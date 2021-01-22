|
20:00
|
|
|
(Utes gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
2-0
|
19:14
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy turnover (lost ball) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
4-0
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
18:13
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Branden Carlson assists)
|
6-2
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
6-4
|
16:19
|
|
|
Branden Carlson turnover (lost ball) (Efe Abogidi steals)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson personal foul
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point layup
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski offensive foul
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
|
8-4
|
14:39
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
10-4
|
14:17
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
+3
|
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot (Andrej Jakimovski assists)
|
10-7
|
13:26
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
12-7
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Tony Miller makes two point layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
12-9
|
12:58
|
|
|
Riley Battin shooting foul (Tony Miller draws the foul)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
14-9
|
12:22
|
|
|
Tony Miller offensive foul
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Tony Miller turnover
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Dishon Jackson's two point layup
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Rylan Jones assists)
|
16-9
|
11:13
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point jump shot
|
18-9
|
10:09
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Tony Miller offensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses two point layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
21-9
|
9:38
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Branden Carlson offensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot
|
23-9
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes three point jump shot (Noah Williams assists)
|
23-12
|
8:21
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
|
23-14
|
7:46
|
|
+3
|
Riley Battin makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Brenchley assists)
|
26-14
|
7:24
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point layup
|
26-16
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
28-16
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes three point jump shot (Tony Miller assists)
|
28-19
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
30-19
|
6:15
|
|
|
Riley Battin shooting foul (Tony Miller draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi turnover (lane violation)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup
|
34-21
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
Mikael Jantunen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-21
|
4:07
|
|
|
Timmy Allen shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-22
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-23
|
3:42
|
|
|
TJ Bamba personal foul (Jaxon Brenchley draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton turnover (lost ball) (Mikael Jantunen steals)
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-23
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-23
|
3:01
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Timmy Allen personal foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
39-23
|
1:49
|
|
|
Noah Williams shooting foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Mikael Jantunen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
40-23
|
1:37
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Dishon Jackson's two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Rylan Jones turnover (bad pass) (Noah Williams steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point dunk
|
40-25
|
0:39
|
|
|
Branden Carlson shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
43-25
|
0:39
|
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Bonton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-26
|
0:23
|
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton turnover (lost ball) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|