SFLA
TULSA
Underwhelming seasons collide when Tulsa faces USF
South Florida and host Tulsa will chase down a rare victory when the teams meet Friday night.
The two American Athletic Conference programs find themselves at the bottom of the standings, with the Bulls owning the cellar due to an eight-game skid. Tulsa is standing right outside the door after dropping three straight.
USF (1-9, 0-6) earned its only win when it defeated FCS Howard 42-20 on Sept. 10 in Week 2. The campaign's low point occurred Nov. 6 when the Bulls fired head coach Jeff Scott after a 54-28 road loss to Temple.
Interim head coach Daniel Da Prato stepped in Saturday against SMU. The Bulls played better at times, forging a 17-17 tie at halftime before succumbing in a 41-23 setback on their home field.
"Obviously, a difficult week for our young men and for our department. We were able to fight through that for the week and we came out and I'm proud of our kids and their effort," Da Prato said. "But at the end of the day you play this game to win."
Quarterback Katravis Marsh was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter but was "in good spirits, with movement in his extremities," according to Da Prato.
Running back Brian Battie recorded his third straight 100-yard game, with 145 on the ground, and is within 127 yards of the school's 10th 1,000-yard rushing season.
In its home finale Friday, ninth-place Tulsa (3-7, 1-5) will try to avoid slipping into last place by improving on offense. Behind quarterbacks Davis Brin and Braylon Braxton, the Golden Hurricane offense generated just 207 yards in Saturday's 26-10 loss to Memphis. The pair combined to go 17 of 37 for 176 passing yards.
Through its first three games, Tulsa's offense topped FBS schools with over 43 points per game and 413 passing yards per game, but it has regressed with Brin's injuries and Braxton's inconsistency.
"Early in the season, I thought we were hitting on all cylinders and things were coming together," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "Where I thought this offense was going to be able to go is in a totally different end of the spectrum than where we are right now."
USF holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, but Tulsa has won the past two meetings -- 32-31 last season in Tampa and 42-13 in 2020 at Tulsa.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|9
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|218
|208
|Total Plays
|24
|26
|Avg Gain
|9.1
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|171
|Rush Attempts
|18
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|9.5
|Yards Passing
|94
|37
|Comp. - Att.
|6-6
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|12.1
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|37
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|218
|TOTAL YDS
|208
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|6/6
|94
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|9
|61
|0
|33
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|4
|38
|0
|36
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|2
|2
|49
|0
|37
|
C. Mottillo 86 TE
|C. Mottillo
|2
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|2/2
|34
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|4/8
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|9
|131
|0
|67
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|5
|27
|1
|8
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|2
|10
|1
|7
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|2
|34.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 35(5:59 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:37 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:43 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(6:58 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to USF 43 for 24 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 17(7:20 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 17. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 17. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at TSA 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(7:56 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SFLA 38(8:05 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 43 yards to TSA 19 Center-USF. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 19. Tackled by USF at TSA 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - SFLA 34(8:47 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SFLA 43(9:40 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at USF 34 for -9 yards (J.Terry; B.Alonso)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(10:14 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 43.
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 35. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 1(10:20 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Anderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 8(10:43 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to USF 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 16(11:12 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(11:43 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULSA 42(11:54 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 36 yards to USF 22 Center-TSA. S.Atkins MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-M.Kulkin at USF 22. Tackled by USF at USF 22. PENALTY on USF-USF Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 42(11:58 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 40(12:37 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(13:12 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(13:36 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 26. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at TSA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:15 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 26.
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SFLA 24(14:14 - 2nd) S.Shrader 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - SFLA 23(15:00 - 2nd) B.Brown scrambles to TSA 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 24 - SFLA 30(0:07 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 23.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SFLA 15(0:21 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-B.Cecil Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(0:32 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 16. Catch made by J.Horn at TSA 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(0:50 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by H.Willis at TSA 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(1:25 - 1st) B.Brown rushed to TSA 27 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 27.
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 61 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 4. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at USF 37.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 3(1:38 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. B.Braxton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 2(2:06 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:46 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 2 for 67 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 2.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 26(3:13 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(3:29 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 19. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 53 yards from USF 35 to the TSA 12. M.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TSA 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(3:42 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by C.Mottillo at TSA 20. Gain of 20 yards. C.Mottillo for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(4:15 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 29(4:52 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 43 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at USF 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(5:29 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 13(6:05 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 13. Catch made by C.Mottillo at USF 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(6:39 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULSA 42(6:46 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 32 yards to USF 10 Center-TSA. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULSA 42(6:50 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TULSA 37(6:50 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-J.Santana False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(7:17 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(7:23 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(7:39 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 40 for 21 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(7:58 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:28 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 29.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 50 yards from USF 35 to the TSA 15. Fair catch by E.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SFLA 15(8:33 - 1st) S.Shrader 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 8(9:14 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 12(9:58 - 1st) B.Brown scrambles to TSA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(10:41 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 12.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(11:08 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 13 for 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 42(11:44 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 42. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 42. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 41(12:28 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:05 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(13:49 - 1st) J.Albritton rushed to USF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(14:27 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
