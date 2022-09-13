|
|
|MOST
|ARK
No. 10 Arkansas faces Missouri State and Bobby Petrino
Arkansas moved into The Associated Press' top 10 following its win over South Carolina last week. It's the second consecutive season the Razorbacks have reached the top 10 -- marking the first time that's happened in a decade.
Arkansas (2-0) will look to build on its momentum Saturday night and establish deeper roots in the top 10 when it hosts Missouri State (2-0) in Fayetteville, Ark.
Last season, the Razorbacks spent just one week in the top 10, when they immediately lost three in a row.
While it's still early in the season, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said his team is proud of its ranking and hopes it will help to continue to attract top-level talent to the program.
"I tweeted out that we were No. 10, and then I got some responses, 'Well, it doesn't matter,'" Pittman said Monday. "I ain't tweeting it to (the media) or a 50-year-old man. I'm trying to use it for recruiting."
This will be the eighth meeting between Arkansas and Missouri State and the first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won all seven matchups.
Missouri State is coached by veteran Bobby Petrino, who coached Arkansas from 2008 to 2011, when his teams were 34-17 before some messy personal issues -- hiring his mistress and deceiving the university of various misdeeds -- led to his firing.
"The last time Arkansas was relevant was when Coach Petrino was here," Pittman said.
Petrino's last team finished at No. 5, the only Razorbacks squad to end a season in the top 10 in 40 years.
"We're very grateful for his time here and what he did for the program," Pittman said. "We've used that in recruiting. Without him and his staff, we wouldn't have been able to do that."
Last year, Missouri State, which went 8-4 in Petrino's second season, nearly pulled off a shocker against an eventual top 10 program in Oklahoma State, losing 23-16 in Stillwater.
"I'm proud of our team," Petrino said Monday. "I'm proud of our assistant coaches and the players that we have. When you look at the last two games, they're really difficult games for us. We're playing good teams that are well-coached and they have good players and we had to go to battle to win the game. And we got better."
Petrino said there probably would be some emotions Saturday when he first sets foot inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. But he quickly redirected the focus to his players and praised Pittman for rebuilding Arkansas to its lofty status.
"Sam's done a great job," Petrino said. "When you watch them play, first and foremost, you see that they have beliefs in what they're doing. The coaches really believe in it, and the players go out and execute it. What he's done with that program, he's done a great job."
Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley is a 69 percent passer (37 for 54) for 563 yards and six touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. The Bears are ranked No. 6 in the latest FCS rankings. They opened with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas and last week edged UT Martin in a 35-30 thriller.
The Bears will have to contend with Arkansas' Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who leads the SEC with 273 rushing yards (136.5 per game, sixth nationally).
Arkansas has not needed to fully incorporate quarterback KJ Jefferson in its offense. Jefferson has completed a remarkable 76.6 percent of his passes (36 of 47) for 385 yards and four touchdown passes without throwing an interception and has rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|3
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|95
|115
|Total Plays
|26
|11
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|7
|21
|Rush Attempts
|11
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|88
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|7-15
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|23.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-26
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|7
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|95
|TOTAL YDS
|115
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 3 QB
|J. Shelley
|7/15
|88
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shelley 3 QB
|J. Shelley
|6
|8
|0
|9
|
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|4
|4
|1
|2
|
K. Latulas 5 WR
|K. Latulas
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 1 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
N. Mitchell 7 WR
|N. Mitchell
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Latulas 5 WR
|K. Latulas
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|6
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Booker 15 WR
|J. Booker
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Manuleleua 5 LB
|F. Manuleleua
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blake 25 CB
|C. Blake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Young 30 LB
|V. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wallace 96 DL
|A. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 4 CB
|M. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ahumibe 94 DL
|I. Ahumibe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goree 14 DE
|D. Goree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Love 99 DL
|A. Love
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 15 DE
|K. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pizano 38 K
|J. Pizano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Burkett 31 P
|G. Burkett
|2
|43.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|3/4
|94
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|1
|64
|0
|64
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|2
|2
|30
|0
|26
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|2
|16.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 1(0:55 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST End Zone for 1 yards. R.Sanders FUMBLES forced by F.Manuleleua. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZST-I.Ahumibe at MIZST End Zone. Tackled by ARK at MIZST End Zone. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(1:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 35. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by C.Blake at MIZST 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 34(1:33 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wallace at ARK 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 30(1:56 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 30. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua at ARK 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(2:27 - 1st) D.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Goree; A.Love at ARK 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:47 - 1st) D.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua; A.Love at ARK 27.
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) J.Pizano kicks 65 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 1st) J.Pizano extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MOST 1(2:53 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. J.Wright for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MOST 5(3:37 - 1st) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; J.Johnson at ARK 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MOST 5(3:39 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MOST 6(4:10 - 1st) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 5.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 15(5:06 - 1st) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 6 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 6.
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - MOST 34(5:22 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Jones at ARK 34. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brini at ARK 15.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 29(5:57 - 1st) K.Latulas rushed to ARK 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MOST 46(6:28 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by K.Latulas at ARK 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 46(6:32 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - MOST 36(7:02 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 36. Catch made by N.Mitchell at MIZST 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MOST 36(7:10 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Booker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 36(7:17 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(7:40 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZST 36 for 8 yards. K.Jefferson FUMBLES forced by V.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZST-V.Young at MIZST 36. Tackled by ARK at MIZST 36.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30(7:59 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 30. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Braswell at MIZST 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MOST 17(8:12 - 1st) G.Burkett punts 51 yards to ARK 32 Center-C.Bolz. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 32. Tackled by K.McDonald at ARK 42. PENALTY on ARK-Q.McAdoo Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MOST 17(8:16 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Wright.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MOST 15(9:00 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at MIZST 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MOST 20(9:43 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 15 for -5 yards (J.Domineck)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARK 33(9:54 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to MIZST 20 Center-F.Castro. Fair catch by N.Mitchell.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 33(9:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 31(10:10 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; K.Ellis at ARK 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27(10:31 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; V.Young at ARK 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - MOST 42(10:31 - 1st) G.Burkett punts 36 yards to ARK 22 Center-C.Bolz. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 22. Pushed out of bounds by M.Braswell at ARK 44. PENALTY on ARK-C.Paul Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MOST 42(10:46 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MOST 48(11:36 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 42 for -6 yards (Z.Williams)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 47(12:18 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; B.Pool at MIZST 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 34(12:30 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 34. Catch made by T.Scott at MIZST 34. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Chavis at MIZST 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MOST 23(13:05 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 23. Catch made by J.Booker at MIZST 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIZST 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MOST 23(13:11 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 23(13:46 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; B.Pool at MIZST 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MOST 18(14:32 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 18. Catch made by J.Wright at MIZST 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; B.Pool at MIZST 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 13(15:00 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 13. Catch made by J.Wright at MIZST 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIZST 18.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ARK-C.Lowery Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
