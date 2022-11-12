Drive Chart
|
|
|LATECH
|TXSA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:35
J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
TXSA
4 Pass
7 Rush
73 YDS
2:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:35
J.Sackett extra point is good.
+27 YD
1ST & 5 LATECH 27
12:51
K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LATECH 32
13:02
F.Harris rushed to LT 36 for yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-F.Harris at LT 36. Tackled by LT at LT 36. PENALTY on LT-LT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
3RD & 7 LATECH 48
13:22
F.Harris pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 48. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 32.
No Gain
2ND & 7 LATECH 48
13:31
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 49
13:59
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 48.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 38
14:21
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 49.
+13 YD
2ND & 7 TXSA 25
14:35
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at UTSA 38.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 22
15:00
F.Harris rushed to UTSA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 25.
Touchdown 12:35
K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
73
yds
2:33
pos
7
27
Touchdown 0:08
L.Lyddy pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by S.Harris at UTSA 32. Gain of 32 yards. S.Harris for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
70
yds
3:40
pos
6
21
Touchdown 3:48
B.Brady rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. B.Brady for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
47
yds
00:56
pos
0
20
Touchdown 9:30
K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 46 yards. K.Barnes for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
46
yds
00:10
pos
0
13
Touchdown 10:35
F.Harris pass complete to LT 9. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Cephus for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
2:55
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|12
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|135
|215
|Total Plays
|24
|19
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|11.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|105
|Rush Attempts
|11
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|13.1
|Yards Passing
|102
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|10-11
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-17.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|135
|TOTAL YDS
|215
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|8
|19
|0
|6
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|4
|3
|40
|1
|32
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|1
|17.0
|0
|17
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|10/11
|110
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|6
|6
|70
|1
|22
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|3
|3
|37
|0
|13
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 5 - TXSA 27(12:51 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(13:02 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to LT 36 for yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-F.Harris at LT 36. Tackled by LT at LT 36. PENALTY on LT-LT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 48(13:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 48. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 48(13:31 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:59 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 25(14:35 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at UTSA 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 25.
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the UTSA 7. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at UTSA 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(0:18 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by S.Harris at UTSA 32. Gain of 32 yards. S.Harris for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 49(0:35 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:15 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:25 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 37(1:37 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(2:16 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(2:49 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34(3:05 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 36.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(3:05 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UTSA-A.Morris Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:48 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 29.
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 1(3:48 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. B.Brady for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(4:07 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 23. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 1.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(4:12 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin. PENALTY on LT-M.Brooks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(4:26 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(4:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 38(4:52 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 39(5:36 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 43(6:14 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(6:55 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 48(7:31 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(7:56 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(8:09 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 33. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 27(8:54 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(9:30 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(9:40 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 46 yards. K.Barnes for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - LATECH 29(9:47 - 1st) A.McCready punts 17 yards to LT 46 Center-G.Armstrong. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 29(9:52 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 29(9:56 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(10:29 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT 3. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at LT 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 9(10:41 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 9. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Cephus for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(11:06 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 9.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 35(11:31 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 11 for 24 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(12:04 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 44(12:20 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 47(13:03 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 47. Catch made by D.Dishman at LT 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:30 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 47(13:37 - 1st) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 49 for -4 yards. L.Lyddy FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Ligon at LT 49. Tackled by LT at LT 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - LATECH 49(14:01 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(14:25 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 50 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 50. PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Frazier Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
