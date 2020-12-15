A great offense can carry you far in this sport. In some cases, it can carry a team all the way to a Big East championship, as it did for Creighton last season. But if you're not also good enough on defense, you'll always be susceptible. And the Bluejays were reminded of this late Monday when they lost 89-84 to Marquette despite shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range.

How did Creighton lose with those numbers?

Well, just look at Marquette's numbers.

The Golden Eagles shot 53.6% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range in a performance that pushed the Bluejays' defensive efficiency ranking down to 68th nationally. That's actually 10 spots better than they were last season when they secured the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament. But it's still not the type of defensive efficiency ranking that typically allows a team to advance to the Final Four, which is among the things Creighton is trying to do (for what would be the first time in school history) this season.

"Disappointing -- that goes without saying," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said following the loss at home. "Offensively, we played plenty good enough to win the game. But there wasn't a lot of resistance."

The win was tremendous for Marquette, which got 20 points, five assists and five rebounds from Ohio State transfer D.J. Carton, and 14 points and 10 rebounds from McDonald's All-American Dawson Garcia. The Golden Eagles are now 5-2 with wins over two ranked teams (Wisconsin, Creighton) and losses to two unranked teams (UCLA, Oklahoma State). It's not quite enough to get them into Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, but they're definitely on the radar and undeniably building a nice resume for the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

As for Creighton, the Bluejays have been hit with the long-established 10-spot auto-drop that I use to punish obviously good teams for bad losses without overreacting. So Creighton will remain in the Top 25 And 1 -- for the same reason Virginia and Wisconsin are still in the Top 25 And 1 -- despite having a resume that is, on a surface level, unworthy. But if the Bluejays take another disappointing loss before they have quality wins to offset it, then, absolutely, it'll be time for them to go.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings