The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against the Dayton Flyers in the 2024 Maui Invitational on Monday. Carolina is 3-1 overall, while Dayton is 5-0 overall, and this will be the first neutral-site game of the year for both teams. The programs have split their two previous all-time meetings, with Dayton prevailing in the last matchup in 2010. Both squads are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

North Carolina vs. Dayton spread: UNC -8.5

North Carolina vs. Dayton over/under: 154.5 points

North Carolina vs. Dayton money line: UNC: -347, Dayton: +274

North Carolina vs. Dayton streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why North Carolina can cover

Last Saturday, Carolina strolled past Hawaii with points to spare, taking the game 87-69. RJ Davis led the way with 18 points, while Elliot Cadeau had 17. Another player making a difference was Seth Trimble, who had 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

As is typical for a UNC team, these Tar Heels get up and down the court, ranking seventh in the nation with 93.3 points per game. Its offense is extremely efficient as despite being so high-octane, it takes care of the ball as no team in the country averages fewer turnovers per game. Davis, a Preseason AP All-American, is leading UNC with 17.8 points, while Cadeau, who made ACC All-Freshman last year, is topping the conference with 6.8 assists. After dropping their first game against the spread, the Tar Heels have since covered in three straight. See which team to pick here.

Why Dayton can cover

Meanwhile, Dayton entered its tilt with New Mexico St. on Wednesday with four consecutive wins but it'll enter its next game with five. The Flyers won by a 74-53 margin, and Dayton can attribute much of its success to Nate Santos, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds. The Flyers doubled up the Aggies in terms of assists, with 20 dimes on the night, compared to New Mexico State's 10 helpers.

As the score of that game indicates, defense is the calling card for Anthony Grant's team. The Flyers have yet to allow an opponent reach 70 points in any game this season, as they rank 22nd in all of college basketball by allowing 60 points per night. Enoch Cheeks leads the A-10 with 3.3 steals, while Ohio State transfer Zed Key is blocking 1.8 shots per game. The Flyers enter tonight's contest with a two-day rest advantage over UNC, and Dayton sports an 8-3 ATS record with a rest advantage since last season. See which team to pick here.

