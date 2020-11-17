|
|
|ILL
|NEB
Illinois, Nebraska look to build behind young QBs
What do Isaiah Williams and Luke McCaffrey do for encores?
As first-time starting quarterbacks, they led Illinois and Nebraska to their first wins of a truncated football season last week. They'll try to make it two in a row in a Big Ten West Division matchup Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Both redshirt freshmen were more dangerous with their legs than their arms in getting the zero out of their respective team's win column. Williams set a Fighting Illini single-game record for a quarterback with 192 yards on 31 rushes in a 23-20 win at Rutgers, while McCaffrey led the Cornhuskers with 67 ground yards in their 30-23 home victory over winless Penn State.
Williams hit only 7 of 18 passes for 104 yards, but did save two big completions for the game-winning drive. He found Casey Washington for a pair of 16-yard gains, teeing up James McCourt for a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left that gave Illinois (1-3) its first lead of the year.
Making Williams' performance even more notable was that he's the Fighting Illini's fourth starter in four games. Incumbent Brandon Peters started a season-opening 45-7 loss at Wisconsin before COVID-19 sidelined him.
Matt Robinson got the call in a 31-24 loss to Purdue but didn't make it out of the first quarter before injury put him on the shelf. Coran Taylor played well in Robinson's stead against the Boilermakers, but was miserable in a 41-14 loss to Minnesota as he hit just 6 of 17 passes for 106 yards while taking four sacks.
"No one has cycled through quarterbacks more than we have," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Isaiah gave us a spark on offense."
As did McCaffrey for Nebraska.
He accomplished a bit more in the air than Williams, completing 13 of 21 attempts for 152 yards and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Zavier Betts that helped the Cornhuskers (1-2) to build a 27-6 halftime lead.
McCaffrey replaced veteran Adrian Martinez, who started 23 games over the past two-plus seasons with diminishing returns. Martinez's efficiency and completion percentage has declined from his freshman year, culminating in a 12 of 27, 125-yard effort in a Nov. 7 loss at Northwestern.
"That decision was one of the hardest I've ever made," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said of benching Martinez, a two-time team captain. "I thought considering it was (McCaffrey's) first start, he did a lot of good things. There's a lot there to build on."
Ironically, Martinez has played some of his best football when facing Illinois. He accounted for 446 total yards in last year's matchup, throwing for 328 yards and rushing for 118 as the Cornhuskers survived a 42-38 shootout in Champaign. In overcoming a 35-21 third quarter deficit, Nebraska finished with a whopping 674 yards of offense.
The Cornhuskers have dominated the all-time series with a 13-3-1 advantage, including six of seven since joining the Big 10 before the 2013 season. The teams are scheduled to start the 2021 season in Dublin, Ireland, with the Illini serving as the "home" team.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|148.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|176.7
|
|
|206.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|195.7
|
|
|354.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|372.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Taylor
|C. Taylor
|23/46
|379
|3
|2
|
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|7/21
|104
|0
|1
|
B. Peters
|B. Peters
|8/19
|87
|0
|0
|
M. Robinson
|M. Robinson
|3/4
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|35
|247
|0
|0
|
M. Epstein
|M. Epstein
|42
|225
|3
|0
|
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|32
|197
|1
|0
|
B. Peters
|B. Peters
|7
|75
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor
|C. Taylor
|36
|74
|0
|0
|
K. Cumby
|K. Cumby
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
M. Robinson
|M. Robinson
|4
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Norwood
|J. Norwood
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|11
|144
|1
|0
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|9
|132
|0
|0
|
B. Hightower
|B. Hightower
|6
|129
|1
|0
|
C. Washington
|C. Washington
|4
|60
|0
|0
|
D. Imatorbhebhe
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|3
|54
|1
|0
|
M. Epstein
|M. Epstein
|2
|29
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro
|D. Navarro
|2
|20
|0
|0
|
K. Cumby
|K. Cumby
|1
|17
|0
|0
|
L. Ford
|L. Ford
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Witherspoon
|D. Witherspoon
|0-0
|0
|2
|
N. Hobbs
|N. Hobbs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hansen
|J. Hansen
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt
|J. McCourt
|3/5
|0
|3/3
|0
|
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. McCaffrey
|L. McCaffrey
|29/42
|300
|1
|2
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|24/42
|230
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey
|L. McCaffrey
|30
|203
|1
|0
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|25
|179
|1
|0
|
D. Mills
|D. Mills
|32
|103
|2
|0
|
W. Robinson
|W. Robinson
|16
|60
|0
|0
|
M. Scott III
|M. Scott III
|8
|25
|0
|0
|
R. Thompkins
|R. Thompkins
|5
|24
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|7
|98
|0
|0
|
W. Robinson
|W. Robinson
|15
|92
|0
|0
|
M. Fleming
|M. Fleming
|5
|75
|0
|0
|
Z. Betts
|Z. Betts
|4
|71
|1
|0
|
L. Falck
|L. Falck
|3
|35
|0
|0
|
D. Mills
|D. Mills
|6
|33
|0
|0
|
J. Stoll
|J. Stoll
|2
|24
|0
|0
|
K. Warner
|K. Warner
|2
|20
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|1
|17
|0
|0
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
M. Scott III
|M. Scott III
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
T. Vokolek
|T. Vokolek
|2
|13
|0
|0
|
R. Thompkins
|R. Thompkins
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
C. Hickman
|C. Hickman
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
L. McCaffrey
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
K. Rafdal
|K. Rafdal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor-Britt
|C. Taylor-Britt
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Farmer
|M. Farmer
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp
|C. Culp
|6/7
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
060 O/U
-1.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
051 O/U
-33
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
062 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2