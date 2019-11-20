Drive Chart
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is all-in on running back Chuba Hubbard and feels the Canadian Cowboy deserves to be a bigger part of the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Hubbard -- the nation's leading rusher -- and the No. 21 Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) will play at West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

With eight consecutive 100-yard games -- tops in the nation -- Hubbard outdistances the game's top rushers by a wide margin.

His 1,726 rushing yards and average of 172.6 yards per game easily beat out No. 2 rusher Jonathan Taylor, who has averaged 146.3 yards in 10 games for Wisconsin.

Hubbard, a track star, has shouldered more of the load on offense after game-breaking wide receiver Tylan Wallace tore his ACL in practice on Oct. 30.

Hubbard, a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, leads the nation with 17 rushes of 20 yards or more -- and that includes a national-best five runs of 60-plus yards.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, who played quarterback at OSU with Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas in his backfield, said Hubbard should be in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation next month.

"How many guys will rush for 1,900 yards in a Power 5 conference school?" Gundy said. "At some point you have to look and say, 'OK, is this a quarterback award or do running backs and other positions get involved?'

"He deserves to be there."

Stopping Hubbard will be foremost on the minds of everyone wearing blue and gold on the home sideline Saturday.

West Virginia is tied for 74th in rushing defense, allowing 167.1 yards per game and 3.88 yards per carry. Opponents have rushed for 19 touchdowns against the Mountaineers, who rank 86th in total defense, yielding 421.0 yards per contest.

But the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) have produced good results in two of their last three games -- a tight 17-14 loss at then-No. 12 Baylor on Oct. 31 and a 24-20 upset at No. 24 Kansas State last Saturday.

The Mountaineers' defense produced eight sacks of Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer and made multiple defensive stops in a valiant effort, but the Bears won a game by scoring less than 20 points for the first time since 2006 -- kicking a field goal then blocking West Virginia's late try.

In last week's upset at Kansas State, Mountaineers coach Neal Brown sought a spark by turning to backup quarterback Jarret Doege for his first start at the school in place of Austin Kendall.

The Bowling Green transfer tossed three scores, and cornerback Hakeem Bailey intercepted a Wildcats' pass in the end zone in the closing seconds to break West Virginia's five-game losing streak.

Doege was selected the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday and will make his second straight start Saturday.

The Mountaineers must defeat the Cowboys in their home finale, then win at TCU on Nov. 29 to become bowl eligible at 6-6.

The first order of business is obvious.

"It all starts offensively with Chuba Hubbard," Brown said. "I saw where Coach Gundy said he should be in the Heisman (race) and go to New York. I see no reason why not.

"He's the complete package. He runs for power and speed. He just wears you out."

--Field Level Media

1234T
21 Oklahoma State 7-3 -----
West Virginia 4-6 -----
Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, West Virginia
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 2065 16 11 145.5
S. Sanders 155/247 2065 16 11
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 223 3 0 231.3
D. Brown 13/18 223 3 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
T. Hutton 1/1 20 0 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
D. Stoner 0/1 0 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
259 1726 20
C. Hubbard 259 1726 20 92
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 625 2
S. Sanders 137 625 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 246 2
L. Brown 37 246 2 68
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 903 8
T. Wallace 53 903 8 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 475 4
D. Stoner 33 475 4 57
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 268 2
B. Johnson 11 268 2 69
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 181 2
J. McCray 14 181 2 73
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 157 0
L. Wolf 20 157 0 30
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 96 0
J. Woods 12 96 0 30
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 0
C. Hubbard 11 82 0 21
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 2
C. Moore 4 81 2 59
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Metcalf 3 26 0 20
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Brown 2 17 0 9
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 1
L. Carter 4 10 1 6
D. Jackson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Jackson 1 9 0 9
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Ford 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 5
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rodriguez 0-0 0 1
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Sterling 0-0 0 1
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 0-0 0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bernard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/19 42/43
M. Ammendola 15/19 0 42/43 87
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 1989 12 10 122.9
A. Kendall 187/304 1989 12 10
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 353 4 0 157.1
J. Doege 31/47 353 4 0
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 144 1 2 116.9
J. Allison 19/26 144 1 2
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 1 0 631.6
I. Esdale 1/1 24 1 0
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
J. Growden 1/1 7 0 0
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 108.4
T. Lowe III 2/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 289 1
L. Brown 79 289 1 30
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 261 3
K. McKoy 87 261 3 23
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 91 1
A. Kendall 45 91 1 25
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 72 2
M. Pettaway 27 72 2 23
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 41 0
A. Sinkfield 17 41 0 6
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
S. Ryan 1 24 0 24
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
S. James 4 19 0 8
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Bush 3 15 0 9
T. Mathis 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
T. Mathis 4 14 0 8
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Lowe III 3 12 0 13
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Dorr 2 9 0 4
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
W. Wright 1 2 0 2
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Simmons 1 -4 0 0
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
J. Allison 4 -8 0 1
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -18 0
J. Doege 3 -18 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 627 2
S. James 59 627 2 51
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 409 4
T. Simmons 31 409 4 44
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 377 6
G. Campbell 14 377 6 83
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 181 2
B. Wheaton 11 181 2 50
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
S. Ryan 15 168 0 39
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 138 1
K. McKoy 28 138 1 24
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 136 1
A. Jennings 16 136 1 20
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 123 0
I. Esdale 12 123 0 36
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 97 0
W. Wright 19 97 0 16
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Bush 6 95 1 41
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 74 0
L. Brown 9 74 0 13
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
M. O'Laughlin 5 22 0 8
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
J. Haskins 4 18 0 6
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
A. Sinkfield 5 18 0 12
T. Mathis 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
T. Mathis 3 16 1 9
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Pettaway 2 7 0 8
D. Bonamico 39 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Bonamico 1 7 0 7
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Fields Jr. 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Norwood 0-0 0 1
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Washington Jr. 0-0 0 3
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 0-0 0 1
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Bailey 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 18/18
E. Staley 7/12 0 18/18 39
C. Legg 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 7/7
C. Legg 2/4 0 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
