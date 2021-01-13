Michigan was picked sixth in the Big Ten preseason poll -- behind Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers. The Wolverines received zero first-place votes. But now here we are, eight weeks into this unusual season, and Juwan Howard's program has established itself as a legitimate national title contender.

The latest impressive performance came Tuesday night, when the Wolverines pounded Wisconsin, 77-54, thanks in part to a great performance from Franz Wagner, who finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Michigan is now 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are destroying basically everybody.

"They've done that to a lot of teams," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters after the 23-point loss.

Gard is right, by the way.

Ten of the Wolverines' 11 wins have come by double digits. In addition to beating Wisconsin by 23, they've beaten Minnesota by 25, UCF by 22, Toledo by 20, Northwestern by 19 and Maryland by 11. That's six double-digit victories over schools in the top 75 of the NET. Michigan is 2-0 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, 5-0 in Quadrant 2, 3-0 in Quadrant 3 and 1-0 in Quadrant 4. KenPom now projects the Wolverines to finish as outright Big Ten regular season champions. So, at worst, they're the best undefeated team not named Gonzaga and Baylor. And that's why I've moved Michigan to No. 3 -- just behind No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor -- in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Michigan moving up to No. 3 resulted in Villanova and Texas getting pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. The Wolverines' next scheduled game is Saturday at Minnesota.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings