No. 25 Iowa pulls away in second half for 41-10 win over Western Michigan
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Cade McNamara threw for two touchdowns and freshman Kamari Moulton scored twice after halftime in his debut, helping No. 25 Iowa beat Western Michigan 41-10 on Saturday.
Leshon Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards on 12 carries as the Hawkeyes (3-0) pulled away in the second half of a game delayed 42 minutes by lightning in the first quarter.
Iowa, which led just 14-10 at halftime, had a season-high 387 total yards.
McNamara, who was 9 of 19 for 103 yards and two interceptions, threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Diante Vines in the second quarter and a 25-yard scoring toss to Williams in the third quarter.
Williams got the bulk of the carries early because of injuries in Iowa’s backfield.
Starting running back Kaleb Johnson was ruled out before the game, and Jaziun Patterson didn’t play after the second quarter. Moulton had touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard in the third quarter.
Western Michigan (1-2) scored first when quarterback Treyson Bourguet threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci in the first quarter.
Iowa led 14-10 in the third quarter when Anterio Thompson blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a six-point lead.
Drew Stevens added a 31-yard field goal for the Hawkeyes late in the fourth quarter, and Max White had a 2-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Michigan: The Broncos had just one first down after halftime, with four drives ending on punts, one on a fumble and one on downs.
Iowa: The injury situation at running back revealed more options for the run-first Hawkeyes. Moulton finished with 50 yards on eight carries and fellow freshman Terrell Washington Jr. also averaged 5-plus yards per game with 31 yards on six attempts.
UP NEXT
Western Michigan: At Toledo next Saturday.
Iowa: At No. 7 Penn State next Saturday.
---
T. Bourguet
2 QB
124 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds
L. Williams
4 RB
145 RuYds, 27 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|19
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|3
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|239
|387
|Total Plays
|54
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|254
|Rush Attempts
|36
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|122
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-64
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.4
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|0
|77
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-77
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|122
|PASS YDS
|133
|117
|RUSH YDS
|254
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|5/16
|124
|1
|0
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|2/2
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|8
|32
|0
|29
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|10
|31
|0
|6
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|14
|30
|0
|5
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|3
|1
|64
|1
|64
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|1
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
K. Womack 9 WR
|K. Womack
|6
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Thomas 15 WR
|L. Thomas
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Hence 88 TE
|A. Hence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bussell 0 CB
|D. Bussell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 4 LB
|D. Roberson
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Kneeland 99 DL
|M. Kneeland
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hallock 3 S
|T. Hallock
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green 90 DL
|I. Green
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 2 CB
|K. Lovely
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Norris 39 LB
|N. Norris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 8 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kone 1 CB
|B. Kone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee 58 DL
|T. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walker 93 DL
|C. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nobles 98 DL
|J. Nobles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 24 DB
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Enechukwu 9 S
|A. Enechukwu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Voss 45 P
|C. Voss
|7
|42.7
|0
|54
|
C. Peasley 35 P
|C. Peasley
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|9/19
|103
|2
|2
|
D. Hill 10 QB
|D. Hill
|2/3
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|12
|145
|0
|53
|
K. Moulton 28 RB
|K. Moulton
|8
|50
|2
|18
|
T. Washington Jr. 8 RB
|T. Washington Jr.
|6
|31
|0
|9
|
S. Anderson 6 WR
|S. Anderson
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Patterson 9 RB
|J. Patterson
|6
|20
|0
|6
|
K. Brown 3 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
M. White 22 RB
|M. White
|3
|3
|1
|3
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|5
|-33
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
S. Stilianos 86 TE
|S. Stilianos
|3
|2
|29
|0
|21
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|3
|2
|27
|1
|25
|
A. Ostrenga 87 TE
|A. Ostrenga
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
S. Anderson 6 WR
|S. Anderson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|3
|2
|7
|1
|4
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Jones 64 OL
|L. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 10 LB
|N. Jackson
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Llewellyn 48 DL
|M. Llewellyn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thompson 54 DL
|A. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 27 DB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 55 DL
|J. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deasfernandes 17 DB
|B. Deasfernandes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sharar 43 LB
|K. Sharar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Nwankpa 1 DB
|X. Nwankpa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/2
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|4
|41.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wetjen 21 WR
|K. Wetjen
|3
|29.3
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|5
|15.4
|28
|0
|
A. Thompson 54 DL
|A. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
