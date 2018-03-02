Villanova vs. Georgetown odds: Advanced computer model locks in strong picks

Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgetown vs. Villanova game 10,000 times

Villanova can secure the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament -- and may lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- with a win against Georgetown in the teams' regular-season finale Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Villanova is a 19-point home favorite.

Before choosing either side of that big number, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model is computing.

Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it. With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up, nailing six straight picks heading into the final regular-season weekend for most conferences.

Now, it's simulated Saturday's rivalry game 10,000 times, breaking down every conceivable matchup and trend for Georgetown-Villanova and locked in a pick against the spread that hits well over 50 percent of the time.

We can tell you the computer is projecting four players to score in double-figures for the Wildcats, led by Jalen Brunson (16.4 points across the simulations). But will Nova score enough to blow past the Hoyas by 20-plus points?

The model knows Villanova has just four losses all year (26-4), but three of them have come in the last month. In fact, the Wildcats are just 4-3 over their last seven. However, Brunson and Co. had the Hoyas' number in their one meeting Jan. 17, jumping out to a 22-point halftime lead en route to an 88-56 blowout that would have easily covered Saturday's spread.

Georgetown (15-13) has lost three straight following two wins, but they have two juniors who can light up the hoop in Jessie Goven (17.1 ppg), who's scored 20-plus in the Hoyas' last two games, and Marcus Derrickson (15.7), who went off for 27 in a win over Butler on Feb. 13. The Hoyas are an amazing 8-1 against the spread on the road.

So which side of Georgetown-Villanova do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick that hits well over 50 percent of the time, all from the model that powered the three largest fantasy sits and has absolutely crushed college basketball.

