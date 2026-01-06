No. 12 Michigan State picked up its 13th win of the season in an 80-51 rout of USC, with Coen Carr leading the Spartans in scoring with 18 points.

In a game the Spartans dominated throughout, the biggest piece of drama to emerge from a comfortable win happened in the Breslin Center stands, where former Michigan State star Paul Davis got ejected from the game by an official -- with the support of Tom Izzo.

Davis was a few rows from the court and got on an official over a call and crossed the line with what he said, which Izzo heard from across the court -- Izzo clarified after the game that it "wasn't something racial, it wasn't something sexual". The Michigan State coach gave Davis a "what the f--- are you doing?" before joining the official in pointing him to the exit.

Izzo was clearly non-plussed by Davis' actions and discussed what happened with the media after the game.

"You know I love Paul Davis. I really do. He's one of my favorite guys," Izzo said. "He's always calling and doing things. But what he said, he should never say anywhere in the world. And that ticked me off. So, just because it's 25, 20 years later, I'm going to have to call him tomorrow and tell him what I thought of it. And you know what he'll say? 'I screwed up, Coach. Sorry.'

"[Davis] kind of got after the official and he was 150 percent wrong," Izzo continued. "And for a guy like me to 150 percent agree with the official, it's almost illegal. So I feel bad because he did that because he's been a guy that comes back a lot and we've got to keep him coming back. He made a mistake."

Davis played center for Michigan State from 2002-06, averaging 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in his senior season. 20 years removed from his playing days in East Lansing, he still drops by games and on Monday got a bit too into the action to earn an ejection from officials and some admonishment from his former coach.