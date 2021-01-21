MARYCA
LOYMRY

1st Half
MARYCA
Gaels
26
LOYMRY
Lions
24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Lions gains possession)  
19:33 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 0-2
19:14   Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)  
19:08   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Dan Fotu steals)  
18:42   Dan Fotu misses two point jump shot  
18:40   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
18:32   Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
18:32   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:32   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:32   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
18:27   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
18:25   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
18:21 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 0-4
18:01 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 2-4
17:47   Dameone Douglas offensive foul  
17:47   Dameone Douglas turnover  
17:37   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
17:35   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
17:29 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 2-7
17:09   Logan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Eli Scott steals)  
17:02   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
16:53   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
16:51   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
16:17   Lions turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:05 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 4-7
16:05   Joe Quintana shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
16:05 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-7
15:54   Tommy Kuhse personal foul  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:47   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
15:45   Gaels defensive rebound  
15:23 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists) 7-7
15:00 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists) 7-9
14:38 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 9-9
14:09   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
13:58   Kyle Bowen misses two point jump shot  
13:56   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
13:45   Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
13:43   Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot  
13:41   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
13:25   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
13:23   Gaels offensive rebound  
13:16 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 12-9
13:01 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists) 12-12
12:44 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 15-12
12:23   Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass)  
12:01   Jalin Anderson blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup  
11:59   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
11:37 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point layup 15-14
11:20   TV timeout  
11:07   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
11:05   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
10:59   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
10:59 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-15
10:59 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-16
10:59   Quinn Clinton offensive foul  
10:59   Quinn Clinton turnover  
10:18   Logan Johnson personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
10:02   Ivan Alipiev turnover (traveling)  
9:33 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 17-16
9:33   Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
9:33 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-16
9:28   Keli Leaupepe offensive foul  
9:28   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
9:15   Jalin Anderson personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
9:02   Mattias Markusson blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point jump shot  
9:00   Gaels offensive rebound  
8:56   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
8:48   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
8:46   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
8:28 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 20-16
8:10   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
8:08   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
8:02   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
8:00   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
7:55 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists) 22-16
7:55   Joe Quintana shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:55   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
7:45   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
7:27   Matthias Tass blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup  
7:25   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
7:26   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
7:26 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-17
7:26 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-18
6:56   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
6:54   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
6:47   Kodye Pugh offensive foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
6:47   Kodye Pugh turnover  
6:31   Eli Scott blocks Matthias Tass's two point dunk  
6:29   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
6:14 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 22-20
6:07   Matthias Tass turnover (out of bounds)  
5:46   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Lions offensive rebound  
5:44   Matthias Tass personal foul  
5:44 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-21
5:44 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-22
5:23   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
5:10   Mitchell Saxen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
5:08   Gaels defensive rebound  
4:42   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
4:40   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
4:19   Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
4:09 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 24-22
4:01   Dameone Douglas misses two point layup  
3:59   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
3:49   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
3:47   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
3:41   Lions 30 second timeout  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:16   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
3:14   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
3:14   Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)  
2:54   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Lions defensive rebound  
2:39   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
2:37   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
2:21   Mitchell Saxen blocks Dameone Douglas's two point dunk  
2:19   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
2:10 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk 24-24
2:06   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
1:58   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
1:40   Judah Brown misses two point jump shot  
1:38   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
1:38   Dan Fotu turnover  
1:27   Mattias Markusson turnover  
1:17 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 26-24
0:44   Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)  
0:41   Mitchell Saxen turnover (bad pass)  
0:31   Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
0:31   Quinn Clinton turnover (double dribble)  
0:09   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
0:09   Lions offensive rebound  
0:09   Lions turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:01   Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
0:01   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:01   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
0:01   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:01   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  

2nd Half
MARYCA
Gaels
39
LOYMRY
Lions
37

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Eli Scott shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
19:46 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-24
19:46 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-24
19:33 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 28-26
19:10   Keli Leaupepe personal foul  
19:05 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 30-26
18:49   Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
18:41   Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot  
18:39   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
18:34 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 30-28
18:21   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
18:19   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
17:55   Dameone Douglas offensive foul  
17:55   Dameone Douglas turnover  
17:41   Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
17:41   Dan Fotu misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
17:41 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 3 31-28
17:41 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 3 of 3 32-28
17:30   Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)  
17:23 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 34-28
17:01   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
16:43   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
16:41   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
16:27 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup 34-30
16:19   Tommy Kuhse offensive foul  
16:19   Tommy Kuhse turnover  
16:08   Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
15:58   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
15:34   Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Alipiev steals)  
15:25   Joe Quintana misses two point layup  
15:23   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
15:05   Logan Johnson misses two point layup  
15:03   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
14:44   Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup  
14:42   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
14:25 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 36-30
14:24   TV timeout  
14:10   Logan Johnson personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
14:03   Ivan Alipiev misses two point jump shot  
14:01   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
13:48   Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
13:48 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-30
13:48 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-30
13:40   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
13:34   Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Alipiev steals)  
13:25 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 38-32
13:04 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup (Dan Fotu assists) 40-32
12:37 +3 Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists) 40-35
12:17 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Dan Fotu assists) 43-35
12:17   Ivan Alipiev technical foul  
12:17 +1 Dan Fotu makes technical free throw 1 of 1 44-35
12:01   Mattias Markusson offensive foul  
12:01   Ivan Alipiev turnover  
11:45 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Kyle Bowen assists) 46-35
11:38   Lions 30 second timeout  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:28   Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
11:28   TV timeout  
11:24 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 46-37
11:10   Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
11:03   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
11:03 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-38
11:03 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-39
10:34   Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
10:34   Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:34 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-39
10:20   Dan Fotu personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
10:06