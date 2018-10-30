Drive Chart
IOWA
PURDUE

No. 16 Iowa, Purdue look to keep pace in Big Ten West

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

Northwestern sits atop the Big Ten West standings at 5-1, with No. 16 Iowa and Purdue each trying desperately to stay in the race after losses last week.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) fell victim to their own mistakes and ineffectiveness on offense in a 30-24 loss to Penn State. Quarterback Nate Stanley was totally out of sync, completing just 19 of 49 passes, throwing costly interceptions and badly missing open receivers.

"Obviously, you would have like to have played better, but you can't do anything about it now," Stanley said Tuesday. "I'm trying to move on to Purdue."

Iowa plays Saturday at Purdue, which last week fell 23-13 to Michigan State, ending a four-game winning streak. The Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2) opened the season with a 31-27 loss to Northwestern, so they would need plenty of help to win the division.

Iowa is in better shape because it can still take of Northwestern itself, getting the Wildcats at home on Nov. 10 before finishing with two very winnable games -- at Illinois and vs. Nebraska.

"Wasting time on that (big picture) stuff, it's great for the fans and the media," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "But it's not really productive for players and coaches to focus on that. Because it's going to change anyway."

The short-term focus might be on Stanley's right thumb. He banged the thumb against a teammate's helmet in the second half of last week's game, and it was taped for the final series. When he met with the media on Tuesday, he kept his right hand in his sweatshirt pocket, leading to speculation that he might not be able to play this week.

"I'm just going with the flow," Stanley said.

Asked whether he'll play Saturday, Stanley said, "That's the goal. That's all I'm going to say about it."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz later said Stanley threw the ball well at Tuesday's practice and is good to go this week.

Purdue upset Ohio State 49-20 two weeks ago and has some dangerous playmakers on offense, although quarterback David Blough, like Stanley for Iowa, struggled last week. Blough was intercepted three times, and the coaching staff planned to spend extra time this week having Blough practice under pressure with a hand in his face so he can be ready for what he will see Saturday.

"They are similar to Michigan State," coach Jeff Brohm said of Iowa's defense, which shut out Maryland two weeks ago and also held Northern Illinois and Iowa State to single-digit points early in the season.

"It's a Big Ten defense and they are very physical up front. They come off the ball. They knock you back. They get to the pass rusher. They have a ton of sacks this year, and it's not by blitzing. They create pressure with four guys and they create push, and that's what we had a hard time with last week. We're going to have to work hard to improve upon that this week."

Purdue had a tough time running the ball against Michigan State, abandoning it early. Iowa is fourth nationally in rush defense, allowing 84.4 yards per game.

"We are going to have to find a way to create some big plays, hopefully get a lead and maybe take them out of their game," Brohm said.

Purdue will work hard to get the ball to freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore. He had 11 catches against the Spartans but totaled just 74 yards receiving, with his longest gain going for 18 yards. Iowa may try a similar approach of allowing him to get his catches but making sure someone is always in front to keep him from turning those receptions into big plays.

The speedy Moore is second nationally with 179.86 all-purpose yards per game; his 8.5 catches per game leads the Big Ten and he's second in receiving yards at 110.3 per game. He is one of 20 semfinalists for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Ferentz is 149-99 at Iowa. One more victory will make him the fifth coach to win 150 games as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The others are Woody Hayes (202 wins), Amos Alonzo Stagg (199), Bo Schembechler (194) and Joe Paterno (162).

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
IOWA
1 Pass
0 Rush
-6 YDS
0:00 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 25
2:26
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant to IOW 29 for 4 yards (41-J.Thieneman).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:26
13-S.Evans kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
PURDUE
2 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
2:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:29
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
+3 YD
3RD & 3 IOWA 3
3:13
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2ND & 2 IOWA 2
3:55
8-M.Jones to IOW 3 for -1 yard (32-D.Colbert).
+4 YD
1ST & 6 IOWA 6
4:27
8-M.Jones to IOW 2 for 4 yards (27-A.Hooker91-B.Reiff).
+3 YD
3RD & 1 IOWA 9
5:06
8-M.Jones to IOW 6 for 3 yards (32-D.Colbert57-C.Golston).
+9 YD
2ND & 10 IOWA 18
5:12
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright to IOW 9 for 9 yards (33-R.Moss).
No Gain
1ST & 10 IOWA 18
5:23
11-D.Blough incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
IOWA
1 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
1:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 IOWA 11
6:06
7-C.Rastetter punts 31 yards from IOW 11. 4-R.Moore to IOW 18 for 24 yards (18-J.Milani).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
35
Touchdown 2:29
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
18
yds
02:54
pos
23
34
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:33
4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
plays
yds
pos
23
28
Touchdown 9:40
4-N.Stanley complete to 38-T.Hockenson. 38-T.Hockenson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
2:11
pos
23
28
Point After TD 12:11
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 12:21
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
82
yds
00:10
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 0:22
4-N.Stanley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
03:04
pos
16
21
Point After TD 6:27
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 6:33
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:17
pos
10
20
Field Goal 10:54
91-M.Recinos 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
35
yds
04:06
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:40
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:43
8-M.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:32
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:15
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:19
21-I.Kelly-Martin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:37
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:56
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:02
11-D.Blough complete to 7-I.Zico. 7-I.Zico runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 16
Rushing 4 7
Passing 9 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-10 6-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 271 377
Total Plays 49 48
Avg Gain 5.5 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 83 64
Rush Attempts 26 21
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 3.0
Net Yards Passing 188 313
Comp. - Att. 15-23 19-27
Yards Per Pass 8.2 11.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 1-1
Penalties - Yards 4-30 5-50
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.0 2-56.5
Return Yards 131 28
Punts - Returns 1-38 1-24
Kickoffs - Returns 4-93 3-4
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Iowa 6-2 7106-23
Purdue 4-4 14714-35
O/U 51.5, PURDUE -1
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 188 PASS YDS 313
83 RUSH YDS 64
271 TOTAL YDS 377
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 195 1 0 150.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1959 17 8 133.6
N. Stanley 15/23 195 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 332 2
I. Kelly-Martin 10 39 1 11
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 457 2
T. Young 7 36 0 11
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 401 4
M. Sargent 3 13 0 5
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Fant 1 3 0 3
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
A. Kelly 1 1 0 1
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 1 0 1
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 4 1
N. Stanley 2 -6 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 457 6
N. Fant 4 89 0 65
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 513 4
T. Hockenson 3 26 1 12
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 21 0 17
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
N. Wieting 1 21 0 21
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 281 3
N. Easley 1 17 0 17
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 253 1
B. Smith 2 12 0 10
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 0
M. Sargent 2 9 0 6
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 222 1
I. Smith-Marsette 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
J. Gervase 8-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
G. Stone 5-0 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 3-0 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 2-0 1.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Colbert 2-2 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
A. Hooker 2-1 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brincks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Golston 1-1 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Hesse 1-1 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Nelson 1-2 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Reiff 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/16 30/30
M. Recinos 1/1 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 41.2 2
C. Rastetter 4 36.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 31.5 40 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 25.0 40 0
R. Schmidt 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
R. Schmidt 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.9 38 0
K. Groeneweg 1 38.0 38 0
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 314 4 1 209.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 2664 17 6 153.2
D. Blough 19/27 314 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 744 8
D. Knox 5 25 0 11
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 75 2
D. Blough 5 20 0 11
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 326 3
M. Jones 10 20 1 5
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Anthrop 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 146 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 346 5
T. Wright 6 146 3 82
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 556 4
I. Zico 3 61 1 36
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 526 2
B. Hopkins 1 57 0 57
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
R. Moore 5 29 0 12
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 119 0
D. Knox 3 16 0 9
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 1
M. Jones 1 4 0 4
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 0
J. Sparks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
N. Mosley 8-1 0.0 0
L. Neal 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Neal 5-0 0.0 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Bailey 4-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Watts 2-1 0.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Higgins 2-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
K. Major 2-0 0.0 0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fakasiieiki 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 1-0 0.0 0
G. Reviere 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Reviere 1-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
13/18 30/33
Sp. Evans 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 56.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 43.9 0
J. Schopper 2 56.5 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Trussell 1 0.0 0 0
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Pittman 1 0.0 0 0
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
R. Moore 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
R. Moore 1 24.0 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 PURDUE 35 5:37 13 90 TD
3:40 PURDUE 35 1:19 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 49 4:06 8 35 FG
6:27 PURDUE 35 1:37 6 18 Punt
3:26 IOWA 38 3:04 9 47 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 PURDUE 35 0:00 5 -2 Punt
12:11 PURDUE 35 2:31 7 65 TD
7:36 IOWA 8 1:30 3 3 Punt
2:26 PURDUE 35 0:00 2 -6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 35 2:58 10 65 TD
6:15 IOWA 35 2:32 8 65 TD
2:17 PURDUE 16 1:35 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 IOWA 35 4:17 12 89 TD
4:45 PURDUE 21 1:14 3 2 Punt
0:17 IOWA 35 0:00 2 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 PURDUE 18 0:10 1 82 TD
9:33 IOWA 35 1:39 7 -27 INT
5:23 IOWA 18 2:54 6 18 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores