|
|
|OKLA
|TCU
No. 18 Oklahoma in search of rebound vs. TCU
Oklahoma's defense was torched by a mobile quarterback in a loss to Kansas State last week.
The season might not get any easier for the No. 18 Sooners (3-1, 0-1) when they face QB Max Duggan and host TCU (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday in a Big 12 game at Fort Worth, Texas.
"Max is a great quarterback, looking a lot more athletic than he has in the past," Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White said. "We're gonna go over there, and they're gonna try to put up whatever they're gonna try to put on us. Most important thing is that we come ready to play and stop the run. That's where it starts."
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-34 win over the Sooners.
Duggan has three career games with more than 100 yards rushing and ran for 92 against Oklahoma in 2019.
This season, though, Duggan has just 33 rushing yards after being sacked five times in last week's 42-34 win over SMU. But he has excelled through the air, completing 77 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
TCU enters the game ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense, averaging 510 yards per game. The Horned Frogs are averaging more than 215 yards on the ground, with Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado leading the way.
"We feed off each other's energy really well," Demercado said.
Oklahoma is No. 7 in the nation in total offense, averaging 513 yards a game.
"We're getting ready for a fight," Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges said.
Though the Sooners have posted big numbers, they've fallen behind early in each of their past three games.
"I just think we have to have a better mentality as far as coming out," Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis said. "We have to all be ready to make a play. I think that's the biggest thing, just everyone be ready to make a play when an opportunity comes to you."
The game will be a major step for a pair of first-year coaches.
For Oklahoma's Brent Venables, it's a test of how his team responds to its first loss of the season.
Venables said he liked what he saw from his team in the immediate aftermath of the setback to Kansas State.
"It's been a very committed team," he said. "A team that has bought into everything we've asked them to do. It's a very close team. It's a team that has taken accountability and responsibility.
"They haven't run away from that. And the coaches are right there with them."
The Sooners have lost back-to-back games in the regular season just once since 2000. In 2020, Oklahoma fell to Kansas State and Iowa State on consecutive weeks to start Big 12 play.
For TCU coach Sonny Dykes, Saturday's game will be the first against a ranked opponent after the Horned Frogs started the season with wins over Colorado, Tarleton State and SMU.
"To be the best, you have to beat the best," Dykes said.
The Sooners have won eight consecutive games in the series, with the Horned Frogs' most recent victory coming in 2014.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|106
|Total Plays
|15
|10
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|10.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|3
|Rush Attempts
|5
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|43
|103
|Comp. - Att.
|5-10
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-60.0
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|103
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|106
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|5/10
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|4
|18
|0
|12
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|6
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gibson 1 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 17 DB
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 DB
|D. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|1
|60.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|6/9
|103
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|2
|23
|1
|19
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OKLA 33(7:37 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 33(7:41 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 35(8:08 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TCU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(8:26 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TCU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 35.
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 66 yards from TCU 20 to the OKL 14. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Laminack; C.Curtis at TCU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:35 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(8:35 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is no good.
|+73 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 27(8:49 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 27. Gain of 73 yards. T.Barber for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 24(9:20 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 24. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 24. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Graham at TCU 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:49 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at TCU 24.
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OKLA 33(9:54 - 1st) Z.Schmit 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLA 26(9:58 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLA 26(10:04 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(10:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by M.Mims at TCU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson; D.Winters at TCU 26.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(10:45 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by M.Mims at TCU 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 10(10:54 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 35 yards to TCU 45 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 10(10:59 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 10(11:03 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 10(11:07 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 30(11:16 - 1st) M.Turk punts 60 yards to TCU 10 Center-K.Kelleher. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 30(11:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete short left intended for J.Gibson.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 28(11:42 - 1st) G.Freeman rushed left end to OKL 30 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at OKL 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(11:52 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass short left complete to OKL 26. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at OKL 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(12:38 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 11. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKL 26.
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 60 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 5. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Newton at OKL 25. PENALTY on OKL-D.Parker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(12:52 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 19. Catch made by S.Williams at OKL 19. Gain of 19 yards. S.Williams for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 34(12:59 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. PENALTY on OKL-D.Harmon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 39(13:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by D.Davis at OKL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at OKL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 42(13:48 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at OKL 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(14:03 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by S.Williams at OKL 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at OKL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 39(14:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 39. Gain of 7 yards. M.Mims FUMBLES forced by A.Camara. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-D.Winters at OKL 46. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(14:35 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at OKL 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(14:54 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKL 39.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the OKL 2. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McMillan at OKL 27.
-
GAST
ARMY
3
0
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
7
7
1st 0:00 BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
7
7
1st 1:07 ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
7
0
1st 0:29 FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
10
1st 0:00 CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
3
13
1st 8:35 ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
10
0
1st 2:07 ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
0
1st 0:00 ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
7
1st 2:24 ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+4.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
055.5 O/U
+9
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
050 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
054.5 O/U
-39
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
051 O/U
+23
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
056 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
0
057.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
050.5 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-39
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
056.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN