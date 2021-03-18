The Davidson Wildcats will take on the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET in a 2021 National Invitation Tournament first-round matchup on Thursday at The Super Pit. NC State is 13-10, while the Wildcats are 13-8. Thursday's winner meets Colorado State or Buffalo in the second round.

The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Davidson vs. NC State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.

Davidson vs. NC State spread: Davidson -1.5

Davidson vs. NC State over-under: 137 points

Davidson vs. NC State money line: Davidson -125 NC State +105

What you need to know about Davidson

Davidson is making its ninth NIT appearance, last losing to Lipscomb in 2019. The Wildcats have lost three of their past four games. Davidson made it to the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals before losing to Virginia Commonwealth. The Wildcats have a 3-8 all-time NIT record.

This is Davidson's first meeting with NC State since 2008, and the Wildcats have lost 69 of 83 all-time matchups. Kellan Grady was named a first-team all-conference selection this season, the fourth time he achieved the honor. He is 10 points away from 2,000 for his career. Davidson's starting backcourt of Grady (17.3 points per game), Hyunjung Lee (13.5), and Carter Collins (11.2) have accounted for 58.1 percent of the Wildcats' offense.

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack had won five straight games until the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, when they lost to Syracuse for the third time this season. NC State was last in the NIT in 2019, and reached the quarterfinals before also being eliminated by Lipscomb. The Wolfpack are in the NIT for the 13th time, and have an 18-13 all-time record. They have won 10 of 12 opening round games in the tournament.

Over the last two games, Dereon Seabron is averaging 14 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. Cam Hayes has scored in double figures in four of his past six games. Manny Bates is averaging 2.8 blocked shots per game this season. He was named to the ACC's All-Defensive Team.

