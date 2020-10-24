Drive Chart
|IOWAST
|OKLAST
Key Players
B. Hall
28 RB
187 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, 3 RECs
S. Sanders
3 QB
235 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 71 RuYds, RuTD
OKLAST
0 Pass
31 Rush
17 YDS
2:24 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 IOWAST 42
3:30
29-T.Hutton punts 25 yards from ISU 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
Penalty
4TH & 5 IOWAST 37
3:30
Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
-1 YD
3RD & 4 IOWAST 36
3:35
3-S.Sanders to ISU 37 for -1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
+2 YD
2ND & 6 IOWAST 38
3:43
3-S.Sanders to ISU 36 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 IOWAST 42
4:28
0-L.Brown to ISU 38 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
+5 YD
2ND & 3 IOWAST 47
5:25
30-C.Hubbard to ISU 42 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 OKLAST 46
5:54
30-C.Hubbard to ISU 47 for 7 yards (1-I.Young).
IOWAST
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:46 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 IOWAST 6
6:06
7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from ISU 6 Downed at the ISU 44. Penalty on OKS 12-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44.
No Gain
3RD & 8 IOWAST 6
6:11
15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
2ND & 8 IOWAST 6
6:16
15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
Touchdown 1:00
3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|311
|472
|Total Plays
|57
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|206
|237
|Rush Attempts
|29
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|105
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|9-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.6
|6-39.2
|Return Yards
|13
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|105
|PASS YDS
|235
|206
|RUSH YDS
|237
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|14/28
|105
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|19
|187
|1
|70
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|9
|15
|1
|12
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|13
|4
|45
|0
|25
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|7
|6
|40
|0
|14
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|3
|3
|6
|0
|4
D. Wilson Jr. 17 WR
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|6-1
|0.0
|0
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|5-0
|0.0
|0
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|4-1
|0.0
|1
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Bailey 3 DE
|J. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Davis 43 LB
|D. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. McDonald 27 DB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bailey 90 DL
|J. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|8
|42.6
|5
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|26.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|20/29
|235
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|25
|140
|1
|32
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|15
|71
|1
|20
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|9
|26
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|11
|5
|76
|0
|40
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|3
|3
|54
|1
|34
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|3
|3
|27
|0
|10
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|3
|3
|20
|0
|19
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|3
|16
|0
|8
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-2
|1.0
|0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|2-0
|1.0
|0
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|1/2
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|6
|39.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|11.0
|19
|0
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 42(3:30 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 25 yards from ISU 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - OKLAST 37(3:30 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 36(3:35 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 37 for -1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 38(3:43 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 36 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(4:28 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to ISU 38 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 47(5:25 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 42 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(5:54 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 47 for 7 yards (1-I.Young).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 6(6:06 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from ISU 6 Downed at the ISU 44. Penalty on OKS 12-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 6(6:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 6(6:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 4(6:52 - 4th) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 6 for 2 yards (0-C.Holmes).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 45(7:02 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from ISU 45 to the ISU 4 downed by 80-B.Presley.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - OKLAST 40(7:23 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 40. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 48(8:12 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to ISU 40 for 8 yards (34-O.Vance).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 45(8:35 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 48 for -3 yards (43-D.Davis3-J.Bailey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(9:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 45 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 32(9:33 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 48 for 20 yards (1-I.Young11-L.White).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(9:59 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance1-I.Young).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 22(10:21 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKS 30 for 8 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(10:42 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 22 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWAST 31(10:50 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 50 yards from ISU 31 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 31 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez). Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster Holding declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:19 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:23 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 25 for 25 yards (12-K.Williams).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OKLAST 14(11:32 - 4th) 19-A.Hale 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 20(12:10 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 14 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 20(12:13 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(12:22 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at ISU 1 for 20 yards. Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(12:29 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 21 for no gain (43-D.Davis).
|+15 YD
2 & 35 - OKLAST 21(12:53 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 21 for no gain (43-D.Davis). Penalty on ISU 13-T.Kyle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ISU 21.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(12:55 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 21 for 25 yards (13-T.Kyle).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWAST 23(13:07 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 42 yards from ISU 23. 17-D.Stoner to ISU 46 for 19 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWAST 23(13:12 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWAST 23(13:17 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 28(13:36 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(14:13 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 28 for no gain (2-T.McCalister).
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - OKLAST 33(14:21 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 33 to ISU 28 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - OKLAST 33(14:25 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 35(15:00 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for -2 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(0:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 35 for -2 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(0:24 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 22 for 10 yards (11-L.White). Penalty on ISU 20-H.Gibson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OKS 22.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 27(0:32 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 51 yards from ISU 27 out of bounds at the OKS 22. Penalty on OKS 50-R.Sherman Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 27(0:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 27(0:43 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(1:21 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 27 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 40(1:28 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 34 yards from OKS 40 to ISU 26 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 40(1:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace Pass interference declined.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 33(2:04 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to OKS 40 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(2:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 33 for -2 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 28(2:48 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 35 for 7 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 24(3:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 28 for 4 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(3:37 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 24 for 5 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 30 - IOWAST 48(3:45 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from OKS 48 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Sack
3 & 21 - IOWAST 39(4:28 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at OKS 48 for -9 yards (94-T.Ford).
|Penalty
3 & 16 - IOWAST 34(4:48 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 34. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - IOWAST 33(5:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKS 34 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(6:27 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at OKS 33 for -5 yards FUMBLES (89-T.Lacy). 75-S.Foster to OKS 33 for no gain.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 47(7:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 28 for 25 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(7:20 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 47 for 4 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(7:38 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 12 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(8:08 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 34 for 8 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel). Penalty on OKS 97-A.Fofana Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(8:44 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(8:51 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:20 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 14 for 40 yards (1-I.Young).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 35(9:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 46 for 11 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(10:09 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 35 for 2 yards (90-J.Bailey).
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 3rd) 13-C.Dunn kicks 32 yards from ISU 35. 18-S.Flanagan to OKS 33 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|+66 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 34(10:23 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 27(11:05 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 34 for 7 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 33(11:34 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 37 for 4 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse). Penalty on ISU 11-C.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(12:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 7 yards (13-T.Harper).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(12:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 11-L.White at ISU 26. 11-L.White to ISU 26 for no gain.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 38(12:36 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to ISU 48 for 14 yards (2-D.Young).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(13:02 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 5 yards (1-I.Young).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 23(13:27 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKS 33 for 10 yards (27-C.McDonald).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(13:49 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 4 yards.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 9 - IOWAST 37(13:58 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 19. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 19 for no gain.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 37 for 1 yard (98-B.Evers).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(14:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 36 for 14 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 27 yards. Penalty on ISU 83-D.Hanika Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 32.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Halftime (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 22(0:17 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 17 for -5 yards.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 16(1:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 22 for 6 yards (34-O.Vance).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:22 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 16 for -4 yards (3-J.Bailey).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Missed FG (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - IOWAST 16(1:26 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 16(1:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 20(1:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to OKS 16 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(2:15 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 20 for -1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 29(2:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 19 for 10 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel13-T.Harper).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 32(3:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKS 29 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(3:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 33(4:14 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 32 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(4:49 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKS 33 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - OKLAST 8(5:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 47 yards from OKS 8. 12-G.Eisworth to OKS 42 for 13 yards (4-K.Black).
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 5(5:39 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 8 for 3 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OKLAST 9(5:39 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace False start 4 yards enforced at OKS 9. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 9(5:45 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+4 YD
1 & 14 - OKLAST 5(6:04 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 9 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 9(6:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 31 for 22 yards (26-A.Johnson). Penalty on OKS 72-J.Sills Ineligible player downfield during passing down 4 yards enforced at OKS 9. No Play.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - IOWAST 42(6:33 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 33 yards from OKS 42 to OKS 9 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 45(6:46 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 42 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 45(6:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(7:30 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 45 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(8:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKS 50 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31(8:36 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson pushed ob at ISU 36 for 5 yards (8-R.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(9:14 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for no gain (98-B.Evers).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 6 yards (94-T.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 50 yards from OKS 50 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (13 plays, 94 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 3-J.Bailey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(10:00 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 37(10:23 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 32 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 50(10:23 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at ISU 37 for 13 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 50(10:44 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at ISU 35 for 15 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - OKLAST 47(11:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
1 & 17 - OKLAST 47(11:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 47 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(11:45 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to ISU 43 for 3 yards. Penalty on OKS 8-B.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 35(12:04 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to ISU 46 for 19 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 38(12:41 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 35 for -3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(13:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 38 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel23-M.Rose).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 26(13:28 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 35 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(13:48 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 5 yards (4-A.Azunna35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(14:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for no gain (35-J.Hummel58-E.Uwazurike).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(1:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(1:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 34 for 19 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(1:47 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 47 for 16 yards (35-J.Hummel).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Missed FG (5 plays, 64 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 19 - IOWAST 31(1:52 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Sack
3 & 6 - IOWAST 18(1:56 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at OKS 31 for -13 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 22(2:41 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 18 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(2:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+70 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 8(3:28 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 22 for 70 yards (8-R.Williams24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 5(4:02 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 8 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez40-B.Martin).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 46(4:09 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 49 yards from OKS 46 to ISU 5 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 46(4:15 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 44(4:40 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 2 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(5:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 44 for 1 yard (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 34(5:24 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter to OKS 43 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 30(5:43 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(6:10 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 21(6:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 30 for 9 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(6:50 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) 94-C.Shook kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 18 for 16 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 11(7:05 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 19(7:51 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 11 for 8 yards (3-T.Sterling20-M.Rodriguez).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(8:12 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 89-D.Souhner False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 14. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(8:49 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to OKS 14 for 12 yards (40-B.Martin).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 33(9:07 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 33. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 17 for 3 yards (12-G.Eisworth10-D.Porter).
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - IOWAST 30(9:43 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 33 for 3 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 30(9:49 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen. Team penalty on ISU Illegal formation declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(10:25 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for -1 yard (16-D.Harper92-C.Murray).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 24(10:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 7 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(11:17 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga92-C.Murray).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Missed FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - OKLAST 20(11:22 - 1st) 19-A.Hale 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLAST 20(11:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 20(11:50 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 20 for no gain (4-A.Azunna).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(12:08 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 20 for -1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 26(12:24 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 19 for 7 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 27(12:40 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 26 for 1 yard (55-Z.Petersen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(13:05 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 27 for 3 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 37(13:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at ISU 30 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 37(13:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(13:55 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 37 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 47(14:16 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 41 for 6 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(14:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to ISU 47 for 7 yards.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 21 yards (34-O.Vance).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 94-C.Shook kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
