes vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Tavian Dunn-Martin gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point dunk (Ibi Watson assists)
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Weathers makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|
3-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:58
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Weathers makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
8-2
|
17:05
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Flyers offensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Flyers turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-2
|
16:40
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-2
|
16:24
|
|
|
Toby Okani personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
10-5
|
15:47
|
|
|
Chad Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver offensive foul
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver turnover
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup (Chad Baker assists)
|
12-5
|
14:50
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
|
12-7
|
13:48
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Andre Harris offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Andre Harris makes two point layup
|
14-7
|
13:27
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Andre Harris makes two point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|
16-7
|
13:01
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff blocks Zimi Nwokeji's two point layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|
16-9
|
12:17
|
|
|
Andre Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
16-12
|
11:47
|
|
|
Andre Harris turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Andre Harris defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Andre Harris turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:11
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
16-15
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot
|
18-15
|
10:36
|
|
|
Chad Baker personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
|
18-17
|
9:55
|
|
|
Chad Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|
18-19
|
9:23
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point jump shot
|
20-19
|
9:05
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup
|
22-19
|
8:33
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Koby Brea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Koby Brea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-20
|
7:51
|
|
|
Chad Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney misses two point layup
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko misses two point layup
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Toby Okani misses two point layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Flyers defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
22-23
|
6:51
|
|
|
Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver misses two point layup
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Amari Kelly makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
24-23
|
5:53
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
24-26
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists)
|
26-26
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup (Jordy Tshimanga assists)
|
26-28
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point jump shot
|
28-28
|
4:04
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Andre Harris personal foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Chad Baker shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
28-29
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
28-30
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
28-31
|
2:04
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Andre Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-31
|
2:04
|
|
|
Andre Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Andre Harris defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji personal foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ibi Watson personal foul (Ryan Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-32
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Murphy makes two point layup (Marcus Weathers assists)
|
31-32
|
0:08
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:08
|
|
+1
|
Zimi Nwokeji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Murphy makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|
34-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|