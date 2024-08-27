|
No. 18 Kansas State gets early test in FCS contender UT-Martin
As opening acts in Manhattan go, there are big implications for the season-opening game at Kansas State.
No. 18 Kansas State hosts FCS power UT-Martin on Saturday under the lights with bright expectations encircling both programs.
K-State is looking for its second appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game in three seasons and the accompanying guaranteed appearance in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
UT-Martin strives to build on three straight Ohio Valley Conference championships and add another appearance in the FCS playoffs. Changing the final outcome -- only one playoff showing in three seasons -- is at the top of the priority list for the Skyhawks and coach Jason Simpson.
"These guys want more," Simpson said. "We know we have won three straight conference championships, but we have only been rewarded with one playoff appearance. We have a list of the things that we are chasing, but we have to focus on everything we have to do on a daily basis with relentless intent to ultimately accomplish our goals."
Simpson can lean on experience and a roster that includes 27 seniors or graduate students and 25 redshirt juniors.
"I am excited about this team," Simpson said. "We had a really good summer, and I love seeing the kids in the building and their growth. We have an experienced team at a lot of positions and the players have done a good job of leading by example. We give the players direction and the road map for the journey that we want to accomplish for that day, but these kids have done a good job of being player led. There are some mature, grown men on this team that have great character."
Kansas State can lean on success while introducing a new crop of starters, led by quarterback Avery Johnson and a largely new starting offensive line.
Johnson played in eight games last season as a true freshman. His only start was in the Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over North Carolina State, a game in which he was named the MVP.
"Be himself," head coach Chris Klieman said when asked what he wants for Johnson in his first regular-season start. "We have a lot of guys around him that can make plays. I don't think he's going to be nervous. That's not his nature. We just want him to play within himself and make the plays he's capable of making."
Johnson has a strong arm, but his speed -- and perhaps his flowing locks -- sets him apart. He rushed for a school-record-tying five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 38-21 victory at Texas Tech last season.
He'll be joined in the backfield by leading rusher DJ Giddens, who gained 1,226 net yards at a 5.5 yards-per-carry clip last season. Giddens is a power runner, while Colorado-transfer Dylan Edwards will stretch the edges. The Cats will have plenty of options for UT-Martin to prepare for.
The Wildcats return eight starters on defense, including five of their top six tacklers from 2023. Linebacker Austin Moore and safety Marques Sigle each had 63 tackles last year.
Klieman has smashed FCS competition, going 69-6 with four national championships in five years as the head coach at North Dakota State.
Since coming to Kansas State in 2018, he's 4-0 with a 159-37 point differential against FCS foes. The Wildcats have shut out their last two FCS opponents, South Dakota, 34-0 in 2022, and Southeast Missouri State, 45-0 in 2023.
