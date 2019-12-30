College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll, Duke jumps up to No. 2

A look at the new AP top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday

For just the third time this season, last week's AP-ranked No. 1 team in college basketball is this week's AP-ranked No. 1 team in college basketball, as Gonzaga held steady in the top spot in updated rankings on Monday. The Bulldogs (13-1) took over the top spot a week ago using a win over North Carolina and stayed there despite a week off from competition, garnering 63 first-place votes. They play Monday night at home against Detroit.

Elsewhere, the rest of the top five is completely reshuffled after Ohio State and Louisville took losses over the last week. The Buckeyes and Cardinals dropped to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Duke jumped up to No. 2 and Kansas jumped to No. 3. Oregon and Ohio State round out the new top five. Baylor, Louisville, Auburn, Memphis and Villanova make up the final newly-minted top-10.

After six different changes atop the AP rankings, with No. 1 teams dropping like flies this season, Gonzaga may be here to stay. No team this season has held the spot for more than two weeks, and Gonzaga's already tied that record with tilts against Detroit, Portland and Pepperdine on tap over the next week -- all sub-150 KenPom teams.

We could be singing the same tune of Duke (11-1), which doesn't face another ranked opponent until Jan. 18 when it welcomes Louisville into Durham, North Carolina for a big ACC showdown. Up next on the slate for Duke in coming weeks is Boston College, Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson.

AP Top 25 

RankTeamRecordPointsLW
1Gonzaga (63)13-11,6211
2Duke (1)11-11,5164
3Kansas (1)10-21,4975
4Oregon11-21,5166
5Ohio State11-21,2772
6Baylor9-11,2677
7Louisville11-21,1963
8Auburn12-01,1598
9Memphis11-11,0559
10Villanova9-297010
11Butler12-188312
12Michigan10-388011
13San Diego State13-078015
14Michigan State10-374714
15Maryland11-272013
16West Virginia11-171922
17Kentucky9-367419
18Florida State11-253117
19Virginia10-250616
20Dayton10-248318
21Penn State11-231220
22Texas Tech9-317523
23Iowa10-313725
24Wichita State11-1135NR
25Arizona10-311324

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1

