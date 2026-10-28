Four-star forward Asa Montgomery, the No. 14-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, committed to Duke on Wednesday. The Power Springs, Georgia, native is the No. 4-ranked small forward in his recruiting class and committed to the Blue Devils over LSU, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and UConn.

Montgomery took official visits to all five of his finalists, with Duke getting the last visit over the Oct. 2-3 weekend.

Montgomery is now the third member of Duke's 2027 recruiting class that already includes Luke Paul from Australia and Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Duke star and Charlotte Hornet Kon Knueppel. By landing the 6-foot-7 forward, the Blue Devils jumped LSU, Indiana, Missouri, UConn and Houston for the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2027 247Sports rankings.

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Since Jon Scheyer took over Duke ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils have finished with a top-two-ranked recruiting class every season. Duke has finished three consecutive years with the top-ranked recruiting class in the country and is on track to do it again this cycle.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein says that Montgomery has "good instincts on both ends of the floor."

"He has good instincts on both ends of the floor and a nose for the ball defensively. Even in FIBA competition, he showed an ability to get his hands on a lot of balls, rebound it well enough to match-up with opposing fours, and be switchable on the ball. What's exciting about Montgomery is that he shows a willingness and ability to do the "little things" that will help him get on the floor right away at the next level, but also has a clear upside. He's very young for his grade and won't turn 18 until July after his senior year. So, there's a long runway for him to add the scoring and skill we've seen in the grassroots world, ultimately giving him the potential to be a versatile two-way threat."

When Montgomery arrives at Duke next season, he will likely get to play with a former teammate of his from over the summer. Montgomery was on the USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team that defeated Serbia earlier this summer with Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The star forward isn't eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft due to the league's age requirement, meaning he will have to play two seasons of college basketball before entering the draft.