IOWAST
OKLAST

Key Players
B. Hall 28 RB
187 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, 3 RECs
S. Sanders 3 QB
235 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 71 RuYds, RuTD
OKLAST
0 Pass
31 Rush
17 YDS
2:24 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 IOWAST 42
3:30
29-T.Hutton punts 25 yards from ISU 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
Penalty
4TH & 5 IOWAST 37
3:30
Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
-1 YD
3RD & 4 IOWAST 36
3:35
3-S.Sanders to ISU 37 for -1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
+2 YD
2ND & 6 IOWAST 38
3:43
3-S.Sanders to ISU 36 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 IOWAST 42
4:28
0-L.Brown to ISU 38 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
+5 YD
2ND & 3 IOWAST 47
5:25
30-C.Hubbard to ISU 42 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 OKLAST 46
5:54
30-C.Hubbard to ISU 47 for 7 yards (1-I.Young).
IOWAST
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:46 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 IOWAST 6
6:06
7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from ISU 6 Downed at the ISU 44. Penalty on OKS 12-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44.
No Gain
3RD & 8 IOWAST 6
6:11
15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
2ND & 8 IOWAST 6
6:16
15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:32
19-A.Hale 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
51
yds
01:23
pos
14
24
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 8:44
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 8:51
3-S.Sanders runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
01:28
pos
14
20
Point After TD 10:12
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:23
28-B.Hall runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
84
yds
01:59
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 9:50
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:00
30-C.Hubbard runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
89
yds
04:17
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:55
19-A.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:00
3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
69
yds
00:52
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:57
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:05
15-B.Purdy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
31
yds
01:52
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 25
Rushing 6 11
Passing 6 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 311 472
Total Plays 57 78
Avg Gain 5.5 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 206 237
Rush Attempts 29 49
Avg Rush Yards 7.1 4.8
Yards Passing 105 235
Comp. - Att. 14-28 20-29
Yards Per Pass 3.3 8.1
Penalties - Yards 7-65 9-63
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 8-42.6 6-39.2
Return Yards 13 22
Punts - Returns 1-13 2-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 Iowa State 3-1 707014
6 Oklahoma State 3-0 777324
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 105 PASS YDS 235
206 RUSH YDS 237
311 TOTAL YDS 472
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 105 0 1 74.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 610 2 1 124.2
B. Purdy 14/28 105 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 187 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 396 6
B. Hall 19 187 1 70
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 39 1
B. Purdy 9 15 1 12
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 70 2
K. Nwangwu 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 0
C. Kolar 13 4 45 0 25
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 152 1
X. Hutchinson 7 6 40 0 14
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
C. Allen 4 1 14 0 14
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
B. Hall 3 3 6 0 4
D. Wilson Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
D. Wilson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Hummel 8-2 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
O. Vance 6-1 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rose 6-1 0.0 1
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Azunna 5-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
I. Young 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Young 4-1 0.0 0
L. White IV 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
L. White IV 4-1 0.0 1
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Eisworth II 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bailey 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Petersen 3-0 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 3-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Kyle 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Kyle 2-0 0.0 0
G. Vaughn 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Vaughn 2-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Young 1-0 0.0 0
T. Robertson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bailey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 10/11
C. Assalley 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.6 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
J. Rivera 8 42.6 5 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 85 0
K. Nwangwu 2 26.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
G. Eisworth II 1 13.0 13 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 235 1 2 134.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 23 0 0 196.6
S. Sanders 20/29 235 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 140 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 339 4
C. Hubbard 25 140 1 32
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
S. Sanders 15 71 1 20
L. Brown 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 203 1
L. Brown 9 26 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 325 2
T. Wallace 11 5 76 0 40
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Woods 3 3 54 1 34
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
L. Carter 3 3 27 0 10
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -7 0
C. Hubbard 1 1 21 0 21
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
L. Wolf 3 3 20 0 19
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 66 0
D. Stoner 4 3 16 0 8
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 1
B. Johnson 3 1 14 0 14
L. Brown 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
L. Brown 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Sterling 7-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
M. Rodriguez 5-2 1.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harvell-Peel 5-0 0.0 1
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Ford 2-0 1.0 0
B. Evers 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Evers 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 2-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
T. Harper 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Harper 1-1 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Lacy 1-0 1.0 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bundage 1-0 0.0 0
C. Murray 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Murray 1-2 0.0 0
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bernard-Converse 1-1 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
C. Holmes 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Antwine 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Hale 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/8 9/9
A. Hale 1/2 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
T. Hutton 6 39.2 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Flanagan 18 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Flanagan 1 0.0 0 0
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
B. Johnson 1 16.0 16 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Stoner 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 11.8 47 0
D. Stoner 2 11.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 IOWAST 20 2:10 5 13 Punt
8:49 OKLAST 26 1:52 4 26 TD
4:02 IOWAST 5 2:10 5 64 FG Miss
0:55 IOWAST 25 0:33 2 9
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 IOWAST 25 3:17 7 33 Punt
4:49 OKLAST 42 3:23 8 26 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 22 1:02 3 -3 INT
12:11 IOWAST 26 1:59 4 74 TD
8:44 IOWAST 25 4:59 9 27 Punt
1:21 IOWAST 26 0:49 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 IOWAST 28 1:06 4 -5 Punt
11:27 IOWAST 25 0:37 3 6 Punt
6:52 IOWAST 4 0:46 3 2 Punt
6:52 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 3:38 12 55 FG Miss
8:55 OKLAST 17 0:00 1 57 INT
6:57 OKLAST 18 2:48 8 28 Punt
1:47 OKLAST 31 0:52 3 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 OKLAST 21 4:17 13 94 TD
6:27 OKLAST 9 1:27 5 -1 Punt
1:22 OKLAST 20 1:05 3 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 OKLAST 19 1:32 5 7 INT
10:12 OKLAST 33 1:28 4 67 TD
3:37 OKLAST 19 2:09 6 21 Punt
0:24 OKLAST 12 0:17 2 23
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 IOWAST 46 1:23 5 41 FG
10:42 OKLAST 19 3:40 8 36 Punt
5:54 OKLAST 46 2:24 6 12 Punt
5:54 0:00 0 0

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(3:30 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 25 yards from ISU 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
Penalty
4 & 5 - OKLAST 37
(3:30 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 36
(3:35 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 37 for -1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 38
(3:43 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 36 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(4:28 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to ISU 38 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 47
(5:25 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 42 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(5:54 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 47 for 7 yards (1-I.Young).

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 6
(6:06 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from ISU 6 Downed at the ISU 44. Penalty on OKS 12-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44.
No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 6
(6:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 6
(6:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 4
(6:52 - 4th) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 6 for 2 yards (0-C.Holmes).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 45
(7:02 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from ISU 45 to the ISU 4 downed by 80-B.Presley.
Penalty
4 & 2 - OKLAST 40
(7:23 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 40. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(8:12 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to ISU 40 for 8 yards (34-O.Vance).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 45
(8:35 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 48 for -3 yards (43-D.Davis3-J.Bailey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(9:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 45 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 32
(9:33 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 48 for 20 yards (1-I.Young11-L.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(9:59 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance1-I.Young).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 22
(10:21 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKS 30 for 8 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19
(10:42 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 22 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - IOWAST 31
(10:50 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 50 yards from ISU 31 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(11:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 31 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez). Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster Holding declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(11:19 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(11:23 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
Kickoff
(11:27 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 25 for 25 yards (12-K.Williams).

OKLAST Cowboys  - FG (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - OKLAST 14
(11:32 - 4th) 19-A.Hale 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 20
(12:10 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 14 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 20
(12:13 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21
(12:22 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at ISU 1 for 20 yards. Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21
(12:29 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 21 for no gain (43-D.Davis).
+15 YD
2 & 35 - OKLAST 21
(12:53 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 21 for no gain (43-D.Davis). Penalty on ISU 13-T.Kyle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ISU 21.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(12:55 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 21 for 25 yards (13-T.Kyle).

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - IOWAST 23
(13:07 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 42 yards from ISU 23. 17-D.Stoner to ISU 46 for 19 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWAST 23
(13:12 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWAST 23
(13:17 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(13:36 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(14:13 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 28 for no gain (2-T.McCalister).

OKLAST Cowboys

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - OKLAST 33
(14:21 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 33 to ISU 28 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
No Gain
3 & 14 - OKLAST 33
(14:25 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 35
(15:00 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for -2 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).

OKLAST Cowboys

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(0:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 35 for -2 yards (13-T.Kyle).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12
(0:24 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 22 for 10 yards (11-L.White). Penalty on ISU 20-H.Gibson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OKS 22.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 27
(0:32 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 51 yards from ISU 27 out of bounds at the OKS 22. Penalty on OKS 50-R.Sherman Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 22.
No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 27
(0:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 27
(0:43 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26
(1:21 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 27 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 40
(1:28 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 34 yards from OKS 40 to ISU 26 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 40
(1:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace Pass interference declined.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 33
(2:04 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to OKS 40 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35
(2:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 33 for -2 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 28
(2:48 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 35 for 7 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 24
(3:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 28 for 4 yards (4-A.Azunna).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19
(3:37 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 24 for 5 yards (32-G.Vaughn).

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 30 - IOWAST 48
(3:45 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from OKS 48 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
Sack
3 & 21 - IOWAST 39
(4:28 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at OKS 48 for -9 yards (94-T.Ford).
Penalty
3 & 16 - IOWAST 34
(4:48 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 34. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - IOWAST 33
(5:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKS 34 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(6:27 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at OKS 33 for -5 yards FUMBLES (89-T.Lacy). 75-S.Foster to OKS 33 for no gain.
+25 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 47
(7:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 28 for 25 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(7:20 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 47 for 4 yards (16-D.Harper).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31
(7:38 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 12 yards (2-T.McCalister).
Penalty
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26
(8:08 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 34 for 8 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel). Penalty on OKS 97-A.Fofana Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 26. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(8:44 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
Kickoff
(8:44 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:44 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14
(8:51 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(9:20 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 14 for 40 yards (1-I.Young).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 35
(9:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 46 for 11 yards (23-M.Rose).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33
(10:09 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 35 for 2 yards (90-J.Bailey).
Kickoff
(10:12 - 3rd) 13-C.Dunn kicks 32 yards from ISU 35. 18-S.Flanagan to OKS 33 for no gain.

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:12 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
+66 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 34
(10:23 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 27
(11:05 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 34 for 7 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 33
(11:34 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 37 for 4 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse). Penalty on ISU 11-C.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26
(12:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 7 yards (13-T.Harper).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Interception (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(12:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 11-L.White at ISU 26. 11-L.White to ISU 26 for no gain.
+14 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 38
(12:36 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to ISU 48 for 14 yards (2-D.Young).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33
(13:02 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 5 yards (1-I.Young).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 23
(13:27 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKS 33 for 10 yards (27-C.McDonald).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19
(13:49 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 4 yards.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Interception (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 9 - IOWAST 37
(13:58 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 19. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 19 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(14:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 37 for 1 yard (98-B.Evers).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22
(14:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 36 for 14 yards (2-T.McCalister).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 27 yards. Penalty on ISU 83-D.Hanika Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 32.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Halftime (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 22
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 17 for -5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 16
(1:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 22 for 6 yards (34-O.Vance).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20
(1:22 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 16 for -4 yards (3-J.Bailey).

IOWAST Cyclones  - Missed FG (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - IOWAST 16
(1:26 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 16
(1:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 20
(1:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to OKS 16 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19
(2:15 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 20 for -1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 29
(2:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 19 for 10 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel13-T.Harper).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 32
(3:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKS 29 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32
(3:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 33
(4:14 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 32 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42
(4:49 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKS 33 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - OKLAST 8
(5:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 47 yards from OKS 8. 12-G.Eisworth to OKS 42 for 13 yards (4-K.Black).
+3 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 5
(5:39 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 8 for 3 yards (3-J.Bailey).
Penalty
3 & 10 - OKLAST 9
(5:39 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace False start 4 yards enforced at OKS 9. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 9
(5:45 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
+4 YD
1 & 14 - OKLAST 5
(6:04 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 9 for 4 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 9
(6:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 31 for 22 yards (26-A.Johnson). Penalty on OKS 72-J.Sills Ineligible player downfield during passing down 4 yards enforced at OKS 9. No Play.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - IOWAST 42
(6:33 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 33 yards from OKS 42 to OKS 9 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 45
(6:46 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 42 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 45
(6:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50
(7:30 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 45 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(8:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKS 50 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31
(8:36 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson pushed ob at ISU 36 for 5 yards (8-R.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31
(9:14 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for no gain (98-B.Evers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(9:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 6 yards (94-T.Ford).
Kickoff
(9:50 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 50 yards from OKS 50 to ISU End Zone. touchback.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (13 plays, 94 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35
(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 3-J.Bailey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 35. No Play.
PAT Good
(9:50 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32
(10:00 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 37
(10:23 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 32 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
+13 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 50
(10:23 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at ISU 37 for 13 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+15 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 50
(10:44 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at ISU 35 for 15 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+3 YD
2 & 17 - OKLAST 47
(11:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance35-J.Hummel).
No Gain
1 & 17 - OKLAST 47
(11:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 47 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(11:45 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to ISU 43 for 3 yards. Penalty on OKS 8-B.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 43.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 35
(12:04 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to ISU 46 for 19 yards (26-A.Johnson).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 38
(12:41 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 35 for -3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35
(13:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 38 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel23-M.Rose).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 26
(13:28 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 35 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21
(13:48 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 5 yards (4-A.Azunna35-J.Hummel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21
(14:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for no gain (35-J.Hummel58-E.Uwazurike).

OKLAST Cowboys

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(14:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 45 yards from ISU 34 to the OKS 21 downed by 10-D.Porter.
No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for no gain (31-K.Harvell-Peel).

IOWAST Cyclones

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 34
(0:22 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for no gain (92-C.Murray).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(0:55 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 34 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
Kickoff
(0:55 - 1st) 19-A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:55 - 1st) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34
(1:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(1:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 34 for 19 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31
(1:47 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 47 for 16 yards (35-J.Hummel).

IOWAST Cyclones  - Missed FG (5 plays, 64 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 19 - IOWAST 31
(1:52 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Sack
3 & 6 - IOWAST 18
(1:56 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at OKS 31 for -13 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 22
(2:41 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 18 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22
(2:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+70 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 8
(3:28 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 22 for 70 yards (8-R.Williams24-J.Bernard-Converse).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 5
(4:02 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 8 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez40-B.Martin).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 46
(4:09 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 49 yards from OKS 46 to ISU 5 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 46
(4:15 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 44
(4:40 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 2 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(5:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 44 for 1 yard (12-G.Eisworth).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 34
(5:24 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter to OKS 43 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(5:43 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(6:10 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike12-G.Eisworth).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 21
(6:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 30 for 9 yards (4-A.Azunna).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18
(6:50 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
Kickoff
(6:57 - 1st) 94-C.Shook kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 18 for 16 yards (55-Z.Petersen).

IOWAST Cyclones  - TD (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:57 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 11
(7:05 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 19
(7:51 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 11 for 8 yards (3-T.Sterling20-M.Rodriguez).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14
(8:12 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 89-D.Souhner False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 14. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26
(8:49 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to OKS 14 for 12 yards (40-B.Martin).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Interception (1 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17
(8:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at OKS 26. 23-M.Rose to OKS 26 for no gain.

IOWAST Cyclones  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 33
(9:07 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 33. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 17 for 3 yards (12-G.Eisworth10-D.Porter).
+3 YD
3 & 11 - IOWAST 30
(9:43 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 33 for 3 yards (1-C.Bundage).
No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 30
(9:49 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen. Team penalty on ISU Illegal formation declined.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(10:25 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for -1 yard (16-D.Harper92-C.Murray).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 24
(10:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 7 yards (8-R.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20
(11:17 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga92-C.Murray).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Missed FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - OKLAST 20
(11:22 - 1st) 19-A.Hale 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLAST 20
(11:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 20
(11:50 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 20 for no gain (4-A.Azunna).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19
(12:08 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 20 for -1 yard (23-M.Rose).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 26
(12:24 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 19 for 7 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 27
(12:40 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 26 for 1 yard (55-Z.Petersen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30
(13:05 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to ISU 27 for 3 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 37
(13:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at ISU 30 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 37
(13:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41
(13:55 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 37 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 47
(14:16 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 41 for 6 yards (4-A.Azunna).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(14:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to ISU 47 for 7 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 46 for 21 yards (34-O.Vance).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 94-C.Shook kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
