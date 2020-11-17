|
|
|CINCY
|UCF
No. 7 Cincinnati must stop high-scoring UCF to keep dreams alive
Unbeaten No. 7 Cincinnati is facing a three-game road stretch that will determine the Bearcats' conference, bowl and even potential playoff fate, starting with Saturday's game in Orlando against unranked but dangerous UCF.
Games at struggling Temple (Nov. 28) and current American Athletic Conference co-leader Tulsa (Dec. 4) wind up the 10-game 2020 card for the Bearcats (7-0, 5-0 AAC).
"It's going to be huge," Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. "We're going to find out what we're really made of. ... That is going to be quite a stretch with the bullseye on our back and a lot of things that we want to be able to do. You know we've got to kind of focus in and be hungry and be humble in what we're doing and find a way to continue to grow."
After comfortable but routine wins over Army (24-10) and South Florida (28-7) in the second and third games of the season, the Bearcats have upped the pace offensively their past four outings, averaging a scoring margin of 46-13 in wins over SMU, Memphis, Houston and East Carolina.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder has posted two triple-digit rushing games in running for 398 yards and nine touchdowns in that four-game span and completed 71.4 percent of his 105 pass attempts for 886 yards and eight touchdowns against only two interceptions.
But those wins came over teams that are a combined 15-13 for the season, with SMU and Memphis accounting for 11 of the wins. Cincinnati's final three opponents are a combined 10-8, and that includes a 1-5 Temple team.
UCF (5-2, 4-2 AAC) has won three in a row since dropping back-to-back outings to Tulsa and Memphis and has averaged 44.3 points a game in its winning streak.
After passing for 601 yards in a 50-49 loss at Memphis, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has completed 57 of 95 attempts for 1,018 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in wins over Tulane, Houston, and Temple.
For the season, the sophomore lefty has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for an average of 396.3 yards a game (No. 1 nationally) with 23 touchdowns against only two interceptions.
The Knights lead the nation in total offense per game with an average 619.1 yards per game, which is close to the record 624.9 yards per game set by Houston in 1989. They will be up against a Cincinnati defense that has held opponents to just 12.4 points (No. 3 nationally) and 300.9 yards a game (No. 10).
"We need to be at our best," UCF coach Josh Heupel said. "Nothing extraordinary, but we've got to be able to do the ordinary things at a really high level. Our football team has had great focus, great preparation here these last few weeks. I think it is absolutely critical that we get ourselves ready and in a position to play our best football."
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
320 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 28 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
M. Williams
6 WR
97 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|425
|299
|Total Plays
|70
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|91
|Rush Attempts
|39
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|320
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|23-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-71
|5-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|6-43.3
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|425
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|20/31
|320
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|22
|80
|0
|15
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|12
|28
|2
|20
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|9
|6
|76
|1
|20
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|6
|4
|63
|1
|29
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|2
|49
|0
|35
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|5
|3
|36
|0
|13
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 10 LB
|B. Ingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|41.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|3.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|23/43
|208
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|9
|41
|0
|22
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|9
|25
|0
|10
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|7
|19
|1
|6
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|12
|8
|97
|2
|19
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|10
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|9
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|7
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hancock 91 DL
|N. Hancock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DL
|K. Hester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|6
|43.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CINCY 7(7:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 17(8:03 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 7 for 10 yards (21-D.Gainous27-R.Grant).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(8:31 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCF 17 for 7 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste94-A.Montalvo).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 26(9:15 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 24 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 28(9:45 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 26 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant15-T.Bethune).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(10:21 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 28 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(10:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 45(11:15 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCF 35 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(11:52 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for 2 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(12:29 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 43 for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 24(12:39 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 47 yards from UCF 24 out of bounds at the CIN 29.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCF 24(12:43 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCF 24(12:50 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:07 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 24 for -1 yard (27-D.Beavers).
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CINCY 1(13:11 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 14(13:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for 13 yards (21-D.Gainous). Penalty on UCF 88-J.Celiscar Offside declined.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 14(13:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCF 88-J.Celiscar Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 16(14:03 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 14 for 2 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(14:08 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - UCF 23(14:19 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at UCF 36. 5-D.Forrest to UCF 16 for 20 yards (2-O.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(14:39 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 23 for 1 yard (1-J.Wiggins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 12(14:56 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at UCF 22 for 10 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 12(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 11(0:12 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 12 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 43(0:21 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 32 yards from UCF 43 to UCF 11 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 47(1:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCF 43 for 4 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 47(1:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 42(1:29 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(2:02 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to UCF 42 for 4 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(2:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCF 46 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 26(3:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson runs ob at CIN 43 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 26(3:24 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:59 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 26 for 1 yard (13-L.Woodson).
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 50 yards from UCF 50 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(3:59 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 19-E.Tucky Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(3:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 19(4:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 19(4:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(4:13 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 24(4:27 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to CIN 19 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 28(4:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to CIN 24 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(5:07 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 28 for 4 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(5:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to CIN 32 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 49(6:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe pushed ob at CIN 43 for 8 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(6:15 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 49 for 8 yards (8-J.White).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(6:29 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 41 for 16 yards (42-M.Vann).
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 5(6:32 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 1(7:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 5 for -4 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(7:48 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for 2 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - CINCY 1(8:21 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 3 for -2 yards (27-R.Grant91-N.Hancock).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 21(8:45 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCF 1 for 20 yards (21-D.Gainous27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 21(8:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(9:31 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to UCF 21 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant52-K.Hester).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 38(10:12 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 23 for 15 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(10:50 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 38 for 5 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 46(11:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 43 for 3 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(11:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to UCF 46 for 9 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 40(12:29 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for 5 yards (91-N.Hancock).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 36(13:07 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 4 yards (91-N.Hancock13-L.Woodson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(13:38 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 13(14:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to CIN 33 for 20 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 3(14:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 13 for 10 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 8(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on CIN False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 8. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 7-T.Tucker pushed ob at CIN 16 for 16 yards (4-R.O'Keefe). Penalty on CIN 29-J.Dingle Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at CIN 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(0:05 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 25(0:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at CIN 19 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCF 25(0:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(0:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at CIN 25 for 9 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 47(0:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at CIN 34 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(0:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to CIN 47 for 6 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 43(0:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to CIN 38 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko). Penalty on UCF 57-D.Burns Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 38.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at CIN 43 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(0:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 36. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(1:02 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to UCF 36 for 9 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 27(1:07 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:23 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 27 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(1:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCF 1 for 1 yard (14-C.Thornton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CINCY 3(1:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(1:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to UCF 3 for 12 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle out of bounds at the UCF 15.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(2:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to UCF 35 for 35 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCF 20(2:14 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 50 yards from UCF 20 to CIN 30 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UCF 26(2:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 20 for -6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 26(2:59 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:14 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 26 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 4-R.O'Keefe.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 9(3:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 6(3:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UCF 9 for -3 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 9(4:26 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 6 for 3 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(5:02 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 9 for no gain (27-R.Grant).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 16(5:29 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 9 for 7 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 20(6:10 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 16 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(6:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 20 for 2 yards (90-C.Deloach10-E.Gilyard).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 44(7:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to UCF 22 for 34 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 49(7:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCF 37 for 14 yards (7-D.Brown). Penalty on CIN 77-V.McConnell Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(8:14 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 49 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune54-C.Goode).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 45 for 22 yards (7-D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UCF 23(8:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 23(9:13 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 23 for no gain (42-M.Vann).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 24(9:45 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 23 for 1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 28(10:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 24 for 4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 41(10:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to CIN 28 for 13 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 43(11:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to CIN 41 for 2 yards (9-A.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(11:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(11:37 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at CIN 43 for 22 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the UCF 4.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 29(11:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(11:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(12:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to UCF 29 for 11 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(12:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor. Penalty on UCF 31-A.Robinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 30(12:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Ford. Penalty on UCF 13-L.Woodson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 30.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(12:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 30 for 3 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCF 38(13:10 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 43 yards from UCF 38. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 27 for 8 yards (87-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 35(13:35 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 38 for 3 yards (12-A.Gardner19-E.Tucky).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCF 35(13:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(13:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 35 for 5 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 24(14:22 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 30 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush13-T.Van Fossen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 20(14:38 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 24 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 15(14:56 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 20 for 5 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 10(15:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Pass interference 5 yards enforced at UCF 10. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 11(0:18 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 10 for -1 yard (27-D.Beavers99-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 8(1:00 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 11 for 3 yards (42-M.Vann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 40(1:07 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 32 yards from UCF 40 to UCF 8 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 41(1:47 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 40 for 1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash90-C.Deloach).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 41(1:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(2:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs ob at UCF 41 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UCF 17(2:27 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 28 yards from UCF 17 out of bounds at the UCF 45.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UCF 17(2:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - UCF 14(2:46 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(3:14 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 14 for -7 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 35(3:25 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the UCF 21.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 35(3:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(4:25 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 35 for -1 yard (7-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(4:42 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCF 35(4:52 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 21 FUMBLES. 4-J.Harris to CIN 21 for no gain. Penalty on UCF 94-A.Montalvo Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 21.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - UCF 40(4:57 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 27-R.Grant False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 40. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 33(5:34 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at UCF 40 for 7 yards (10-B.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 33(5:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(5:44 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - CINCY 11(5:55 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 56 yards from CIN 11. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 33 for no gain (5-D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 25 - CINCY 10(6:28 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 11 for 1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash94-A.Montalvo).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - CINCY 19(7:05 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 10 for -9 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:39 - 1st) 8-M.Young pushed ob at CIN 19 for -6 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 6(7:43 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCF 3(8:06 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 6 for -3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(8:23 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 6 for 3 yards (99-M.Brown27-D.Beavers). Penalty on CIN 92-C.Brooks Facemask Incidental 3 yards enforced at CIN 6.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 15(8:35 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 9 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 18(8:53 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 15 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(9:12 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 18 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCF 33(9:21 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 33. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 22 FUMBLES. 17-A.Johnson to CIN 22 for no gain. Team penalty on CIN Illegal block in the back declined.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 30(9:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to UCF 33 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCF 25(10:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Credle. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(10:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 30(10:14 - 1st) 17-C.Smith 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 30(10:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 29(10:54 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to UCF 30 for -1 yard (15-T.Bethune33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(11:31 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 29 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(12:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to UCF 33 for 14 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(12:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs ob at UCF 47 for 18 yards.
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 out of bounds at the CIN 3.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCF 3(12:53 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 44(13:06 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to CIN 3 for 41 yards (12-A.Gardner). Team penalty on CIN Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(13:13 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCF 41(13:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at CIN 44 for 15 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 38(13:50 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 41 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(13:53 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(14:23 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 38 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers7-C.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(14:28 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(14:55 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
