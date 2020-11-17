Drive Chart
|
|
|AKRON
|KENTST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
T. Dollard
7 RB
202 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
|
D. Crum
7 QB
348 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
KENTST
1 Pass
31 Rush
32 YDS
4:43 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:49
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & 1 AKRON 1
2:54
19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+11 YD
3RD & 8 AKRON 12
3:31
84-I.Wooden to AKR 1 for 11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+6 YD
2ND & 14 AKRON 18
4:19
21-J.Bangda to AKR 12 for 6 yards (20-M.Snowden).
Penalty
2ND & 9 AKRON 13
4:40
Penalty on KNT 19-C.Schlee Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 13. No Play.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 14
5:35
21-J.Bangda to AKR 13 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian).
+19 YD
3RD & 16 AKRON 33
6:19
19-C.Schlee scrambles runs ob at AKR 14 for 19 yards.
Sack
2ND & 6 AKRON 23
6:48
19-C.Schlee sacked at AKR 33 for -10 yards. Team penalty on KNT Illegal formation declined. (7-J.Richardson).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 27
7:32
21-J.Bangda to AKR 23 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian6-J.Riley).
KENTST
0 Pass
7 Rush
9 YDS
2:17 POS
+5 YD
2ND & 19 KENTST 22
7:43
15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 27 FUMBLES. 52-B.Jones to AKR 27 for no gain.
Touchdown 2:54
19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
32
yds
04:43
pos
35
68
Touchdown 0:26
7-D.Crum complete to 31-B.Bradford. 31-B.Bradford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
04:54
pos
28
55
Touchdown 0:20
7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
00:43
pos
28
34
Touchdown 10:08
7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
14
20
Touchdown 8:01
15-Z.Gibson scrambles to KNT End Zone FUMBLES (10-D.Clark). 77-X.Gray runs no gain for a touchdown.
4
plays
5
yds
00:58
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|35
|Rushing
|11
|17
|Passing
|7
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|10-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|366
|718
|Total Plays
|56
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|9.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|358
|Rush Attempts
|41
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|154
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|24-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|5
|10
|Rushing TDs
|5
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-30.3
|3-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|358
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|718
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|9/15
|154
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|28
|202
|4
|59
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|10
|2
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 2 WR
|N. Stewart
|3
|2
|68
|0
|42
|
T. Grimes, Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes, Jr.
|4
|4
|51
|0
|17
|
K. Sholty 84 TE
|K. Sholty
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Wolfley 24 TE
|M. Wolfley
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Hicks 0 WR
|J. Hicks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|6
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 18 CB
|A. Watts
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 6 CB
|J. Riley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 13 CB
|C. Ogbonna
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Daranijo 24 S
|A. Daranijo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McClain 45 LB
|R. McClain
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sy 11 DL
|N. Sy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Corner Jr. 21 LB
|R. Corner Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bischof 22 LB
|B. Bischof
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Snowden 20 LB
|M. Snowden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wade 97 DL
|J. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fitschen 47 K
|J. Fitschen
|3
|30.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|8
|21.4
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 24 RB
|M. Cooper
|14
|107
|3
|19
|
D. Crum 7 QB
|D. Crum
|13
|104
|2
|38
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|10
|97
|1
|49
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|3
|12
|0
|19
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
I. Wooden 84 WR
|I. Wooden
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Vance 27 WR
|I. Vance
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|7
|6
|140
|1
|75
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|6
|6
|82
|1
|32
|
I. Vance 27 WR
|I. Vance
|4
|4
|36
|0
|19
|
L. Floriea 88 WR
|L. Floriea
|3
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|3
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
I. Wooden 84 WR
|I. Wooden
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Williams 22 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johns 32 LB
|K. Johns
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 23 S
|D. Clark
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Butler 24 CB
|T. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Coleman 35 LB
|B. Coleman
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carpenter Jr. 26 DB
|R. Carpenter Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 29 DB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okombi 57 DL
|O. Okombi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 31 S
|E. Hines
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 2 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Vance 27 WR
|I. Vance
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KENTST 1(2:54 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 12(3:31 - 4th) 84-I.Wooden to AKR 1 for 11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - KENTST 18(4:19 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to AKR 12 for 6 yards (20-M.Snowden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 13(4:40 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 19-C.Schlee Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 13. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(5:35 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to AKR 13 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 16 - KENTST 33(6:19 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee scrambles runs ob at AKR 14 for 19 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 23(6:48 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee sacked at AKR 33 for -10 yards. Team penalty on KNT Illegal formation declined. (7-J.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(7:32 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to AKR 23 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian6-J.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - AKRON 22(7:43 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 27 FUMBLES. 52-B.Jones to AKR 27 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(8:33 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 22 for -9 yards (57-O.Okombi).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 20(9:10 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 31 for 11 yards (24-T.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(9:54 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 20 for 2 yards (24-T.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 58 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 18 for 11 yards (81-R.Glass).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(10:12 - 4th) 18-X.Williams runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(10:51 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 84-I.Wooden. 84-I.Wooden to AKR 49 for 11 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 34(11:38 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 40 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian45-R.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 32(12:02 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 34 for 2 yards (99-E.Bentley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(12:50 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 8(12:56 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 16(13:40 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 8 for 8 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(13:45 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 42(14:23 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to KNT 16 for 42 yards (26-R.Carpenter10-D.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 40(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to AKR 42 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(0:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 40 for 1 yard (41-J.Price35-B.Coleman).
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 50 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 39 for 24 yards (27-I.Vance2-M.Trickett).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:20 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 84-I.Wooden.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - KENTST 13(0:26 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 31-B.Bradford. 31-B.Bradford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 3(0:32 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - KENTST 5(1:02 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to AKR 3 for 2 yards (21-R.Corner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 11(1:34 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to AKR 5 for 6 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(2:05 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to AKR 11 for 5 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(2:20 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 31 for 7 yards (21-R.Corner97-J.Wade). Penalty on AKR 21-R.Corner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AKR 31.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(2:37 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 38 for 15 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 39(3:02 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to KNT 47 for 8 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 37(3:42 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 39 for 2 yards (11-N.Sy99-E.Bentley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(4:13 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to KNT 37 for 2 yards (45-R.McClain).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 16(4:40 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to KNT 35 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 13(5:07 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 16 for 3 yards (18-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(5:14 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 13(5:22 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 16(6:09 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 13 for 3 yards (10-D.Clark34-K.Gamble).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 16(6:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(6:56 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 16 for 3 yards (52-B.Jones35-B.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(7:01 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls. Penalty on KNT 14-E.Hines Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 34. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 42(7:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 34 for 8 yards (10-D.Clark34-K.Gamble).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(8:01 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 42 for 4 yards (32-K.Johns).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(8:05 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart. Penalty on KNT 24-T.Butler Pass interference 10 yards enforced at AKR 44. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 34(8:29 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 44 for 10 yards (41-J.Price).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(9:08 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 4 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 54 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 19 yards (18-T.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KENTST 1(9:18 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(9:24 - 3rd) Penalty on AKR 13-C.Ogbonna Personal Foul 1 yards enforced at AKR 2. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 17(9:32 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper pushed ob at AKR 2 for 15 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(10:02 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to AKR 17 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 31(10:30 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 24 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley94-J.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(10:49 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to AKR 31 for 5 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 27(11:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen punts 9 yards from AKR 27 to the AKR 36 downed by 74-R.Chambers.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 33(11:32 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 27 for -6 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 34(12:16 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 33 for -1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(13:03 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 7 yards (41-J.Price).
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 57 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 27 for 19 yards (29-C.Holmes).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - KENTST 9(13:16 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(13:16 - 3rd) Penalty on AKR 18-A.Watts Holding 9 yards enforced at AKR 18. No Play.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 44(13:31 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to AKR 18 for 38 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(13:34 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Floriea.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - KENTST 28(14:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 44 for 16 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(14:34 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to KNT 28 for -4 yards (45-R.McClain).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 22(14:49 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 10 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(14:54 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cephas.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 58 yards from AKR 35. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 22 for 15 yards (6-J.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 11(0:20 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 12(0:27 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 11 for 1 yard (45-R.McClain11-N.Sy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(0:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 88-L.Floriea. 88-L.Floriea runs ob at AKR 12 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 28(0:36 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at AKR 19 for 9 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(0:45 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at AKR 28 for 6 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(0:52 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 88-L.Floriea. 88-L.Floriea to AKR 34 for 24 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 44 yards from AKR 35. 21-J.Bangda to KNT 42 for 21 yards (6-J.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 13(1:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 15(1:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to KNT 13 for 2 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 30(2:25 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 24-M.Wolfley. 24-M.Wolfley to KNT 15 for 15 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(3:05 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to KNT 30 for 4 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 46(3:38 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to KNT 34 for 12 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 46(4:22 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 46 for no gain (32-K.Johns).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(4:47 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 46 for 4 yards (24-T.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 37(5:03 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes pushed ob at AKR 50 for 13 yards (24-T.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(5:42 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for 1 yard (32-K.Johns34-K.Gamble).
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 29 yards from KNT 35 to AKR 36 fair catch by 80-J.Shaffer.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 19(5:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - KENTST 26(6:28 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum to AKR 19 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian24-A.Daranijo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - KENTST 33(6:54 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 26 for 7 yards (11-N.Sy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(7:23 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at AKR 9 for 14 yards (27-B.Arslanian). Penalty on KNT 56-E.Ratliff Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 23. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(7:58 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to AKR 23 for 15 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 50(8:13 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to AKR 38 for 12 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(8:32 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 50 for 5 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 35(8:50 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 45 for 10 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(9:20 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 35 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(9:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 32 for 11 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 50 yards from AKR 35. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 21 for 6 yards (20-M.Snowden).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(9:48 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 41 for 39 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:08 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 50 yards from AKR 50 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(10:08 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 10-D.Clark Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at AKR 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 28(10:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(10:22 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 66-R.Beckman False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 23. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(10:55 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to KNT 23 for 17 yards.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 16 - AKRON 34(11:30 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to KNT 40 for 26 yards (32-K.Johns).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - AKRON 39(11:54 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 15-Z.Gibson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 39. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 49(12:44 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 39 for -10 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(13:09 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to AKR 49 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(13:17 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 40 for 13 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 14(13:44 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard pushed ob at AKR 27 for 13 yards (29-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(13:50 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(13:59 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to AKR 14 FUMBLES (18-A.Watts). 1-R.Cochran to AKR 14 for no gain.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - KENTST 47(14:15 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 80-K.Abram. 80-K.Abram to AKR 28 for 19 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 37(14:35 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to AKR 30 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian). Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Schlee to AKR 37 for 3 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 49(0:12 - 1st) 7-D.Crum scrambles runs ob at AKR 40 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 49(0:35 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to AKR 49 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(1:00 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 49 for 2 yards (18-A.Watts7-J.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(1:17 - 1st) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at KNT 47 for 11 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(1:35 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs ob at KNT 36 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 42(1:43 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen punts 28 yards from KNT 42 to KNT 14 fair catch by 12-R.James.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 43(2:20 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 42 for 1 yard (32-K.Johns26-R.Carpenter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 45(2:50 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 43 for 2 yards (41-J.Price32-K.Johns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(3:28 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 45 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 42(4:00 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 0-J.Hicks. 0-J.Hicks runs ob at KNT 47 for 11 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(4:42 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 42 for 9 yards (21-M.Miller).
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 54 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 33 for 22 yards (25-J.Poke).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(4:55 - 1st) 7-D.Crum runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 18(5:16 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to AKR 15 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 22(5:28 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance pushed ob at AKR 18 for 4 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(6:07 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to AKR 22 for 5 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 16 - KENTST 49(6:25 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to AKR 27 for 22 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - KENTST 49(6:53 - 1st) 27-I.Vance to AKR 49 for 2 yards (18-A.Watts24-A.Daranijo).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(7:31 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to AKR 48 FUMBLES. 7-D.Crum to KNT 49 for no gain.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(7:51 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at AKR 43 for 32 yards (18-A.Watts).
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 5(8:01 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to KNT End Zone FUMBLES (10-D.Clark). 77-X.Gray runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 5(8:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - AKRON 5(8:43 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 5 for no gain (41-J.Price32-K.Johns).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 10(8:49 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard. Penalty on KNT 14-E.Hines Pass interference 5 yards enforced at KNT 10. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - AKRON 30(9:02 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen punts 54 yards from AKR 30. 27-I.Vance to KNT 16 FUMBLES. 27-B.Arslanian to KNT 10 for no gain. Team penalty on KNT Personal Foul declined.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - AKRON 29(9:35 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 30 for 1 yard (55-S.Diaby).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 16 - AKRON 32(10:22 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 29 for -3 yards (32-K.Johns).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(11:00 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 32 for -6 yards (0-Z.West).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(11:30 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 38 for 14 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(12:00 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 24 for 10 yards (10-D.Clark24-T.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 64 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 14 for 13 yards (18-X.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 3(12:11 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(12:30 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 3 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(12:44 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 10 for 11 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 37(13:01 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to AKR 21 for 16 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(13:23 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 37 for 9 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 37(13:29 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls INTERCEPTED by 14-E.Hines at AKR 48. 14-E.Hines to AKR 46 for 2 yards (4-G.Qualls).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 37(14:11 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for no gain (32-K.Johns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(14:52 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for no gain (55-S.Diaby0-Z.West).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 52 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 37 for 24 yards (29-C.Holmes).
