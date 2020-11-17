|
|
|UK
|BAMA
Amidst three-week break, No. 1 Alabama pining for Kentucky
Top-ranked Alabama hasn't played a game since Halloween and the Crimson Tide are planning to host Kentucky this week with an eye on bigger prizes than an undefeated regular season.
Alabama had its Nov. 14 game at LSU postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Tigers.
That game could be rescheduled. For now the 6-0 Tide have their sights set on Kentucky, which visits Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama's high-powered offense is averaging 46.5 points per game at home, with an average of 555 yards per game over six contests. And on defense, Alabama shut out Mississippi State 41-0 in Tuscaloosa the last time out.
"We fully intend to be able to play this game and we certainly have enough players that are healthy enough to do that," Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. "Physically we've been able to take care of our players, psychologically is the real challenge for them to be able to stay focused on the things that they need to do continue to improve and play at a high level, especially when we're halfway through the season."
Next week, Alabama is planning its usual holiday fare: the Iron Bowl, Nov. 28, vs. Auburn.
Running back Najee Harris has 718 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, and senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the leading receiver with 56 catches for 759 yards including eight touchdowns.
Smith caught all four of quarterback Mac Jones' touchdown passes against the Bulldogs. Jones has thrown for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, and his passing yards are the most by any Alabama quarterback through the first six games of a season in program history.
The Tide have scored 35 or more points in 19 straight games, the longest streak in major college football history. Alabama has 29 straight wins over SEC East opponents, six in a row against the Wildcats and is 37-2-1 all-time against Kentucky.
The Wildcats (3-4) are coming off a 38-35 win over Vanderbilt last weekend, in which running back Chris Rodriguez rushed for a career high 149 yards on 13 carries, including two scores.
But Kentucky struggled to put away the Commodores, who faced two second-half deficits of 17 points before rallying to make it a tight game. The defensive effort didn't sit well with Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
"Defensively, terribly inconsistent," Stoops said. "We have a lot of work to do. There's no excuse. They want somebody else to make the play, they want some miraculous call to stop the play."
Stoops is still waiting to see a good effort on both sides of the ball in the same game.
"We're terribly inconsistent on one side or the other. We've not put it all together. It's frustrating. I can promise you this, it's not for lack of effort," he said. "The sense of urgency needs to be greater, the attention to detail throughout an entire game needs to be greater."
Rodriguez and his 568 rushing yards lead the Wildcats, while Josh Ali's 34 catches and 343 yard lead the receivers. Senior quarterback Terry Wilson averages 119 passing yards and 56 rushing yards per game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|27
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|174
|471
|Total Plays
|54
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|188
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|120
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|10-25
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.3
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|21
|114
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-69
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|174
|TOTAL YDS
|471
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10/19
|120
|0
|1
|
B. Allen 11 QB
|B. Allen
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|10
|68
|0
|20
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|9
|26
|0
|8
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|5
|5
|0
|7
|
M. Devonshire 36 CB
|M. Devonshire
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
B. Allen 11 QB
|B. Allen
|2
|-9
|0
|-2
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1
|-36
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|9
|4
|52
|0
|33
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|5
|3
|44
|0
|17
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|3
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Cummings 84 WR
|I. Cummings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 LB
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 93 DT
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 15 QB
|J. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Douglass 11 DB
|M. Douglass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geiger 34 DB
|J. Geiger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson 96 DE
|I. Gibson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DE
|K. Looney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/2
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|7
|48.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 DB
|Z. Johnson
|4
|20.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|13
|83
|2
|42
|
J. McClellan 21 RB
|J. McClellan
|8
|72
|0
|23
|
R. Williams 23 RB
|R. Williams
|10
|30
|1
|11
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|6
|22
|1
|11
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|14
|9
|144
|2
|35
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|3
|3
|78
|0
|34
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|3
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Tucker 86 TE
|C. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|2
|46.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 25(3:12 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 27 for -2 yards (6-J.Casey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(3:54 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Mahone).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 28(4:40 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 24 for 4 yards (52-J.Rogers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 29(5:26 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 28 for 1 yard (11-M.Douglass6-J.Casey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(6:09 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 29 for 8 yards (52-J.Rogers34-J.Geiger).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 40(6:52 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 37 for 23 yards (47-K.McDaniel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(7:38 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 40 for 2 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(8:19 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 38 for 11 yards (34-J.Geiger).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 24(8:32 - 4th) 11-B.Allen incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:10 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 24 for -1 yard (47-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:15 - 4th) 11-B.Allen incomplete. Intended for 84-I.Cummings.
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 28-Z.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 12(10:44 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 3 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(11:20 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 12 for 2 yards (50-M.McCall6-J.Casey).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 25(11:58 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 14 for 11 yards (14-C.Valentine21-Q.Mosely).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(12:31 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 25 for 3 yards (3-C.Dort).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(13:08 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan pushed ob at KEN 28 for 16 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 47(13:43 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 44 for 3 yards (6-J.Casey96-I.Gibson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 49(14:21 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 47 for 4 yards (52-J.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(14:51 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 49 for 5 yards (13-J.Weaver59-K.Looney).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - BAMA 19(0:24 - 3rd) 11-B.Allen sacked at KEN 17 for -2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(0:24 - 3rd) 11-B.Allen sacked at KEN 19 for -7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:55 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to KEN 26 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UK 13(1:55 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 13. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - UK 5(2:58 - 3rd) 9-B.Young sacked at KEN 13 for -8 yards (31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UK 5(2:58 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 5 for no gain (5-D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 8(3:55 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 5 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 16(4:42 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to KEN 8 for 8 yards (92-P.Hoskins21-Q.Mosely).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(5:12 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to KEN 16 for 10 yards (26-B.Echols50-M.McCall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(5:12 - 3rd) Team penalty on KEN Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KEN 26. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(5:40 - 3rd) 9-B.Young complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 41 for 35 yards (26-B.Echols). Penalty on KEN 13-J.Weaver Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:49 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 45 yards from KEN 31 to BAMA 24 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:59 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:43 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 31 for 6 yards (29-D.Hellams47-B.Young).
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(6:48 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(7:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 1 for 5 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 17(7:55 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 6 for 11 yards (29-Y.Corker4-J.Paschal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 17(8:01 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 22(8:33 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 17 for 5 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UK 22(8:47 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:00 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 22 for 7 yards (15-J.Wright26-B.Echols).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAMA 22(9:21 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 48 yards from KEN 22. 6-D.Smith to KEN 29 for 41 yards (31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BAMA 22(9:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Drennen.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(9:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on KEN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(9:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:14 - 3rd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 27 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 28-Z.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:28 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 41 yards from BAMA 20 to KEN 39 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:38 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:43 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(11:15 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 20 for no gain (95-Q.Bohanna).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UK 45(11:24 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 55 yards from KEN 45 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UK 45(11:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 42(12:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 45 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(12:12 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(12:43 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at KEN 42 for 20 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(12:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at KEN 1. 1-K.Joseph to KEN 22 for 21 yards (22-N.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(13:45 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on KEN 29-Y.Corker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(13:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 46 for 18 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAMA 19(14:17 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 28 for 9 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:54 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 19 for -6 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 25 for 25 yards (27-J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(0:38 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 31 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson48-P.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(0:46 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Battle).
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 28-Z.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(0:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(0:59 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 18 for 19 yards (26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(1:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(1:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to KEN 37 for 17 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 37(1:42 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 46 for 9 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 32(1:58 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 59-K.Looney Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 32. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(2:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 32 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UK 24(2:32 - 2nd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 50 yards from KEN 24. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 29 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 24(2:35 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 21(3:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to KEN 24 for 3 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(3:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 21 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris48-P.Mathis).
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 18 for 13 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(4:40 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on KEN 12 players declined.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(4:28 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to KEN 42 for 14 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(4:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(5:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 18 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:37 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 26 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal42-M.Bembry).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - UK 25(5:42 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 25(5:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 27(6:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to BAMA 25 for 2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(6:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Smoke.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 41(7:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to BAMA 27 for 14 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 41(7:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Smoke.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(8:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 22-K.Smoke. 22-K.Smoke to BAMA 41 for no gain (13-M.Moore).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 38(8:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to BAMA 41 for 21 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 35(8:42 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 38 for 3 yards (47-B.Young).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(10:03 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 35 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 34 for 31 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 3(10:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAMA False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 3. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 10(10:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(10:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to KEN 10 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(11:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Penalty on KEN 92-P.Hoskins Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at KEN 28. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 45(11:45 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to KEN 28 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(12:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-36 YD
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 6(12:10 - 2nd) to BAMA 6 FUMBLES. 96-M.Ruffolo to BAMA 42 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 7(12:55 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to BAMA 6 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 7(13:01 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAMA 8(13:46 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to BAMA 7 for 1 yard (92-J.Eboigbe48-P.Mathis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 15(14:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to BAMA 8 for 7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 15 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(0:20 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to BAMA 20 for 17 yards (28-J.Jobe9-J.Battle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - UK 48(0:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris. Team penalty on BAMA Illegal use of hands declined. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KEN 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 47(0:45 - 1st) Team penalty on KEN 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAMA 47. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(1:12 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to BAMA 47 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 42(1:48 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 49 for 9 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(2:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 42 for 1 yard (50-T.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 27(3:01 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 14 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(3:34 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 27 for 7 yards (3-D.Wright8-C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:41 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 51 yards from BAMA 49 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 49(4:19 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for -2 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 49 for 2 yards (5-D.Square15-J.Wright).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:19 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 24 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UK 15(5:24 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 15(5:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - UK 20(6:08 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 15 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UK 10(6:34 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 1 for 9 yards. Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 15(7:10 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 3 for 12 yards. Team penalty on BAMA Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 15. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 15(7:10 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 3 for 12 yards. Team penalty on BAMA Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 17(7:51 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 15 for 2 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(8:26 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 17 for 33 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 48(8:54 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 50 for 2 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(9:31 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 48 for 8 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(10:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 40 for 13 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 57 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 27 for 19 yards (14-B.Branch).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 1(10:12 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(10:43 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 1 for no gain (23-T.Ajian29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAMA 4(11:01 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 1 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal5-D.Square).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 20(11:35 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 4 for 16 yards (5-D.Square29-Y.Corker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(12:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 20 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(12:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to KEN 21 for 34 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UK 28(12:48 - 1st) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 43 yards from KEN 28. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 16 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 36(13:19 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 28 FUMBLES (3-T.Wilson). 3-T.Wilson recovers at the KEN 28. 3-T.Wilson to KEN 28 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 33(13:56 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 36 for 3 yards (50-T.Smith48-P.Mathis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(14:26 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson48-P.Mathis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(14:55 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 32 for 12 yards (3-D.Wright8-C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 20 for 18 yards (10-A.Kaho).
