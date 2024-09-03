|
|TENN
|NCST
No. 14 Tennessee, No. 24 NC State excited for primetime battle
No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 North Carolina State are certainly intrigued by what awaits them in the second week of the season.
The Volunteers and Wolfpack clash on Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C., in a showdown that team personnel and fans are eagerly anticipating.
"These are great games," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "As a coach, you're tested. It's your staff against their staff. You've got good players on both sides. It's a game that's obviously played in our state against a team whose state line touches ours. So there's a lot to play for in a game like this, and that's what it's all about."
The Volunteers agree.
"Can't wait to be a part of that," Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander said. "Just can't wait to get together with the guys again and go play, it's going to be fun."
Breaking down the details becomes a bit more alarming for these teams.
"They have probably the best defensive front we'll play when you look at the depth and talent that they have on their defensive line," Doeren said of the Volunteers.
Both teams tuned up against Football Championship Subdivision teams from the Southern Conference. While Tennessee tore through Chattanooga to the tune of 69-3, the Wolfpack had a more difficult task against Western Carolina in a 38-21 win.
But it gave quarterback Grayson McCall, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, a chance for a game in an NC State uniform before facing the Volunteers. For McCall, the game vs. the Volunteers comes in his hometown.
"I love the way he manages things, the way communicates on the sideline, his competitive spirit," Doeren said.
While McCall might still be adjusting, receiver KC Concepcion of the Wolfpack began with a bang. He caught nine passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns last week.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel isn't proclaiming that everything was smooth for the Volunteers in Week 1.
"You can live in what everybody is talking about last week, but the reality is that you're only as good as your next performance," he said.
Tennessee redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava excelled in the season opener. He was named Freshman of the Week in the Southeastern Conference after completing 22 of 28 passes for 314 yards and three scores.
"Man, is he talented," Doeren said. "He's fun to watch."
But there's also limited footage for the Wolfpack to study on Iamaleava.
"You can watch Coach Heupel's offense for a long time and see what it is, but the players within it are obviously going to be what makes it go," Doeren said. "But the scheme itself hasn't changed a lot over the years."
Heupel is counting on Iamaleava to make improvements. And certainly, only a portion of the playbook was exposed in the first game.
"Young quarterback who is going to continue to get better," Heupel said. "Great test this week that we have coming up in NC State."
NC State's secondary will be without safety Devan Boykin, who will remain out through September while recovering from last season's knee injury.
The offensive lines are among the most experienced in college football.
"This game is going to be won and lost in that box," Doeren said. "There's no doubt about it."
NC State is 3-6 all-time at the NFL venue in Charlotte.
"I'm excited for both fan bases," Doeren said. "It's going to be a really passionate group on both sides, and a fun game to be a part of."
The teams have faced off just once in the modern era, with Tennessee winning in a neutral-site matchup to begin the 2012 season in Atlanta.
--Field Level Media
|
|414.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|318.0
|
|
|304.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|203.0
|
|
|718
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|521
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Iamaleava
|N. Iamaleava
|22/28
|314
|3
|0
|
G. Moore
|G. Moore
|7/12
|69
|0
|1
|
J. Merklinger
|J. Merklinger
|4/4
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sampson
|D. Sampson
|12
|124
|3
|56
|
D. Bishop
|D. Bishop
|5
|60
|1
|24
|
C. Seldon
|C. Seldon
|7
|47
|0
|14
|
K. Keith
|K. Keith
|10
|43
|1
|9
|
P. Lewis
|P. Lewis
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
B. McCoy
|B. McCoy
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Iamaleava
|N. Iamaleava
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Merklinger
|J. Merklinger
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thornton Jr.
|D. Thornton Jr.
|3
|105
|2
|59
|
B. McCoy
|B. McCoy
|6
|89
|0
|37
|
C. Brazzell II
|C. Brazzell II
|5
|59
|0
|23
|
D. Sampson
|D. Sampson
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
S. White
|S. White
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
E. Davis
|E. Davis
|2
|20
|1
|16
|
K. Webb
|K. Webb
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Weary
|T. Weary
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
N. Leacock
|N. Leacock
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Staes
|H. Staes
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
D. Sneed
|D. Sneed
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Bishop
|D. Bishop
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Nimrod
|C. Nimrod
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Seldon
|C. Seldon
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gilbert
|M. Gilbert
|2/2
|0
|7/7
|0
|
J. Turbyville
|J. Turbyville
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|26/40
|318
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|20
|123
|2
|50
|
H. Smothers
|H. Smothers
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
K. Raphael
|K. Raphael
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|5
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Paylor
|J. Paylor
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Concepcion
|K. Concepcion
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Concepcion
|K. Concepcion
|9
|121
|3
|35
|
J. Joly
|J. Joly
|5
|75
|0
|22
|
N. Rogers
|N. Rogers
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
W. Grimes
|W. Grimes
|2
|37
|0
|23
|
T. Anderson
|T. Anderson
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Collins
|D. Collins
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Raphael
|K. Raphael
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Vinesett
|K. Vinesett
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
