College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll, Duke jumps up to No. 2

For just the third time this season, last week's AP-ranked No. 1 team in college basketball is this week's AP-ranked No. 1 team in college basketball, as Gonzaga held steady in the top spot in updated rankings on Monday. The Bulldogs (13-1) took over the top spot a week ago using a win over North Carolina and stayed there despite a week off from competition, garnering 63 first-place votes. They play Monday night at home against Detroit.

Elsewhere, the rest of the top five is completely reshuffled after Ohio State and Louisville took losses over the last week. The Buckeyes and Cardinals dropped to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Duke jumped up to No. 2 and Kansas jumped to No. 3. Oregon and Ohio State round out the new top five. Baylor, Louisville, Auburn, Memphis and Villanova make up the final newly-minted top-10.

After six different changes atop the AP rankings, with No. 1 teams dropping like flies this season, Gonzaga may be here to stay. No team this season has held the spot for more than two weeks, and Gonzaga's already tied that record with tilts against Detroit, Portland and Pepperdine on tap over the next week -- all sub-150 KenPom teams.

We could be singing the same tune of Duke (11-1), which doesn't face another ranked opponent until Jan. 18 when it welcomes Louisville into Durham, North Carolina for a big ACC showdown. Up next on the slate for Duke in coming weeks is Boston College, Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points LW 1 Gonzaga (63) 13-1 1,621 1 2 Duke (1) 11-1 1,516 4 3 Kansas (1) 10-2 1,497 5 4 Oregon 11-2 1,516 6 5 Ohio State 11-2 1,277 2 6 Baylor 9-1 1,267 7 7 Louisville 11-2 1,196 3 8 Auburn 12-0 1,159 8 9 Memphis 11-1 1,055 9 10 Villanova 9-2 970 10 11 Butler 12-1 883 12 12 Michigan 10-3 880 11 13 San Diego State 13-0 780 15 14 Michigan State 10-3 747 14 15 Maryland 11-2 720 13 16 West Virginia 11-1 719 22 17 Kentucky 9-3 674 19 18 Florida State 11-2 531 17 19 Virginia 10-2 506 16 20 Dayton 10-2 483 18 21 Penn State 11-2 312 20 22 Texas Tech 9-3 175 23 23 Iowa 10-3 137 25 24 Wichita State 11-1 135 NR 25 Arizona 10-3 113 24

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1