No. 2 Ohio State prepares for tougher test from Western Michigan
Western Michigan can be excused for feeling like it was part of the Big Ten's most recent expansion that has swelled membership to 18 schools.
The Broncos (0-1) face their second consecutive Big Ten opponent when they play at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus after a 28-14 loss at Wisconsin last Friday. The Broncos led 14-13 early in the fourth quarter.
For second-year Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor, it was an affirmation that his program is headed in the right direction coming off a 4-8 record in 2023.
"We've got to learn how to finish but I think you learn more in defeat than you do sometimes in victory and it's only failure if we don't learn from it," he said. "We have a group of guys who want to take ownership in what we're doing. They believe in what we're doing and they've bought in."
Trying to win under the lights in Madison, Wis., was tough but the challenge is even bigger in the primetime matchup against the Buckeyes (1-0).
Ohio State started slowly but eventually pounded Akron 52-6 in its opener and expects to be sharper against the Broncos, who've played a Big Ten opponent in 18 of the past 20 seasons. This is the seventh time during the span they've played two Big Ten teams in a season.
"I think it is good for us to see them play another Big Ten opponent, just to compare what we're seeing," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "I thought they played well in that game. They were strong and they have a good team."
The Buckeyes unveiled their latest star receiver in freshman Jeremiah Smith, the nation's top recruit of the 2024 class. He got off to an inauspicious start against Akron by dropping the first ball thrown to him, then was whistled for a false start on the next play.
He rebounded to make six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, making life easier for quarterback Will Howard in his Ohio State debut after four seasons at Kansas State.
"Jeremiah, he's a dude, man," Howard said. "If you get him one-on-one coverage he's going to win, and at the end of the day, this is just the start for him."
Howard missed on his first four passes but finished 17 of 28 for 228 yards and three TDs.
"He's got a lot of experience and I think that's kind of showing through for him," Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. "He still needs to get experience in what we're doing, and that's part of the process."
Day has emphasized the importance of not overlooking any opponent with the new 12-team College Football Playoff system.
The Buckeyes are off the week after Western Michigan, then play Marshall on Sept. 21 before opening conference play at Michigan State on Sept. 28.
It's a considerably softer nonconference schedule than the past two seasons, when Ohio State played Notre Dame.
"When you look at what the CFP looks at in terms of your ranking, I think every little bit is going to matter," Day said. "So, whether you're a top-four team, or five, six, seven or eight, you want to do everything you can do to put yourself in the best position possible going forward.
"Now, when you're talking about one through 12, there's a lot more conversation and I think certainly we control our own destiny in terms of every game that we play, and we're going to do that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|141.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|234.0
|
|
|120.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|170.0
|
|
|261
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff
|H. Wolff
|12/18
|141
|0
|1
|
A. Sambucci
|A. Sambucci
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Buckley
|J. Buckley
|16
|64
|2
|17
|
P. Domschke
|P. Domschke
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|5
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Parker
|J. Parker
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Lowry
|B. Lowry
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Wolff
|H. Wolff
|4
|-5
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Dieudonne
|M. Dieudonne
|2
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Buckley
|J. Buckley
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Bosma
|B. Bosma
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Mortimer
|D. Mortimer
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
A. Sambucci
|A. Sambucci
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Toudle
|C. Toudle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke
|P. Domschke
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson
|T. Henderson
|8
|65
|0
|21
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|13
|55
|1
|13
|
J. Peoples
|J. Peoples
|6
|30
|1
|9
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|4
|18
|0
|19
|
S. Williams-Dixon
|S. Williams-Dixon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|6
|92
|2
|45
|
C. Tate
|C. Tate
|4
|58
|1
|34
|
E. Egbuka
|E. Egbuka
|4
|51
|0
|19
|
T. Henderson
|T. Henderson
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Rodgers
|B. Rodgers
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ballard
|J. Ballard
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Fielding
|J. Fielding
|1/1
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
