The Hubert Davis era has come to a close in Chapel Hill, and North Carolina basketball will not be the same. One of the sport's most successful programs finds itself at a crossroads after a stunning first-round exit in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. A five-year evaluation of Davis' tenure ultimately led to the difficult decision to prioritize results over tradition.

Davis is a beloved Tar Heel who played for Dean Smith, served as an assistant alongside Roy Williams and delivered a couple of the most unforgettable rivalry wins over Duke as a head coach.

The highs of the last half-decade include moments that will live forever, but the dizzying effect of the last four seasons brought North Carolina to a moment of clarity.

Ranked No. 1 in the preseason, UNC didn't make the NCAA tournament in 2023, was a No. 11 seed in 2025, and a No. 6 seed in 2026. Davis' teams didn't make it past the first round in the last two seasons.

It's easy to lose your gaze in the rafters in Chapel Hill, with the championship banners and the jerseys with names like Jordan, Jamison and Worthy. But Thursday's historic 19-point blown lead to VCU brought the focus out of the rafters and into the mirror, as the Carolina family had to ask itself some tough questions.

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The "Carolina family" is a real thing, and not just a branding opportunity to boost recruiting. The network of former players, coaches and managers remains strong for decades beyond their time in Chapel Hill, and Davis' status as a multiple-time member of that family got him to the front of the line after Roy Williams' retirement. Hubert Davis' uncle, Walter Davis, also played at UNC, earned First-Team All-ACC honors and his jersey hangs high above the court at the Smith Center. Carolina basketball courses through the veins of the Davis family.

In 1961, Dean Smith was promoted from assistant to head coach. Since then, the position has been held by a former North Carolina player or assistant. So of course, Davis, who qualifies as both, met the base level qualifications to continue the traditions of Carolina basketball.

The problem for Davis was that the results did not match the traditions of Carolina basketball.

He can wear the suits, quote Coach Smith and even bring back senior night speeches, but if the Tar Heels are bowing out earlier than expected in postseason tournaments and struggling to provide a consistent level of play, then Davis is not matching the standard set by his predecessors. Even more concerning, and perhaps the reason for this coaching change, is the worry that the standard for Carolina basketball is slipping in the modern era, and the program is being left behind.

That's where the Carolina family had to make some tough decisions about whether it was more important to have one of its own on the sideline or break ties with tradition in an effort to keep up. Given the current landscape, it's likely that Davis' replacement will be an outsider (or new addition) to the family.

The crossroads

The fact that we are here now speaks to the urgency of the moment for Carolina basketball. Because if the administration had decided there were too many other issues at hand to deal with a coaching transition, it would have been understandable.

First, the university community is in the midst of a Civil War over where home games will be played in the future. As buzz began to build about the potential for a new off-campus arena, those efforts were met with very public push-back from Roy Williams, Tyler Hansbrough and a collection of former players.

"Renovate Don't Relocate" was the campaign, and the school has included renovations to the Dean E. Smith Center as one of the options on the table for the future of the basketball program. As the school considers severing ties with a massive piece of Carolina basketball history, breaking yet another tradition seemed (at least until a couple of weeks ago) to be less likely given the timing.

Also, these conversations are being led not by one voice but by three, as chancellor Lee Roberts, exiting athletic director Bubba Cunningham and incoming athletic director Steve Newmark lead the department in a time of transition.

Newmark, who is currently in an executive associate athletic director role, takes over as AD on July 1, just as Cunningham slides into his new role as senior adviser to the chancellor and athletics director. Not an alum, Newmark is a Chapel Hill native.

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The leadership is in a transition stage, and so is college sports. Shaking up the basketball department requires a vision for what college basketball will look like, or what conference UNC will be playing in, 5-10 years into the future. The arena debates and any coaching decisions are all happening with a clash of tradition and innovation and plenty of passionate stakeholders. Trying to balance the old-school traditionalists' and the revenue-driven expansionists' opinions on a topic like a new basketball coach at a time like this would be a chore.

Belichick blues

The decision to move on from Davis -- and hire his subsequent replacement -- is particularly tricky in the wake of Bill Belichick's Year 1 in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels went 4-8 overall on the gridiron, falling way short of expectations on the field but showing a 100% increase in pre-game Ludacris concerts.

North Carolina football heads into 2026 with 39 true freshmen, 20 players from the transfer portal and a predicted win total of 4.5, suggesting even making a bowl game in Year 2 is far from a guarantee. If Belichick's hire and the pomp and circumstance heading into the 2025 season were North Carolina's chance to cosplay as a football school, a 2-8 record against power conference opponents had fans quickly returning their attention to the school's priceless gem.

The slipping standard

The modern era of college sports is an arms race, and though college football is an economic engine, it doesn't shape North Carolina athletics' reputation. So when it looks like the standard is slipping in basketball, every Tar Heel feels a little bit lost about their place in the sports world.

Davis' five seasons at North Carolina had the Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament four times -- but just once with a seed higher than No. 6. He beat Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and in the Final Four, but after that memorable run -- which started as a No. 8 seed -- the Tar Heels did not make it past the Sweet 16.

They did, however, make history in 2023 as the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the tournament entirely, and both the 2025 and 2026 seasons ended with the team getting bounced from the tournament before the second round.

In previous eras, a No. 6 seed and an unexpected exit from the tournament would be an anomaly in a stretch of top-four seed selections and Sweet 16 appearances. What doomed Davis was not just the historic VCU loss, but that it had become a familiar scene. Inconsistent play was a trait with this team, which could sometimes show both its ceiling and floor in the same game.

That's why North Carolina is moving forward. Allowing for the last two seasons to become the norm is to let the standard slip. The tradition of having someone from the Carolina family leading the team will likely be broken, but it will be broken in the name of keeping the tradition that matters most: being one of the top programs in the country.

The actions of North Carolina over the next couple of weeks will set in motion a new era for the entire athletic department. Breaking from Davis might also include a break from the handful of former players and staffers who have been a through line to his predecessors, and the next hire will have an opportunity to put his own stamp on a program that has been operating mostly from the Dean Smith handbook for 60 years.

The willingness to wade into these uncertain waters, seemingly with the support of members inside that Carolina family, is the school declaring that no other issue -- not football nor arenas, realignment or revenue sharing -- matters more than ensuring the health and future of its basketball program. Those efforts require a change at coach, even if it means going outside the family.