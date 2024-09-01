|
Vandagriff tosses 3 TD passes, Kentucky earns lightning-shortened 31-0 shutout of Southern Miss
LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) Brock Vandagriff emerged from a two-hour-plus lightning delay to throw three touchdown passes in his Kentucky debut to lead a 31-0 opening-game shutout of Southern Miss on Saturday night in a game that was called for good with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter after a second delay.
Lightning in the area delayed the scheduled 7:45 p.m. start to 10:05 p.m., and the Georgia transfer took charge to throw for 169 yards and two 12-yard scores to Barion Brown in the first half and a five-yard score to Jordan Dingle in the third before the second lightning delay early Sunday morning.
A release stated that the termination was “by mutual agreement of the participating institutions as permitted by NCAA rules” and considered final and complete.
“(That was a) very strange situation there,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I’ve been here 12 years and I’ve never been through the delays like that. I was proud of our team and coming out and playing relatively clean.”
Tate Rodemaker threw for 126 yards for the Golden Eagles along with two interceptions, with one ending their best scoring chance when Kentucky's JQ Hardaway picked off a tipped pass in the end zone with 13:37 left in the first half.
Vandagriff, making his first collegiate start, completed passes to five different receivers, including Dane Key, who had three catches for 60 yards and North Texas transfer Ja’Mori Maclin, who had two catches for 66 yards.
Vandagriff’s opening drive ended when his tipped pass was intercepted by Dylan Lawrence. But he led the Wildcats 59 yards in 10 plays on the next, capped by his TD pass to Brown with 11:57 left in the first quarter.
After an Alex Raynor 41-yard field goal, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye scored on a 1-yard run with 3:07 left in the first half. A failed fake punt gave Kentucky possession at the Southern Miss 29 with 1:52 left in the first half to set up Vandagriff's second scoring pass to Brown.
“It was kind of the first time I’ve ever had a monster delay like this. There’s several times we’re getting up, putting our shoulder pads on, getting ready to walk out,” Vandagriff said. “There’s definitely some stuff we had to figure out in that first and second drive with crowd noise and stuff like that."
NEW LOOK OFFENSE
Not only was it Vandagriff’s first game, but it was also the first game for new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. Even in the shortened game, the Wildcat offense got plays off quicker than last year when they ranked last in FBS at 54.9 plays per contest. Hamdan’s offense ran 42 plays before the game was called.
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles could not muster any kind of a running attack, gaining a net five yards on 12 carries, including two sacks of Rodemaker. They finished with just 131 yards on offense, 63 coming on passes of 34 yards to Kyirin Heath and 29 yards to Dannis Jackson.
Kentucky: Outside of allowing three third-down conversions on one drive, the Wildcat defense was stout. They had seven tackles for loss for 22 yards. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, another Georgia transfer, had an interception on Southern Mississippi’s opening drive. Saturday's shutout was the second in coach Mark Stoops' tenure.
UP NEXT
Southern Miss will host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
Kentucky will open Southeastern Conference play next Saturday at home against South Carolina.
D. Jackson
13 WR
42 ReYds, 3 RECs
B. Vandagriff
12 QB
169 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|19
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|131
|317
|Total Plays
|31
|42
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|148
|Rush Attempts
|12
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|126
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2--5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|126
|PASS YDS
|169
|5
|RUSH YDS
|148
|131
|TOTAL YDS
|317
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|13/19
|126
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Crawford 3 QB
|E. Crawford
|3
|10
|0
|6
K. Clay 5 RB
|K. Clay
|1
|7
|0
|7
R. Clark 0 RB
|R. Clark
|6
|3
|0
|2
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|2
|-15
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Jackson 13 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|3
|42
|0
|29
K. Heath 85 TE
|K. Heath
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
D. Dalton 11 WR
|D. Dalton
|4
|3
|30
|0
|21
L. Simmons 9 WR
|L. Simmons
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
R. Clark 0 RB
|R. Clark
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
J. Gray 20 RB
|J. Gray
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
K. Clay 5 RB
|K. Clay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Mims 1 WR
|T. Mims
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Lawrence 6 S
|D. Lawrence
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Lofton 30 K
|B. Lofton
|3
|37.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Vandagriff 12 QB
|B. Vandagriff
|12/18
|169
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|8
|59
|1
|22
B. Vandagriff 12 QB
|B. Vandagriff
|5
|35
|0
|14
B. Brown 7 WR
|B. Brown
|3
|14
|0
|10
J. Wilcox 10 RB
|J. Wilcox
|2
|8
|0
|10
F. Farrier II 13 WR
|F. Farrier II
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|4
|2
|66
|0
|46
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|5
|3
|60
|0
|35
B. Brown 7 WR
|B. Brown
|5
|4
|28
|2
|12
F. Farrier II 13 WR
|F. Farrier II
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|2
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Dumas-Johnson 2 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Raynor 16 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
W. Berry 93 P
|W. Berry
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stein kicks 37 yards from USM 35 to the KEN 28. W.Rodriguez returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at KEN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(14:52 - 1st) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by B.Brown for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - USM 49(14:08 - 1st) B.Vandagriff rushed for 9 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 40(13:28 - 1st) B.Vandagriff steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - USM 40(13:22 - 1st) B.Vandagriff rushed for 14 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 26. PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(12:52 - 1st) B.Brown rushed for 10 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 16(12:30 - 1st) J.Maclin rushed for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 15. PENALTY on KEN-D.Key Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Int
2 & 7 - USM 25(12:28 - 1st) B.Vandagriff pass INTERCEPTED at USM 15. Intercepted by D.Lawrence at USM 15. Tackled by KEN at USM 15.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 15(12:24 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by D.Jackson for 29 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 44(12:00 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 46. Intercepted by J.Dumas-Johnson at KEN 46. Tackled by USM at KEN 41.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 41(11:57 - 1st) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by J.Dingle for -2 yards. Tackled by USM at KEN 39.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - UK 39(11:17 - 1st) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by J.Maclin for 20 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(10:39 - 1st) J.Wilcox rushed for -2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - USM 43(9:59 - 1st) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by D.Key for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 39.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - USM 39(9:20 - 1st) B.Vandagriff scrambles for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28(8:41 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - USM 25(8:03 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(7:25 - 1st) B.Brown rushed for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 12(6:50 - 1st) B.Vandagriff rushed for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - USM 12(6:11 - 1st) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by B.Brown for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the USM End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at USM 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 17(5:56 - 1st) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Sacked at USM 10 for -7 yards (J.Weaver).
|-1 YD
2 & 17 - USM 10(5:11 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by T.Mims for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 9.
|+34 YD
3 & 18 - USM 9(4:29 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by K.Heath for 34 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 43(3:49 - 1st) R.Clark rushed for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - USM 45(3:13 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by D.Jackson for 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UK 48(2:33 - 1st) R.Clark rushed for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 47(1:58 - 1st) E.Crawford rushed for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UK 41(1:30 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by R.Clark for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36(1:01 - 1st) R.Clark rushed for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 34(0:13 - 1st) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for K.Clay.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - UK 34(0:08 - 1st) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by D.Dalton for 21 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 13(15:00 - 2nd) E.Crawford rushed for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 7.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UK 7(14:25 - 2nd) R.Clark rushed for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 8.
|Int
3 & 5 - UK 8(13:45 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass INTERCEPTED at KEN End Zone. Intercepted by J.Hardaway at KEN End Zone. Tackled by USM at KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(13:37 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 10 yards. Tackled by USM at KEN 30.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30(12:57 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 22 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48(12:23 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 45(11:43 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - USM 45(11:41 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for F.Farrier.
|Punt
4 & 7 - USM 45(11:35 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 37 yards to USM 8 Center-A.McLaughlin. Downed by M.Hairston.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 8(11:26 - 2nd) R.Clark rushed for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 8.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - USM 8(10:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-L.Simmons False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - USM 4(10:36 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by D.Dalton for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 9.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USM 9(10:00 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for D.Dalton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - USM 9(9:52 - 2nd) B.Lofton punts 23 yards to USM 32 Center-B.Milliron. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(9:46 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by B.Brown for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - USM 31(9:05 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 6 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - USM 25(8:25 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - USM 31(7:51 - 2nd) A.Raynor 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McLaughlin Holder-W.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(7:45 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by D.Jackson for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 31(7:12 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by K.Heath for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 33. PENALTY on USM-K.Heath Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 4 - USM 31(6:47 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Sacked at USM 23 for -8 yards (T.Rybka).
|Punt
4 & 12 - USM 23(6:12 - 2nd) B.Lofton punts 52 yards to KEN 25 Center-B.Milliron. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(6:06 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by D.Key for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40(5:29 - 2nd) J.Wilcox rushed for 10 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30(4:46 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18(4:20 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USM 7(4:01 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - USM 3(3:28 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - USM 2(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USM 1(3:11 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:07 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by D.Dalton for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29(2:39 - 2nd) R.Clark rushed for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - USM 28(2:03 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by R.Clark for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 31.
|-2 YD
4 & 4 - USM 31(1:59 - 2nd) E.Crawford rushed for -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 29(1:52 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff rushed for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - USM 28(1:20 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye for yards. Tackled by USM at USM 17. PENALTY on KEN-G.Mincey Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 14 - USM 33(1:00 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by D.Key for 21 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 12(0:38 - 2nd) B.Vandagriff pass complete. Catch made by B.Brown for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 60 yards from KEN 35 to the USM 5. R.Clark returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at USM 18. PENALTY on KEN-S.Soles Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33(0:26 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed for 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by J.Gray for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - USM 31(14:32 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by L.Simmons for 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at USM 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 40(14:06 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for T.Mims. PENALTY on KEN-J.Weaver Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 45(14:00 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for K.Heath.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UK 45(13:54 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete. Catch made by T.Mims for -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 47.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UK 47(13:15 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. Pass incomplete intended for L.Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UK 47(13:10 - 3rd) B.Lofton punts 36 yards to KEN 11 Center-B.Milliron. J.Maclin returned punt from the KEN 11. J.Maclin ran out of bounds.