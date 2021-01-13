|
20:00
|
|
|
Pete Nance vs. E.J. Liddell (Kyle Young gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
0-3
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|
2-3
|
18:56
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
17:48
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell turnover
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point jump shot
|
6-3
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
16:55
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
6-8
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot
|
9-8
|
15:58
|
|
|
Pete Nance personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|
9-10
|
15:30
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ryan Young vs. Justice Sueing (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Zed Key misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Boo Buie personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zed Key assists)
|
9-13
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point jump shot
|
11-13
|
13:56
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Zed Key turnover
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup (Chase Audige assists)
|
13-13
|
13:26
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup (Ryan Young assists)
|
15-13
|
12:47
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zed Key assists)
|
15-16
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point jump shot
|
17-16
|
11:57
|
|
+3
|
Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot
|
17-19
|
11:36
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Musa Jallow defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Ty Berry personal foul (Musa Jallow draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point jump shot
|
17-21
|
10:37
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Pete Nance personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
17-23
|
9:42
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Boo Buie offensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Musa Jallow misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Boo Buie defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Ryan Young offensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup
|
19-23
|
8:19
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines shooting foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
19-24
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
19-25
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
19-26
|
8:02
|
|
|
Seth Towns shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Seth Towns misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Seth Towns defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Musa Jallow offensive foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Musa Jallow turnover
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Robbie Beran turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point layup
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
|
21-26
|
6:43
|
|
|
Chase Audige technical foul
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
21-27
|
6:30
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Kyle Young shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
+1
|
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-27
|
6:23
|
|
+1
|
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-27
|
6:06
|
|
+3
|
Meechie Johnson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
23-30
|
5:51
|
|
|
Ryan Young turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Meechie Johnson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Ryan Young shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-31
|
5:01
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Gaines makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
|
25-31
|
4:07
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Boo Buie defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point layup
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Meechie Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson Jr. assists)
|
25-33
|
3:28
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Zed Key personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
Pete Nance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-33
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
Pete Nance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-33
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
27-36
|
2:49
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point layup
|
27-38
|
2:09
|
|
|
Justice Sueing personal foul (Ryan Greer draws the foul)
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Greer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-38
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Greer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-38
|
1:55
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens personal foul (Anthony Gaines draws the foul)
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-39
|
1:35
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell shooting foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-39
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-39
|
0:47
|
|
|
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:24
|
|
+3
|
Meechie Johnson Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
31-42
|
0:23
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Chase Audige offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup
|
33-42
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|