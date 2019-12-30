College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll, Duke jumps up to No. 2
A look at the new AP top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday
For just the third time this season, last week's AP-ranked No. 1 team in college basketball is this week's AP-ranked No. 1 team in college basketball, as Gonzaga held steady in the top spot in updated rankings on Monday. The Bulldogs (13-1) took over the top spot a week ago using a win over North Carolina and stayed there despite a week off from competition, garnering 63 first-place votes. They play Monday night at home against Detroit.
Elsewhere, the rest of the top five is completely reshuffled after Ohio State and Louisville took losses over the last week. The Buckeyes and Cardinals dropped to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Duke jumped up to No. 2 and Kansas jumped to No. 3. Oregon and Ohio State round out the new top five. Baylor, Louisville, Auburn, Memphis and Villanova make up the final newly-minted top-10.
After six different changes atop the AP rankings, with No. 1 teams dropping like flies this season, Gonzaga may be here to stay. No team this season has held the spot for more than two weeks, and Gonzaga's already tied that record with tilts against Detroit, Portland and Pepperdine on tap over the next week -- all sub-150 KenPom teams.
We could be singing the same tune of Duke (11-1), which doesn't face another ranked opponent until Jan. 18 when it welcomes Louisville into Durham, North Carolina for a big ACC showdown. Up next on the slate for Duke in coming weeks is Boston College, Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1
|Gonzaga (63)
|13-1
|1,621
|1
|2
|Duke (1)
|11-1
|1,516
|4
|3
|Kansas (1)
|10-2
|1,497
|5
|4
|Oregon
|11-2
|1,516
|6
|5
|Ohio State
|11-2
|1,277
|2
|6
|Baylor
|9-1
|1,267
|7
|7
|Louisville
|11-2
|1,196
|3
|8
|Auburn
|12-0
|1,159
|8
|9
|Memphis
|11-1
|1,055
|9
|10
|Villanova
|9-2
|970
|10
|11
|Butler
|12-1
|883
|12
|12
|Michigan
|10-3
|880
|11
|13
|San Diego State
|13-0
|780
|15
|14
|Michigan State
|10-3
|747
|14
|15
|Maryland
|11-2
|720
|13
|16
|West Virginia
|11-1
|719
|22
|17
|Kentucky
|9-3
|674
|19
|18
|Florida State
|11-2
|531
|17
|19
|Virginia
|10-2
|506
|16
|20
|Dayton
|10-2
|483
|18
|21
|Penn State
|11-2
|312
|20
|22
|Texas Tech
|9-3
|175
|23
|23
|Iowa
|10-3
|137
|25
|24
|Wichita State
|11-1
|135
|NR
|25
|Arizona
|10-3
|113
|24
Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
KU plane has engine failure; team 'safe'
The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga takes top spot
The Zags are 13-1 and might just hold the top spot through Selection Sunday
-
No. 22 WVU upsets No. 2 Ohio State
The Mountaineers closed on a 14-5 run to notch their biggest win of the season over the Buckeyes
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky returns
John Calipari's Wildcats now have the nation's most unusual body of work through 12 games
-
UCLA's loss a reminder of bad roster
This is the first UCLA team without a McDonald's All-American since the award was unveiled...
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic