Confident UCLA set to take on No. 11 Oregon
If UCLA could wax California 34-10 on 43 hours of preparation, what will it do against No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Eugene with five days to get ready?
Considering how well the Bruins played after COVID-19 turned a Pac-12 After Dark date with Utah into a Sunday morning brunch with the Golden Bears, one would have to give Chip Kelly's team at least a proverbial puncher's chance in Autzen Stadium.
Kelly relied on his years of experience coaching in the NFL, where his Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers played on Sundays, and then again occasionally on Thursday night, to construct a game plan that would work.
"What do we do in terms of the players? What can they handle? So we did pare down our game plan and did more taking out," Kelly said. "We didn't add anything. We went back as coaches and figured out, 'What should we run, what shouldn't we run?'"
Whatever UCLA picked, it was the right choice. The Bruins (1-1 Pac-12) outgained Cal 440-176, picking up 23 first downs and allowing just 11. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 196 yards and three scores while running for a fourth.
More impressively, the Bruins' defense rebounded from a horrible performance in a 48-42 loss at Colorado. They created nine tackles for loss, including five sacks, and permitted just four conversions on 14 third downs.
"We were just able to play what we do best, you know what I mean? And what we do best is very good," defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight said.
UCLA's defense will have to be very good to cope with an Oregon offense that is trending toward being the type of high-powered force it was when Kelly made his name there. The Ducks (2-0) rallied for a 43-29 win last week at Washington State after trailing 19-7 just before halftime.
Following a sloppy first half in which quarterback Tyler Shough, running back CJ Verdell and running back Travis Dye each committed turnovers, Oregon bounced back behind the trio. Shough finished with 312 yards in the air, Verdell ran for 118 yards and Dye chipped in 147 all-purpose yards while catching two of Shough's four touchdown passes.
"Tons of credit to the players for just being very determined and resilient, finding a way to push ahead and win the football game," Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said.
Small sample sizes are going to be a way of life in the Pac-12 this year with a six- or seven-game season for those fortunate to get to that point, but based off two games, Oregon appears to have the type of balance every offense wants. It is averaging 269 yards on the ground and 269.5 yards in the air per game.
In keeping with the tentative nature of 2020, the game originally was scheduled to be a Friday night contest, but was moved back a day when the Bruins played on Sunday morning.
|
|
D. Felton
10 RB
167 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 6 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
T. Shough
12 QB
334 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 31 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|462
|423
|Total Plays
|82
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|267
|89
|Rush Attempts
|51
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|195
|334
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.3
|6-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|101
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-67
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|334
|
|
|267
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|423
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|19/31
|195
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|34
|167
|2
|18
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|9
|53
|1
|24
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|7
|18
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|10
|8
|91
|0
|19
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|8
|4
|55
|1
|32
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|5
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|4
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 DB
|O. Eboh
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 26 LB
|L. Toailoa
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Johnson 19 DB
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|4
|51.3
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|19/30
|334
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|10
|40
|0
|8
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|11
|31
|0
|22
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|12
|18
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|11
|6
|123
|1
|49
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|6
|5
|70
|1
|26
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|3
|2
|50
|0
|31
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 29 LB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/2
|23
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|6
|37.0
|4
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3
|20.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - OREG 41(0:25 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREG 44(0:47 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ORE 41 for 3 yards (29-A.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREG 44(0:50 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(0:50 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(0:55 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(1:02 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 43 for -3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia). Penalty on ORE 97-B.Dorlus Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCLA 46. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(1:08 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs ob at UCLA 46 for 13 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(1:17 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for 14 yards (19-J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 43(1:24 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 38 yards from ORE 43 to UCLA 19 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 42(1:30 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 43 for 1 yard (1-J.Shaw).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 41(2:17 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to ORE 42 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(3:02 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 41 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(3:43 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 36 for 11 yards (12-E.Gates).
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 61 yards from UCLA 35 to ORE 4 fair catch by 2-D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(3:49 - 4th) 10-D.Felton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 18(4:13 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ORE 11 for 7 yards (38-T.Snee23-V.McKinley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 27(4:34 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota pushed ob at ORE 18 for 9 yards (54-D.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(4:37 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 46(4:50 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ORE 27 for 19 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:56 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|+24 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 30(5:14 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to ORE 46 for 24 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREG 30(5:36 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for no gain (32-J.Happle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 30(5:36 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 1 yard (32-J.Happle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 26(5:55 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for 4 yards (44-B.Swinson54-D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 21(6:26 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 26 for 5 yards (47-M.Funa54-D.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 17(6:55 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin scrambles to UCLA 21 for 4 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(7:16 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 88-M.Martinez. 88-M.Martinez to UCLA 17 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCLA 46(7:21 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 36 yards from UCLA 46 to UCLA 10 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 21 - UCLA 46(8:11 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to UCLA 46 for 8 yards (3-R.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 45(8:58 - 4th) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 46 for -9 yards (26-L.Toailoa35-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 39(9:23 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 32 for 7 yards. Penalty on ORE 3-J.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:04 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 39 for 4 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(10:26 - 4th) 12-T.Shough pushed ob at UCLA 43 for 15 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(11:06 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 42 for 20 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 29(11:19 - 4th) 99-L.Akers punts 49 yards from UCLA 29 to the ORE 22 downed by 36-E.Fernea.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREG 29(11:25 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 24(11:58 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (47-M.Funa6-N.Pickett).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:24 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 24 for -1 yard (12-D.James).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - UCLA 25(12:28 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 25(12:33 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 25(12:38 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(13:13 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 25 for -2 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(13:46 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to UCLA 23 for 26 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 48(14:25 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 49 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 45(14:54 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 48 for 3 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams. Penalty on UCLA 92-O.Odighizuwa Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 40. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OREG 13(0:04 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 62 yards from UCLA 13. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 40 for 15 yards (83-D.Priebe).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - OREG 18(0:04 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 14-D.Warnell False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREG 18(0:08 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 16(0:41 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 18 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia50-P.Aumavae).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 12(1:24 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 16 for 4 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 56 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 22 for 13 yards (80-B.Addison33-C.Habibi-Likio). Penalty on UCLA 26-A.Authement Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UCLA 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 12(1:29 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(2:04 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 12 for 3 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCLA 36(2:41 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to UCLA 15 for 49 yards (7-M.Osling).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(3:17 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 36 for -5 yards (45-M.Agude).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(3:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORE 41 for 19 yards (30-E.Guidry).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 4 - OREG 33(3:53 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich INTERCEPTED by 23-V.McKinley at ORE 13. 23-V.McKinley to ORE 22 for 9 yards (64-S.Marrazzo23-C.Cota).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREG 38(4:24 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ORE 33 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(4:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 38 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa54-D.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(4:59 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 46(5:24 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at ORE 39 for 7 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 50(5:35 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 46 for 4 yards (3-J.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(6:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 50 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 18(6:14 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 35 yards from ORE 18 Downed at the UCLA 47.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 18(6:19 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 17(6:55 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 18 for 1 yard (40-C.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(7:33 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams pushed ob at ORE 17 for 5 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 22 for 21 yards (36-E.Fernea). Penalty on ORE 11-T.Bridges Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 2(7:43 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(8:17 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to ORE 2 for 8 yards (12-D.James).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 22(8:30 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to ORE 10 for 12 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(8:36 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 22 for 3 yards (54-D.Mathis5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(8:55 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 25 for 16 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(9:03 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin scrambles runs ob at ORE 41 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 43(9:23 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 48 for 5 yards (32-J.Happle0-D.Lenoir).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 40(9:52 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 43 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(10:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 40 for 4 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 34(10:33 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 36 for 2 yards (3-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(10:56 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for no gain (1-N.Sewell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 31(11:21 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for 3 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(11:43 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 6 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 25 for 21 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UCLA 4(11:52 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(11:59 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams. Penalty on UCLA 50-T.Manoa Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 9. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 39(12:34 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams pushed ob at UCLA 9 for 30 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(13:12 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 39 for -1 yard (45-M.Agude26-L.Toailoa).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 46(13:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UCLA 38 for 8 yards (30-E.Guidry1-J.Shaw).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(14:01 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 46 for 7 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 24(14:31 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at ORE 47 for 23 yards (30-E.Guidry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough pushed ob at ORE 24 for -1 yard (45-M.Agude).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 39(0:06 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 29-A.Jackson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCLA 39.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(0:19 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin sacked at UCLA 39 for -1 yard (29-A.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(0:36 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(0:36 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 40 for 12 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(0:50 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 28 for 18 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OREG 39(0:56 - 2nd) 38-T.Snee punts 29 yards from UCLA 39 to UCLA 10 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - OREG 39(1:01 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - OREG 34(1:01 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 30-J.Redd False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OREG 34(1:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|-31 YD
|
2 & 13 - OREG 34(1:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough sacked at UCLA 42 for -8 yards FUMBLES (92-O.Odighizuwa). 91-O.Ogbonnia to UCLA 35 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(1:33 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough sacked at UCLA 34 for -3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa0-D.Sellers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(1:33 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 14-K.Hutson. 14-K.Hutson to UCLA 31 for 11 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 46(2:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UCLA 42 for 12 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(2:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 34(2:32 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at ORE 46 for 12 yards (35-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 34(2:39 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Dye.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(3:18 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 34 for no gain (30-E.Guidry).
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 19 for 19 yards (21-J.Vaughns19-A.Johnson). Penalty on UCLA 21-J.Vaughns Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 19 for 19 yards (21-J.Vaughns19-A.Johnson).
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(3:30 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 38(3:57 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ORE 32 for 6 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 40(4:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ORE 38 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell97-B.Dorlus).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(4:45 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 40 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia32-J.Happle).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 18 - UCLA 34(5:01 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ORE 47 for 19 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UCLA 34(5:06 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(5:41 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for -8 yards (91-K.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 39(6:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 42 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 39(6:43 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for no gain (41-I.Slade-Matautia47-M.Funa).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(7:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for 8 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 53 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 19 yards (33-C.Habibi-Likio).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OREG 5(7:18 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREG 5(7:23 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 7(8:05 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 5 for 2 yards (97-O.Isibor35-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREG 8(8:46 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to UCLA 7 for 1 yard (97-O.Isibor7-M.Osling).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 11(9:19 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 8 for 3 yards (0-D.Sellers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 19(9:52 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 11 for 8 yards (30-E.Guidry19-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(9:57 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 24(10:36 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 19 for 5 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa22-O.Eboh).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(11:11 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 24 for 7 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREG 43(11:40 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UCLA 31 for 12 yards (40-C.Johnson21-J.Vaughns).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - OREG 38(12:28 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough sacked at UCLA 43 for -5 yards (35-C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(12:53 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 38 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock3-R.Williams).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(13:21 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to UCLA 44 for 31 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OREG 35(13:44 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 61 yards from UCLA 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 23 for 19 yards (35-C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - OREG 24(14:19 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 35 for 11 yards (32-J.Happle0-D.Lenoir).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - OREG 29(15:00 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin sacked at UCLA 24 for -5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREG 24(0:18 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (32-J.Happle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(0:43 - 1st) 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for -1 yard (32-J.Happle19-J.Hill). Penalty on UCLA 85-G.Dulcich Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 34. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(1:08 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for 11 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCLA 31(1:15 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 46 yards from ORE 31 to UCLA 23 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 31(1:20 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:04 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 31 for 4 yards (40-C.Johnson91-O.Ogbonnia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:09 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 60 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 27 for 22 yards (35-D.Dillard).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(2:18 - 1st) 10-D.Felton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(3:00 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ORE 1 for 8 yards (32-J.Happle3-J.Scott).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 22(3:30 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 36-E.Fernea. 36-E.Fernea to ORE 9 for 13 yards (2-M.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 21(4:10 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ORE 22 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 50(4:41 - 1st) 2-K.Philips to ORE 21 for 29 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(5:13 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 50 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 20. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 32 yards (3-J.Johnson24-J.Greenfield).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:23 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 2-D.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 32(5:31 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(5:31 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 56-T.Bass False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 27. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(5:59 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin to ORE 46 FUMBLES (1-N.Sewell). 23-V.McKinley to UCLA 19 for 35 yards (85-G.Dulcich).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 47(6:22 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ORE 49 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia1-N.Sewell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(6:40 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin to UCLA 47 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 33(7:05 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 39 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 35(7:36 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin to UCLA 33 for -2 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(8:18 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 35 for 7 yards (0-D.Lenoir32-J.Happle).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 21(8:41 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 28 for 7 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 17(9:05 - 1st) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 21 for 4 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(9:29 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 17 for 4 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 49(9:36 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 38 yards from ORE 49 to UCLA 13 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - OREG 37(10:18 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORE 49 for 12 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - OREG 44(10:57 - 1st) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 37 for -7 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(11:32 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 44 for -1 yard (40-C.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 29(12:04 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at ORE 45 for 16 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(12:33 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 29 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 43(12:41 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 33 yards from UCLA 43 out of bounds at the ORE 24.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 41(13:16 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 12-M.Sykes. 12-M.Sykes to UCLA 43 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 38(13:47 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 41 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 33(14:00 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 38 for 5 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(14:29 - 1st) Team penalty on UCLA False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 38. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(14:50 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 14 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 24 for 20 yards (15-B.Williams).
