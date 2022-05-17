One of the things I've written and talked about forever is how college basketball's best teams are often led by returning players who could've reasonably entered and remained in the previous NBA Draft but decided instead to do at least one more year on campus.

Last season is a great example.

Ochai Agbaji entered the 2021 NBA Draft as a likely second-round pick but ultimately withdrew and returned to Kansas. He then averaged a career-high 18.8 points and a career-high 5.1 rebounds while earning First Team All-America honors and leading Bill Self's Jayhawks to the national championship. Without Agbaji withdrawing from the draft last summer, Kansas likely falls short of winning the 2022 NCAA Tournament. So it's reasonable to suggest his decision to return to KU impacted the sport more than anybody else's decision to do anything. As you likely know, Armando Bacot and Oscar Tshiebwe are among the players who have made similar decisions this offseason that could pay off similarly for North Carolina and Kentucky.

Michigan State is on the other end of it, though.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Max Christie — a borderline first-round pick, according to most — has decided to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft, for better or worse. It's an obvious blow to Tom Izzo's program, mostly because Christie projected as somebody who could've had a real breakthrough season (like Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis just did) if he would've returned for his sophomore year. But, unfortunately for Michigan State, the 6-foot-6 wing is passing on that opportunity. As a result, the Spartans have dropped from 20th to 25th in Version 10.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1.

Prospects and transfers announcing their intentions will continue to impact the Top 25 And 1 in the coming days, weeks and months — but it's difficult, at this point, to envision anybody supplanting North Carolina at No. 1. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from the team that lost to Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. To that core, UNC is adding a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by top-40 prospects Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington. So it's not crazy to think Hubert Davis could start his head-coaching career with back-to-back trips to the Final Four.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Top 25 And 1 rankings