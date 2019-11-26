Drive Chart
BOISE
COLOST

No. 20 Boise State shoots for perfect league mark at Colorado State

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

No. 20 Boise State has already wrapped up a berth in the Mountain West championship game, so coach Bryan Harsin is ready to pull out the motivational tricks.

The truth is, the Broncos' Friday road game against Colorado State has no bearing on the conference endeavors, but Harsin has found a nugget to wave in front of the troops.

The Broncos (10-1, 7-0) are in their ninth season in the Mountain West, and they have never notched an undefeated conference regular season.

"To have a chance to go undefeated in conference play for the first time in Mountain West history for Boise State, to me, that's a challenge in itself," Harsin said. "When you get a chance to talk about doing something for the first time, if that doesn't fire you up as a competitor, something is wrong with you. ...

"We're not playing the championship game this week. We're playing Colorado State."

The Broncos clinched the Mountain Division crown last Saturday with a 56-21 steamrolling of Utah State. They will host West Division winner Hawaii in the Dec. 7 title game.

Staying sharp will be part of the focus against the Rams (4-7, 3-4). Dealing with the elements will be another, as the Fort Collins area is slated to receive more than a foot of snow this week.

As for the quarterback situation, Harsin sidestepped questions pertaining to whether fifth-year senior Jaylon Henderson would make his third straight start, or if true freshman Hank Bachmeier (shoulder) might play for just the second time since Oct. 12 or if sophomore Chase Cord (hand) could return for the first time since Nov. 9.

"No season-ending injuries. You can try and keep asking," Harsin said. "Guys are all available to play. That's where we are. One quarterback plays at a time, that's the reality of it."

Henderson was superb the past two weeks as Boise State averaged 49 points in routs of New Mexico and Utah State. He passed for three touchdowns in each game.

Harsin said Henderson's performance was due to how he kept his preparation level high even when he was the third option.

"Jaylon's performance against New Mexico told me he has just been sitting there waiting," Harsin said of a 292-yard passing effort on Nov. 16. "And when he got the nod, let's roll."

Colorado State has nothing to play for -- unless competing to keep coach Mike Bobo employed counts.

The fifth-year coach is 28-34 with the Rams but is just 7-16 over the past two seasons entering the contest against Boise State, a team Colorado State has never beaten in eight attempts.

"Any time you're playing somebody who is considered one of the best teams in the country, I think that gives you an extra incentive as a football team to go out and prove you can play with anybody," Bobo said.

The Rams have lost their past two games, including a 17-7 setback at Wyoming last weekend in "The Border War."

Junior quarterback Patrick O'Brien has had his moments while passing for 2,514 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. O'Brien has topped 300 yards four times, twice exceeding 400.

Junior wideout Warren Jackson is having a huge season with 69 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. The 1,000-yard campaign is just the 14th in school history.

Jackson also happens to maintain that there is no such thing as a meaningless contest. He said there will be an all-out assault in search of a season-ending win.

"We're not going to quit. We're going to give it everything we've got until the clock hits 0:00," Jackson said. "Last year, we would just get blown out, no hope. Just little mistakes and tiny errors are just hurting us. I can see it almost coming together, but just not yet. That's the tough part."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
20 Boise State 10-1 -----
Colorado State 4-7 -----
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, Colorado
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1760 9 4 151.1
H. Bachmeier 122/193 1760 9 4
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 670 9 3 142.7
C. Cord 57/96 670 9 3
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 567 7 1 157
J. Henderson 38/68 567 7 1
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
J. Hightower 1/1 4 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
K. Shakir 1/1 2 1 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 870 7
G. Holani 147 870 7 50
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 413 6
R. Mahone 84 413 6 28
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 241 2
A. Van Buren 59 241 2 32
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 141 0
J. Hightower 13 141 0 35
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 100 2
C. Cord 25 100 2 29
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 74 0
J. Henderson 20 74 0 23
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 60 2
K. Shakir 12 60 2 14
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 1
A. Butler 7 51 1 23
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 49 1
H. Bachmeier 39 49 1 18
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
D. Smith 8 31 0 16
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 1
O. Evans 1 17 1 17
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
C. Thomas 1 12 1 12
E. Cleveland 76 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Cleveland 1 3 0 3
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 810 7
J. Hightower 40 810 7 76
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 642 5
K. Shakir 46 642 5 50
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 446 4
C. Thomas 32 446 4 36
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 288 2
A. Butler 24 288 2 25
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 227 1
J. Bates 18 227 1 28
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 163 1
O. Evans 14 163 1 32
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 149 2
G. Holani 18 149 2 25
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 2
G. Collingham 9 98 2 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 0
R. Mahone 8 72 0 27
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 1
A. Van Buren 7 43 1 12
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Pistone 2 21 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Wickersham 0-0 0 1
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Walker 0-0 0 1
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 2
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Tyler 0-0 0 1
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Buffalo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 52/53
E. Sachse 12/14 0 52/53 88
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Velazquez 1/2 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2514 11 5 141.1
P. O'Brien 183/298 2514 11 5
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 840 8 2 158.8
C. Hill 69/102 840 8 2
J. McCoy 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 20 0 2 -8
J. McCoy 2/4 20 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 703 6
M. Kinsey Jr. 121 703 6 75
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 335 3
M. McElroy 75 335 3 34
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 201 2
D. Wright 15 201 2 64
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 186 2
J. Thomas 59 186 2 11
C. Hunter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 1
C. Hunter 24 99 1 34
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
E. Scott 2 13 0 11
J. McCoy 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. McCoy 2 3 0 11
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Fulton 1 3 0 3
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Hawkins 1 1 0 1
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Prentice 1 1 0 1
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 0 1
C. Hill 10 0 1 15
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 -27 2
P. O'Brien 59 -27 2 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 1035 7
W. Jackson 69 1035 7 87
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 756 4
D. Wright 55 756 4 75
T. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 459 3
T. McBride 36 459 3 69
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 325 1
N. Craig-Myers 20 325 1 65
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 255 1
E. Scott 15 255 1 40
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 209 2
M. Kinsey Jr. 16 209 2 77
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 1
C. Butler 8 72 1 20
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 68 0
J. Thomas 11 68 0 17
T. McCullouch 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
T. McCullouch 3 54 0 29
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
A. Prentice 7 44 0 14
N. Hall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
N. Hall 4 42 0 19
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
M. McElroy 5 21 0 7
J. Walker 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Walker 1 16 0 16
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Fulton 1 10 0 10
C. Hunter 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Hunter 3 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Carter 0-0 0 1
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Stewart 0-0 0 2
A. Neal 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Neal 0-0 0 2
K. Bailey 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Bailey 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Camper 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/13 18/18
C. Camper 7/13 0 18/18 39
M. Poduska 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 18/18
M. Poduska 5/7 0 18/18 33
B. Davis 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
B. Davis 1/3 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • OHIO
    AKRON

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    +27.5
    Tue 6:00pm ESP+


  • WMICH
    NILL

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +8.5
    Tue 7:00pm ESPU


  • MISS
    MISSST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -2.5
    Thu 7:30pm ESPN


  • VATECH
    UVA

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +3
    Fri 12:00pm ABC


  • TXTECH
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -10
    Fri 12:00pm FOX


  • KENTST
    EMICH

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -5.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESP+


  • MIAOH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -3
    Fri 12:00pm CBSS


  • BGREEN
    BUFF

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -29.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESP+


  • TOLEDO
    CMICH

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -9.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESPU


  • MIZZOU
    ARK

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +12
    Fri 2:30pm CBS


  • 17IOWA
    NEB

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Fri 2:30pm BTN


  • 20BOISE
    COLOST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Fri 3:30pm CBSS


  • 19CINCY
    18MEMP

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -11
    Fri 3:30pm ABC


  • WASHST
    WASH

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -7
    Fri 4:00pm


  • WVU
    TCU

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -12.5
    Fri 4:15pm ESPN


  • ARKST
    SALA

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +13
    Fri 5:00pm ESP+


  • 24APLST
    TROY

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    +13
    Fri 6:00pm ESP+


  • SFLA
    UCF

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -24
    Fri 8:00pm ESPN


  • 3CLEM
    SC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +27
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • 2OHIOST
    13MICH

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +9
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • NWEST
    ILL

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • IND
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • FIU
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • TULSA
    ECU

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • TXSTSM
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • 4UGA
    GATECH

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +28
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • LVILLE
    UK

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • WAKE
    CUSE

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 12:30pm


  • WYO
    AF

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 2:00pm FCBK


  • NMEXST
    LIB

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • CHARLO
    ODU

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +9.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • MTSU
    WKY

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • UNLV
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 3:00pm ATSN


  • RICE
    UTEP

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • 5BAMA
    15AUBURN

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 14BAYLOR
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    +14
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • TXSA
    LATECH

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • 12WISC
    10MINN

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • UCONN
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -28
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • BC
    PITT

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • RUT
    8PSU

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -40.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • USM
    FAU

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • MIAMI
    DUKE

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +9
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • MD
    MICHST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -22
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 16ND
    STNFRD

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +16.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • OREGST
    6OREG

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -19
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • UTAHST
    NMEX

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +11.5
    Sat 4:00pm FCBK


  • UAB
    NTEXAS

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 4:00pm


  • VANDY
    TENN

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -22
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • TULANE
    25SMU

    0
    0
    71.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPU


  • GAST
    GAS

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • 22IOWAST
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 7:00pm FS1


  • TXAM
    1LSU

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • NAVY
    HOU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +8.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • UNC
    NCST

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +8
    Sat 7:00pm ACCN


  • COLO
    7UTAH

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -28.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • FSU
    11FLA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • LAMON
    LALAF

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -21
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 9OKLA
    21OKLAST

    0
    0
    69.5 O/U
    +13
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • BYU
    SDGST

    0
    0
    40.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 9:00pm CBSS


  • ARIZ
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:00pm ESPN


  • CAL
    UCLA

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 10:30pm FS1


  • FRESNO
    SJST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • ARMY
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sun 12:30am CBSS
NCAA FB Scores