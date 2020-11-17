|
|
|TENN
|AUBURN
No. 23 Auburn takes on visiting Vols
The No. 23 Auburn Tigers will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, a week after both were among eight SEC teams that had games postponed due to COVID-19 positive cases.
The Tigers (4-2, 4-2 in SEC), whose trip to Mississippi State has been tentatively rescheduled to Dec. 12, have not played since Oct. 31 when they crushed defending national champion LSU at home, 48-11.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters he did not know exactly how many of the 10 players who tested positive or were quarantined due to contact tracing would be available against Tennessee. He later acknowledged that at least some would miss the game, but he declined to go into specifics.
The Volunteers (2-4, 2-4) started the season with back-to-back victories, but have lost four consecutive games, and had last week's game against Texas A&M postponed until Dec. 12 after the Aggies had positive cases.
"Everything changes daily," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "There's lots of unknowns. You just try to adapt and there's nothing that you can go back and draw from. There's no history books on COVID, so it's all for the first time."
It's continually frustrating, but consider, too, the frustrations Vols have experienced on offense this season.
Tennessee is averaging only 14.5 points a game during the four-game skid, and for the season ranks second-worst in the SEC in total offense (318.5 yards per game) and yards per play (4.74), and has the worst third-down conversion percentage (27.38).
There's some question as to who might start at quarterback for the Vols against Auburn.
Freshman Harrison Bailey, who finished Tennessee's most recent game against Arkansas, could find himself in the game plan this week as he and sophomores Brian Maurer and J.T. Shrout all took plenty of reps in practice while senior starter Jarrett Guarantano (956 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions) was in concussion protocol last week.
"To me, it seems to be a little more confidence offensively, especially with our younger guys just having a better idea of how to execute at a higher level," Pruitt said.
Auburn, which has won two in a row and is trying to work its way back up the Top 25, is led by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix and junior receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz. The Tigers average 405.8 yards a game and 5.8 yards a play. Their plus-4 turnover margin ranks third-best in the SEC.
Much of the Tigers' success can be attributed to an impactful group of freshmen led by running back Tank Bigsby, who is averaging 83.8 rushing yards a game and has five touchdowns. Bigsby's 503 rushing yards lead all Power 5 conference freshman running backs and he leads all SEC kickoff returners with 306 return yards.
"It's probably the most we've had since I've been here," Malzahn said of his freshmen of influence. "First of all, what stands out to me about the class is they have a lot of character. High-character guys. It's a very talented group. It's a great combination."
Tennessee has had some bright spots on defense.
Senior linebacker Deandre Johnson's 4.5 sacks is the second-most in the SEC. Sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o is also tied with Auburn freshman linebacker Colby Wooden for the most tackles for loss (7) in the SEC.
The Tigers' defense is led by freshman end ZyKeivous Walker, junior linebacker Zakoby McClain (2.5 sacks) and a secondary ranked third-best in the SEC in passing defense (236.2 yards per game) and second-fewest in TD passes allowed (9).
"One thing that I will say about all of us, we have a mindset that we're going to leave no doubt," Walker said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
E. Gray
3 RB
49 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
A. Schwartz
1 WR
84 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|23
|Rushing
|13
|12
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|464
|385
|Total Plays
|74
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|165
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|242
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-33
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|100
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-100
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|464
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|15/23
|156
|0
|1
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|7/10
|86
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|9
|40
|0
|12
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
J. Holiday 10 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5
|-6
|1
|9
|
J. Calloway 9 WR
|J. Calloway
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|3
|49
|0
|25
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|4
|4
|37
|0
|12
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|4
|3
|37
|0
|17
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|4
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|2
|27
|0
|28
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|6
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Calloway 9 WR
|J. Calloway
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/3
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|37.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|20.0
|32
|0
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|17/26
|220
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|11
|66
|1
|23
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|14
|65
|0
|13
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|10
|0
|13
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|3
|84
|1
|54
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|8
|5
|52
|0
|17
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|4
|3
|48
|0
|21
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 45 DE
|C. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Domio 17 DB
|M. Domio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson Jr. 5 DB
|C. Thompson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|3/3
|50
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|2
|36.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 7 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TENN 32(14:44 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 32(14:38 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones pushed ob at AUB 40 for 28 yards (6-C.Tutt). Team penalty on TEN Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(14:18 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 40(14:10 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to AUB 28 for 12 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(13:32 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 28(13:24 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to AUB 27 for 1 yard (44-D.Newkirk9-Z.McClain).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TENN 27(12:44 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at AUB 32 for -5 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - TENN 32(12:06 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(12:00 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 45 for 12 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(11:38 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(11:30 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 47 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 47(10:51 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 47(10:44 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 33 yards from AUB 47 to TEN 20 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(10:38 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 22 for 2 yards (25-C.Wooden0-O.Pappoe).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(10:03 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 15 for -7 yards (44-D.Newkirk25-C.Wooden).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 15 - TENN 15(9:20 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 48 for 33 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(8:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to AUB 36 for 16 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(8:21 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 9-J.Calloway. 9-J.Calloway to AUB 30 for 6 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TENN 30(7:47 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to AUB 30 for no gain (94-T.Truesdell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 30(7:03 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt pushed ob at AUB 15 for 15 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(6:37 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to AUB 9 for 6 yards (21-S.Monday0-O.Pappoe).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 9(6:02 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(5:56 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 39 for 14 yards (0-B.Thompson95-K.Bennett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(5:35 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 44 for 5 yards (58-O.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 44(5:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 44(5:02 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to TEN 39 for 17 yards (21-T.McDonald1-T.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(4:44 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to TEN 28 for 11 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(4:21 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to TEN 15 for 13 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(3:45 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 58-K.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 20(3:30 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to TEN 20 for no gain (33-J.Banks98-A.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - AUBURN 20(2:56 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Pegues.
|Int
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 20(2:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-B.Thompson at TEN End Zone. 0-B.Thompson touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(2:40 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 27 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TENN 27(2:12 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 73-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 27. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(2:01 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 27 for 5 yards (45-C.Johnson).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 27(1:15 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to AUB 48 for 25 yards (20-J.Sherwood). Team penalty on AUB Offside declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(0:57 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton pushed ob at AUB 38 for 10 yards (17-M.Domio).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(0:12 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to AUB 39 for -1 yard (23-R.McCreary).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 39(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at AUB 31 for 8 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 31(14:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to AUB 30 for 1 yard (6-C.Tutt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 30(13:49 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 44 yards from TEN 35 to the AUB 21 downed by 89-J.Pegues.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(13:42 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 7 yards (26-T.Jackson27-Q.Crouch).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 28(13:01 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers pushed ob at AUB 33 for 5 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(12:34 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 46 for 13 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 7(12:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on AUB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEN 7. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Holiday to TEN 31 for 6 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TENN 31(11:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TENN 31(11:24 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TENN 31(11:20 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 47 yards from TEN 31 to AUB 22 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(11:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 32 for 10 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(10:54 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 40 for 8 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 40(10:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 40(10:26 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 47 for 7 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(10:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at TEN 37 for 16 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(9:51 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to TEN 25 for 12 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(9:29 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to TEN 22 for 3 yards (51-E.Simmons13-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 22(8:55 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to TEN 20 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 20(8:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to TEN 14 for 6 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(7:41 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to TEN 15 for -1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 15(7:03 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to TEN 13 for 2 yards (13-D.Johnson11-H.To'o To'o).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 13(6:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to TEN 8 for 5 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 8(5:41 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 32 for 32 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(5:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Calloway to TEN 26 for -6 yards (45-C.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - TENN 26(4:57 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 36 for 10 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 36(4:17 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 44 for 8 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(3:50 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 46 for 2 yards (45-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 46(3:18 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 46 for no gain (49-D.Butler1-B.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 46(2:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 46(2:31 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 27 yards from TEN 46 out of bounds at the AUB 27.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(2:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 33 for 6 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 33(2:01 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 35 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 35(1:29 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 36 for 1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 36(1:23 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from AUB 36 out of bounds at the TEN 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(1:18 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 27 for 3 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 27(0:34 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 3 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 30(0:28 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 36 for 6 yards (1-B.Bryant23-R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(0:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 44 for 8 yards (44-D.Newkirk).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 44(0:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren runs ob at TEN 49 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(0:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to AUB 49 for 2 yards (1-B.Bryant44-D.Newkirk).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 24 for -1 yard (94-M.Butler13-D.Johnson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(14:28 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 45 for 21 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(14:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues pushed ob at TEN 48 for 7 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 48(13:27 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 47-J.Shenker.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 48(13:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to TEN 40 for 8 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:54 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at TEN 42 for -2 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 42(12:12 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to TEN 28 for 14 yards (27-Q.Crouch). Penalty on AUB 52-N.Brahms Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEN 42. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - AUBURN 47(11:57 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to TEN 40 for 7 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 40(11:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to TEN 24 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(10:46 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to TEN 19 for 5 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 19(10:15 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to TEN 15 for 4 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 15(9:51 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to TEN 13 for 2 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(9:19 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to TEN 12 for 1 yard (99-J.Mincey).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 12(8:44 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at TEN 23 for -11 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - AUBURN 23(8:09 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to TEN 10 for 13 yards (21-T.McDonald).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 10(7:29 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:25 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 32(6:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 40 for 8 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(6:25 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 49 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 49(5:53 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to AUB 47 for 4 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(5:21 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to AUB 26 for 21 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 26(4:41 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 26(4:35 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to AUB 19 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 19(4:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to AUB 15 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe9-Z.McClain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(3:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to AUB 12 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - TENN 12(2:38 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Monday at AUB End Zone. 21-S.Monday runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 8 for 8 yards (13-L.Tennison99-T.Moultry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(2:15 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 9 for 1 yard (49-D.Butler).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 9(1:35 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones. Penalty on AUB 23-R.McCreary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 9. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(1:27 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 36 for 12 yards (29-D.Hall5-C.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(1:04 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for -2 yards (29-D.Hall). Penalty on AUB 29-D.Hall Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEN 36. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(0:42 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to AUB 33 for 16 yards (49-D.Butler36-J.Simpson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(0:19 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to AUB 24 for 9 yards (49-D.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 24(15:00 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to AUB 21 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(14:28 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to AUB 18 for 3 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 18(13:59 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to AUB 15 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain44-D.Newkirk).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 15(13:23 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at AUB 20 for -5 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 20(12:38 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(12:33 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 21 for 1 yard (79-K.Garland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 21(12:02 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 27 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 27(11:19 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to AUB 33 for 6 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(10:51 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to AUB 35 for 2 yards (79-K.Garland33-J.Banks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 35(10:26 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 37 for 2 yards (79-K.Garland95-K.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TENN 37(9:44 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson. Penalty on TEN 2-A.Taylor Pass interference 8 yards enforced at AUB 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(9:39 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 45(9:34 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 50 for 5 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 50(8:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to TEN 36 for 14 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(8:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 36(8:19 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to TEN 13 for 23 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(7:49 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to TEN 9 for 4 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 9(7:20 - 4th) 3-D.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(7:14 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt pushed ob at TEN 42 for 17 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(6:44 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at TEN 49 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 49(6:16 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 49(6:11 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to AUB 47 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(5:53 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Calloway. Penalty on TEN 8-T.Chandler Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 47. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 43(5:49 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to AUB 30 for 27 yards (20-J.Sherwood45-C.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(5:28 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey scrambles pushed ob at AUB 22 for 8 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 22(4:59 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wideman. Penalty on AUB 23-R.McCreary Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 22. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - AUBURN 7(4:53 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren to AUB 2 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 2(4:31 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to AUB 1 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden49-D.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(4:10 - 4th) 3-E.Gray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia kicks 9 yards from TEN 35. 47-J.Shenker to TEN 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(4:06 - 4th) 12-E.Stove to TEN 44 for no gain (13-D.Johnson11-H.To'o To'o).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 44(4:02 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to TEN 35 for 9 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 35(3:17 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to TEN 33 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(2:36 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to TEN 30 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 30(2:28 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to TEN 28 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 28(2:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to TEN 33 for -5 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TENN 33(1:32 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 41 yards from AUB 35. to TEN 24 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(1:27 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton. Penalty on TEN 58-O.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 24. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 14(1:21 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at TEN 26 for 12 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 26(1:15 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to TEN 41 for 15 yards (20-J.Sherwood6-C.Tutt).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(1:00 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to AUB 47 for 12 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(0:48 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Fant.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 47(0:43 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Calloway.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 47(0:39 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 48 for -5 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 15 - AUBURN 48(0:15 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren to AUB 34 for 18 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(0:03 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to AUB 22 for 12 yards.
