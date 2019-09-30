Big Ten expert picks 2019-20: Cassius Winston has Michigan State an overwhelming preseason favorite

It's been two decades since a team from the Big Ten Conference staked its claim as a national champion in men's basketball. The last time —the 1999-2000 season — Michigan State and an up-and-coming coach named Tom Izzo went 32-7 and defeated Florida to earn the program's second NCAA Tournament title.

Other Big Ten programs have tried — and come up short time and again — in their pursuit to do what the Spartans accomplished in 2000. In the years since, North Carolina, Duke and UConn have won the championship three times, Florida and Villanova have won it twice, and Kentucky, Kansas, Syracuse, Maryland, Louisville and Virginia make up the rest. (Louisville, meanwhile, has checked an even more rare milestone than all the preceding programs: it won a title and has already had the NCAA vacate said title! Feel old yet?)

Seven times during that span, a team from the Big Ten nearly ended the drought but instead finished as the national runner-up — three of those seven times it was either Michigan or Michigan State that came up short.

As we charge ahead to the upcoming season, though, a storybook narrative has emerged. Michigan State, with returning starting point guard Cassius Winston and most of his supporting cast, is almost assuredly in line to be preseason No. 1 for the first time in its proud history. The conference's best shot to end that long-running national title drought rides on the shoulders of Spartans.

At least that's how our experts see it this year. In our preview of the league, each of our experts tabbed Michigan State, the betting favorite to win it all this season, to win the Big Ten Conference this season. And to have the best player. And the best coach. As for the rest of the league, here's how we see things shaking out.

Preseason Player of Year: Cassius Winston, Michigan State



Our Candid Coaches series this summer should have been a spoiler alert here on this pick. 50% of the more than 100 coaches we polled voted Cassius Winston would be the best player in college basketball this season; 100% of our staff believes he'll be the best in the Big Ten. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists in guiding MSU to the Final Four last season, and he'll be armed with the opportunity to do what only one Michigan State player, Mateen Cleaves, has accomplished before: repeating as the league's Player of the Year.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Three times in his career, Tom Izzo has won this award. If the season plays out on the court as it looks like it will on paper, he'll add a fourth, joining the likes of only Bob Knight, Gene Keady, Bo Ryan and Matt Painter among those who have been named Big Ten Coach of the Year at least four times. Izzo will have to navigate his team through an exceedingly difficult non-conference schedule that includes a season-opener against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, a road game against Seton Hall, and the Maui Invitational that has a field of Kansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia, UCLA, BYU, Dayton and Chaminade in it. If Izzo can successfully manuever that landmine-of-a-slate and get to league play without MSU developing any warts, he'll be on the fast track to being the top coach in the Big Ten for the fourth time.

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

The field of freshmen flooding the league this season is stunning. Ohio State's EJ Liddell and DJ Carton; Michigan State's Rocket Watts; Illini big man Kofi Cockburn. They're all going to make an indelible impact on their respective teams this season. But our staff is in on Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis making the biggest, most immediate impact in his debut college season. A 6-foot-9 McDonald's All-American, Jackson-Davis should be a seamless addition to help offset the loss of Juwan Morgan. He gives the Hoosiers a versatile, modern-day big man with athleticism to run the floor and ball skills to do ... just about everything. He's one of only two incoming freshmen for IU -- a youthful shot in the arm for an experienced and underrated Hoosiers team.

