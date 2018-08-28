Drive Chart
FAU
OKLA

No. 7 Oklahoma enters post-Mayfield era vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Aug 28, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. -- Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin won't say who his quarterback will be Saturday when the Owls open the season at No. 7 Oklahoma.

But Kiffin had plenty to say about Sooners starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who earned the full-time starter role after beating out Austin Kendall in the preseason.

Murray started three games as a true freshman at Texas A&M in 2015 before transferring, then served as Baker Mayfield's backup a year ago -- even starting one game when Mayfield was suspended for the opening drive against West Virginia.

Murray's speed is what keeps Kiffin up at night.

"These are the guys you want to play the least," Kiffin said. "I have always thought they give you the most problems. The guys that when plays don't happen in rhythm -- like a lot of plays in football, especially college -- they have the ability to get out of trouble.

"You can cover everybody, have our match plays perfect, the guy still takes off and runs for 15 yards. He is very difficult to deal with."

A year ago, Oklahoma entered the season with no questions at quarterback with Mayfield, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, but with plenty at running back and wide receiver.

This season, the Sooners have plenty of firepower returning at running back and wide receiver but a question mark at quarterback after Mayfield's departure.

Murray struggled with interceptions during his freshman year but Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said he expected a big leap this season, especially when it comes to throwing.

"We certainly wouldn't have named him the starter without that," Riley said. "He's got a very strong arm and really spins the ball well. He's very accurate. I think for him, it's just settling into game situations and translating from what we've seen on the practice field over into the game field."

Florida Atlantic will be breaking in a new quarterback as well. Kiffin will choose between a pair of players who started their careers at Power Five programs.

Chris Robison signed with Oklahoma out of high school before being dismissed shortly after his arrival in Norman. DeAndre Johnson began at Florida State before being dismissed in 2015 after an incident at a Tallahassee bar where he punched a woman.

Robison transferred immediately to FAU, while Johnson went to East Mississippi Community College before finding his way to Kiffin's squad.

Riley recruited Robison, and said he is rooting for the quarterback's success after the season opener.

"He looks really comfortable," Kiffin said of Robison after the Owls' final tune-up scrimmage. "Good command. Had him playing fast. He did some good things."

Like the Sooners and Rodney Anderson, Florida Atlantic has a proven running back in junior Devin Singletary.

Singletary rushed for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns a year ago.

Oklahoma middle linebacker Kenneth Murray said he's been impressed with what he's seen from Singletary.

"He has a lot to his game," Murray said. "He's a real good jump-cut guy, real explosive. You're gonna have to wrap him up. I've done a breakdown of FAU (and) I'm really impressed with his game."

Kenneth Murray figures to be a key if Oklahoma's defense is to improve this season.

The Sooners had the best offense in college football a year ago with Mayfield in charge, but in the Rose Bowl against Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, the defense struggled to contain the Bulldogs, especially on the ground.

While Riley announced his starting quarterback, the Sooners have other spots that are open heading into the final week -- primarily on defense.

Caleb Kelly, who has started 19 games at linebacker over the past two seasons, is fighting with redshirt senior Curtis Bolton to be the starter at the weakside spot.

The other area of focus for Oklahoma's defense heading into the last few days before the opener are the safety spots, where Kahlil Haughton and Jordan Parker are battling to start at free safety. Redshirt freshman Justin Broiles and sophomore Robert Barnes are battling to start at strong safety after Barnes was in and out of the starting lineup a year ago.

No Text
FAU
1 Pass
4095 Rush
90 YDS
7:29 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
4:20
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
+7 YD
2ND & 7 OKLA 7
4:24
6-K.Whyte runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1ST & 7 OKLA 7
5:00
14-D.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
+8 YD
3RD & 7 OKLA 15
5:44
14-D.Johnson scrambles to OKL 7 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2ND & 8 OKLA 16
6:27
87-D.Cousart to OKL 15 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 18
6:50
14-D.Johnson scrambles to OKL 16 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
2ND & 8 OKLA 29
7:31
14-D.Johnson complete to 86-R.Patterson. 86-R.Patterson to OKL 18 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 31
7:38
34-G.Hearns to OKL 29 for 2 yards.
Penalty
4TH & 12 OKLA 31
8:22
14-D.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Patterson. Penalty on OKL 25-J.Broiles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 46. No Play.
-2 YD
3RD & 10 OKLA 44
8:54
14-D.Johnson to OKL 46 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:13
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
63
Touchdown 4:13
6-K.Whyte runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
90
yds
07:29
pos
13
63
Point After TD 11:42
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
63
Touchdown 11:42
26-K.Brooks runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
02:10
pos
7
62
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
42-W.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 0:55
5-D.Singletary runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:01
pos
6
56
Point After TD 4:56
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 4:56
10-A.Kendall complete to 12-A.Miller. 12-A.Miller runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
57
yds
04:26
pos
0
55
Point After TD 12:16
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 12:16
21-M.Sutton runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
02:39
pos
0
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:17
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Point After TD 13:07
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Point After TD 4:49
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:49
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:16
pos
0
20
Point After TD 6:34
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Point After TD 7:40
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
Rushing 7 12
Passing 11 11
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-15 6-9
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 312 589
Total Plays 75 55
Avg Gain 4.2 10.7
Net Yards Rushing 132 310
Rush Attempts 42 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 9.1
Net Yards Passing 180 279
Comp. - Att. 18-33 17-21
Yards Per Pass 5.5 13.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 3-18
Penalties - Yards 6-48 6-70
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.0 2-38.0
Return Yards 14 71
Punts - Returns 1--1 3-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-32
Kicking 2/4 9/10
Extra Points 2/2 9/9
Field Goals 0/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 0-0 007714
7 Oklahoma 0-0 281414763
O/U 69, OKLA -19
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 180 PASS YDS 279
132 RUSH YDS 310
312 TOTAL YDS 589
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 157 0 1 93.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 157 0 1 93.5
C. Robison 15/28 157 0 1
R. Peavey 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 200.8
R. Peavey 2/2 24 0 0
De. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
De. Johnson 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 1
D. Singletary 17 64 1 26
De. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
De. Johnson 9 39 0 13
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
W. Wright 1 17 0 17
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
K. Whyte, Jr. 3 15 1 7
G. Hearns 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
G. Hearns 2 2 0 2
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Cousart 1 1 0 1
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
J. Durante 2 -3 0 3
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
C. Robison 6 -8 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
T. Harrison 4 57 0 19
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
J. Durante 4 52 0 28
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
W. Wright 4 28 0 20
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
H. Bryant 2 25 0 14
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Singletary 1 13 0 13
R. Patterson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Patterson 1 11 0 11
D. Holmes 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Holmes 1 5 0 5
D. McNeal 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McNeal 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Al-Shaair 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Al-Shaair 1-0 1.0 0
K. Smith 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Smith 1-0 1.0 0
E. Bagner 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Bagner 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
W. Davis 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Riella 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 1
S. Riella 6 38.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
A. Leroy 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
D. Cousart 1 -1.0 -1 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 209 2 0 301.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 209 2 0 301.4
Ky. Murray 9/11 209 2 0
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 1 0 186.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 1 0 186.9
A. Kendall 8/10 88 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 100 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 100 2
R. Anderson 5 100 2 65
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 69 1
T. Sermon 9 69 1 22
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 48 1
K. Brooks 3 48 1 41
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
M. Sutton 4 38 1 22
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
T. Pledger 6 32 0 17
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
Ky. Murray 4 23 0 15
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
A. Kendall 3 0 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 133 1
M. Brown 6 133 1 65
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 65 1
L. Morris 1 65 1 65
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Lamb 2 43 0 27
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
A. Miller 2 18 1 12
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Robinson 2 17 0 10
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Anderson 1 5 0 5
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Calcaterra 1 3 0 3
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Basquine 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Gallimore 1-0 1.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mann 1-0 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/1 8/8
A. Seibert 0/1 0 8/8 8
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
G. Brkic 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
A. Seibert 2 38.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Brown 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 12 0
C. Lamb 3 6.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 25 4:00 13 32 Punt
7:40 FAU 25 0:58 3 3 TD
6:34 FAU 25 1:19 4 -8 Punt
4:49 FAU 25 2:24 9 34 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 FAU 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
13:07 FAU 35 1:38 3 3 Punt
7:40 FAU 36 1:43 6 14 Punt
4:11 FAU 37 1:10 3 -2 Punt
0:22 FAU 39 0:14 3 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 FAU 25 2:43 7 18 Downs
4:56 FAU 25 4:01 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 FAU 33 0:41 3 9 INT
11:42 FAU 25 7:29 16 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 OKLA 26 3:08 7 44 TD
5:05 OKLA 35 0:16 1 65 TD
2:18 OKLA 37 2:14 6 21 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 OKLA 26 1:22 3 74 TD
11:20 OKLA 24 3:35 7 40 FG Miss
5:49 OKLA 10 1:32 6 25 TD
2:48 OKLA 24 2:19 4 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 OKLA 31 2:39 6 69 TD
9:22 OKLA 43 4:26 9 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:55 OKLA 25 0:35 3 5 Punt
13:52 OKLA 42 2:10 5 58 TD
NCAA FB Scores