|
|
|MIAMI
|FLA
No. 19 Miami, Florida renew rivalry in season opener
When the visiting Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators open their seasons on Saturday afternoon, there won't be a lack of motivation on either side in Gainesville, Fla.
The Hurricanes, ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press preseason poll, hold a slim lead in the all-time series at 29-27.
The teams have not played since the Gators won each team's season opener in 2019 in Orlando. The rivals have not played in Gainesville since Florida beat Miami 26-3 on Sept. 6, 2008. The Hurricanes' last victory in "The Swamp" was Sept. 7, 2002, when Miami was coming off its most recent national championship and won 41-16.
This is the first of a home-and-home set as the Gators will play in Miami next season. That hasn't happened at each school's home stadium since 2003.
"Motivation in football should always take care of itself," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said this week. "When you play a rivalry game like this, it tends to crank up a couple of levels, but I think it's important to always recognize that games like this and games in general are won throughout the offseason. They're won in your Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday practices. It's almost like you play the game before you play the game. ... Every ounce of focus has to be on the preparation."
The Hurricanes and Gators enter the season with vastly different outlooks.
Miami has its most talented roster in years and is hoping a victory Saturday will ignite a potential run to an Atlantic Coast Conference title, a berth in the College Football Playoff and perhaps more.
Meanwhile, the Gators may expect big things internally, but head coach Billy Napier enters the season on the hot seat and Florida's difficult schedule could be setting him up for such a fate.
For Miami, it starts with new quarterback Cam Ward, a Washington State transfer. Ward opens the season on every QB preseason watch list and is a Heisman Trophy candidate. The Hurricanes have surrounded him with talent, highlighted by running back Damien Martinez, an Oregon State transfer, and returning receiver Xavier Restrepo.
On the other side of the ball, Miami is led by edge Rueben Bain, who is ranked among the top defensive players in the country.
"They (Miami) have a very talented roster," Napier said. "You do your homework about the recruiting classes, and certainly the players they've added to their team in the portal. So this presents a great challenge, one that I would like to say we've been preparing for going all the way back to January."
Napier and Cristobal are also familiar with each other, having coached together at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2013-16.
Florida's Graham Mertz returns at quarterback, giving the Gators an experienced option who knows their system well. Montrell Johnson Jr. steps into the lead back role after Trevor Etienne transferred to Georgia and should provide explosiveness to their offense. Trey Wilson III is Florida's leading returning receiver with 61 receptions, 538 yards and six touchdowns last year.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|0
|AVG PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LEH
ARMY
0
046.5 O/U
-31.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MICHST
0
045 O/U
-13
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
TEMPLE
16OKLA
0
057.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
ELON
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-23.5
Fri 7:30pm ACCN
-
WMICH
WISC
0
057 O/U
-24
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
TCU
STNFRD
0
059.5 O/U
+8
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
AP
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
NAVY
0
047.5 O/U
-32
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
14CLEM
1UGA
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ILST
25IOWA
0
040.5 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
INST
PURDUE
0
048.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
KENTST
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
8PSU
WVU
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
VANDY
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
15TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
SDST
17OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
CINCY
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
PORTST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:00pm CW
-
AKRON
2OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-48.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
COLOST
4TEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-32
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
EMICH
UMASS
0
051 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ETNST
APLST
0
055.5 O/U
-34
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
IND
0
051.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
KENSAW
TXSA
0
049.5 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
19MIAMI
FLA
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
039.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NDK
IOWAST
0
051.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
OHIO
CUSE
0
046 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
UTEP
NEB
0
048.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WIL
NILL
0
053.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
BOISE
GAS
0
056.5 O/U
+13
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
SC
0
055 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
054 O/U
-20.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SALA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
MRSHL
0
052 O/U
-30.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
LIB
0
055.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
MISSST
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ECU
0
050.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
UVA
0
050 O/U
-19
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
OREGST
0
055 O/U
-28.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
BTHN
SFLA
0
060 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CAR
ARKST
0
056.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
6MISS
0
060.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
061.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
TROY
0
044.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
RICE
0
049.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
18KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MTSU
0
053 O/U
-22
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TRLST
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
HOU
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
5BAMA
0
059.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
ABIL
TXTECH
0
058.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
ALAM
AUBURN
0
056.5 O/U
-46.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
9MICH
0
045.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
IDAHO
3OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
7ND
20TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
USM
UK
0
050 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
GAST
GATECH
0
055.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
GRAM
UL
0
058.5 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
CHARLO
0
048 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
LAMAR
TXSTSM
0
061.5 O/U
-31
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
LATECH
0
056.5 O/U
-8
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ROB
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
SIL
BYU
0
050.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
TAMC
SDGST
0
057 O/U
-32.5
Sat 8:00pm TRU
-
SEMOST
NMEXST
0
052.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
21ARIZ
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
ARIZST
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WBRST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-26
Sat 11:00pm BTN
-
23USC
13LSU
0
064.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
10FSU
0
050 O/U
-17
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
10FSU
GATECH
21
24
Final ESPN
-
MTST
NMEX
35
31
Final FS1
-
SMU
NEVADA
29
24
Final CBSSN
-
DEST
HAWAII
14
35
Final
-
HOW
RUT
7
44
Final BTN
-
CCTST
CMICH
10
66
Final ESP+
-
FORD
BGREEN
17
41
Final ESP+
-
LAF
BUFF
13
30
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
WAKE
13
45
Final ESP+
-
NH
UCF
3
57
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
24NCST
21
38
Final ACCN
-
ARPB
ARK
0
70
Final ESPU
-
DUQ
TOLEDO
10
49
Final ESP+
-
ALCORN
UAB
3
41
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JAXST
55
27
Final CBSSN
-
LINDEN
22KANSAS
3
48
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
11MIZZOU
0
51
Final SECN
-
NDST
COLO
26
31
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TULSA
28
62
Final ESP+
-
SELOU
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
EIL
ILL
0
45
Final BTN
-
JACKST
LAMON
14
30
Final ESP+
-
SUT
12UTAH
0
49
Final ESP+
-
UNC
MINN
19
17
Final FOX
-
SACST
SJST
24
42
Final TRU