|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Lions gains possession)
|19:33
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|0-2
|19:14
|
|Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)
|19:08
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Dan Fotu steals)
|18:42
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point jump shot
|18:40
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|18:32
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:32
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:32
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|18:25
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|18:21
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:01
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|2-4
|17:47
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive foul
|17:47
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover
|17:37
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point layup
|17:35
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|2-7
|17:09
|
|Logan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Eli Scott steals)
|17:02
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)
|16:53
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:05
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|4-7
|16:05
|
|Joe Quintana shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|16:05
|
|+1
|Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-7
|15:54
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:47
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|
|Gaels defensive rebound
|15:23
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists)
|7-7
|15:00
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|7-9
|14:38
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|9-9
|14:09
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|Kyle Bowen misses two point jump shot
|13:56
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|13:43
|
|Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot
|13:41
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|
|Gaels offensive rebound
|13:16
|
|+3
|Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|12-9
|13:01
|
|+3
|Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|12-12
|12:44
|
|+3
|Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|15-12
|12:23
|
|Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass)
|12:01
|
|Jalin Anderson blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup
|11:59
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|11:37
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point layup
|15-14
|11:20
|
|TV timeout
|11:07
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|11:05
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|10:59
|
|Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|10:59
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-15
|10:59
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-16
|10:59
|
|Quinn Clinton offensive foul
|10:59
|
|Quinn Clinton turnover
|10:18
|
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|10:02
|
|Ivan Alipiev turnover (traveling)
|9:33
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|17-16
|9:33
|
|Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|+1
|Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-16
|9:28
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive foul
|9:28
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover
|9:15
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|Mattias Markusson blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point jump shot
|9:00
|
|Gaels offensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|8:48
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot
|20-16
|8:10
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|8:08
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|8:00
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists)
|22-16
|7:55
|
|Joe Quintana shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|7:55
|
|TV timeout
|7:55
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:55
|
|Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|Matthias Tass blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup
|7:25
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Matthias Tass shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|7:26
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-17
|7:26
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-18
|6:56
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point layup
|6:54
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Kodye Pugh offensive foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|6:47
|
|Kodye Pugh turnover
|6:31
|
|Eli Scott blocks Matthias Tass's two point dunk
|6:29
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
|22-20
|6:07
|
|Matthias Tass turnover (out of bounds)
|5:46
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Matthias Tass personal foul
|5:44
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-21
|5:44
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-22
|5:23
|
|Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Mitchell Saxen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|5:08
|
|Gaels defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)
|4:09
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|24-22
|4:01
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
|3:59
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|3:41
|
|TV timeout
|3:16
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|3:14
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)
|2:54
|
|Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|2:21
|
|Mitchell Saxen blocks Dameone Douglas's two point dunk
|2:19
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|2:10
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk
|24-24
|2:06
|
|Mitchell Saxen personal foul
|1:58
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
|1:40
|
|Judah Brown misses two point jump shot
|1:38
|
|Dan Fotu offensive rebound
|1:38
|
|Dan Fotu turnover
|1:27
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|1:17
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|26-24
|0:44
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)
|0:41
|
|Mitchell Saxen turnover (bad pass)
|0:31
|
|Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)
|0:31
|
|Quinn Clinton turnover (double dribble)
|0:09
|
|Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
|0:09
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|
|Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|19:46
|
|Eli Scott shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|19:46
|
|+1
|Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-24
|19:46
|
|+1
|Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-24
|19:33
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|28-26
|19:10
|
|Keli Leaupepe personal foul
|19:05
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|30-26
|18:49
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)
|18:41
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|30-28
|18:21
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive foul
|17:55
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover
|17:41
|
|Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|17:41
|
|Dan Fotu misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|17:41
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|31-28
|17:41
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|32-28
|17:30
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|17:23
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|34-28
|17:01
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|16:43
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point layup
|16:41
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|16:27
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup
|34-30
|16:19
|
|Tommy Kuhse offensive foul
|16:19
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover
|16:08
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|15:58
|
|Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|15:34
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Alipiev steals)
|15:25
|
|Joe Quintana misses two point layup
|15:23
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|15:03
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|14:42
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|14:25
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|36-30
|14:24
|
|TV timeout
|14:10
|
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses two point jump shot
|14:01
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|13:48
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-30
|13:48
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-30
|13:40
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|13:34
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Alipiev steals)
|13:25
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|38-32
|13:04
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup (Dan Fotu assists)
|40-32
|12:37
|
|+3
|Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|40-35
|12:17
|
|+3
|Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Dan Fotu assists)
|43-35
|12:17
|
|Ivan Alipiev technical foul
|12:17
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|44-35
|12:01
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul
|12:01
|
|Ivan Alipiev turnover
|11:45
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Kyle Bowen assists)
|46-35
|11:38
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:24
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|46-37
|11:10
|
|Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|11:03
|
|Matthias Tass shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-38
|11:03
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-39
|10:34
|
|Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|10:34
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:34
|
|+1
|Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-39
|10:20
|
|Dan Fotu personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|10:06
|