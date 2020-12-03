|
|
|BYU
|CSTCAR
Unbeaten underdogs Coastal Carolina, BYU arrange Saturday game
Undefeated 13th-ranked BYU will travel to play No. 18 Coastal Carolina on Saturday in bowl-worthy matchup arranged on the fly due to COVID-19 issues.
ESPN's College GameDay announced Thursday morning it would be on site at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., which had been planned for Saturday's game with Liberty (9-1).
Liberty, which is unranked in the College Football Playoff ranking but cracked the AP Top 25 this week, is unable to play at Coastal Carolina (9-0) this week due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Coastal Carolina and BYU are sharing their own COVID-19 test results after nearly two days of discussions, per multiple reports, but each school announced the game was on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage on ESPNU.
The attention is unusual for the South Carolina school, a Sun Belt program that joined the FBS in 2017.
Coastal Carolina continues to make history, moving up two spots to No. 18 this week in the CFP rankings, its highest standing in the poll.
The CFP poll, released Tuesday night, comes two days after the Chanticleers posted the highest AP Top 25 ranking in program history at No. 14, which is also the loftiest rating ever for a Sun Belt Conference team.
"I'm sure we'll see those media mentions skyrocket this weekend," Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue said. "Already, the buzz you have during this week is going to bring enormous attention to our university. What a great time."
The game helps stand up a statement from BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe who said the Cougars would travel to play "anytime, anywhere."
"We remain open to exploring to add football games, and have been throughout the season," Holmoe said in a Nov. 23 statement. "In that exploration process there are a variety of factors that need to be considered, including location, prep time for the game, the chances of the game being played, the testing protocols that are in place and what the game would do for our resume. At this point of the season, having played nine games and being nationally ranked, we are involved in discussions for possible matchups with other teams, on common open dates, for the benefit of both teams."
Neither team had much time to prepare for its opponent and there is little familiarity to history to lean on in this matchup.
On paper, the matchup that jumps out immediately is BYU's rushing defense -- which allows 89.11 yards per game -- against the Coastal Carolina rushing attack. The Chanticleers are powered by quarterback Grayson McCall and a running back tandem contributes to a total of more than 220 yards per game this season (19th in the FBS).
On the other side, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is gaining national acclaim but the Chanticleers are No. 12 in pass defense.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|333.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|226.3
|
|
|202.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|222.0
|
|
|535.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|448.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson
|Z. Wilson
|175/237
|2723
|25
|2
|
B. Romney
|B. Romney
|24/35
|261
|1
|1
|
N. Pau'u
|N. Pau'u
|1/2
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier
|T. Allgeier
|118
|851
|11
|0
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|61
|329
|5
|0
|
Z. Wilson
|Z. Wilson
|51
|191
|8
|0
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|15
|96
|2
|0
|
K. Fonua
|K. Fonua
|16
|69
|0
|0
|
D. Milne
|D. Milne
|10
|60
|0
|0
|
J. McChesney
|J. McChesney
|11
|56
|1
|0
|
R. Rehkow
|R. Rehkow
|1
|49
|0
|0
|
S. Finau
|S. Finau
|12
|48
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|9
|43
|0
|0
|
B. Romney
|B. Romney
|7
|21
|0
|0
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|5
|15
|2
|0
|
G. Romney
|G. Romney
|4
|9
|0
|0
|
T. Gunther
|T. Gunther
|2
|8
|0
|0
|
C. Wester
|C. Wester
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
N. Pau'u
|N. Pau'u
|4
|3
|1
|0
|
T. Fall
|T. Fall
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne
|D. Milne
|49
|906
|6
|0
|
G. Romney
|G. Romney
|34
|708
|2
|0
|
N. Pau'u
|N. Pau'u
|27
|342
|2
|0
|
I. Rex
|I. Rex
|24
|271
|8
|0
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|15
|156
|3
|0
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|8
|114
|1
|0
|
T. Allgeier
|T. Allgeier
|10
|102
|0
|0
|
C. Wheat
|C. Wheat
|4
|74
|1
|0
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|4
|70
|1
|0
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|5
|47
|0
|0
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|4
|43
|0
|0
|
K. Fonua
|K. Fonua
|4
|36
|2
|0
|
B. Cosper
|B. Cosper
|3
|31
|0
|0
|
K. Griffitts
|K. Griffitts
|1
|29
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|4
|27
|0
|0
|
H. Tuipulotu
|H. Tuipulotu
|1
|20
|0
|0
|
Z. Wilson
|Z. Wilson
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
S. Finau
|S. Finau
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Warner
|T. Warner
|0-0
|0
|2
|
I. Kaufusi
|I. Kaufusi
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Tooley
|M. Tooley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Moore
|M. Moore
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Tanuvasa
|P. Tanuvasa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Christensen
|C. Christensen
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd
|J. Oldroyd
|10/10
|0
|49/51
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|117/174
|1747
|20
|1
|
F. Payton
|F. Payton
|18/36
|283
|3
|2
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable
|C. Marable
|119
|592
|8
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|63
|402
|5
|0
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|74
|365
|5
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|68
|341
|3
|0
|
F. Payton
|F. Payton
|15
|82
|0
|0
|
B. Pinson
|B. Pinson
|13
|82
|1
|0
|
B. Bennett
|B. Bennett
|6
|47
|1
|0
|
C. Beasley
|C. Beasley
|8
|44
|0
|0
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|2
|25
|0
|0
|
I. Connelly
|I. Connelly
|6
|23
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter
|B. Carpenter
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh
|J. Heiligh
|41
|682
|8
|0
|
I. Likely
|I. Likely
|17
|423
|4
|0
|
S. Denmark
|S. Denmark
|14
|252
|1
|0
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|13
|219
|3
|0
|
G. Latushko
|G. Latushko
|13
|184
|0
|0
|
C. Marable
|C. Marable
|24
|163
|6
|0
|
B. Pinson
|B. Pinson
|2
|22
|0
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter
|B. Carpenter
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
M. McFarlane
|M. McFarlane
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
P. McSweeney
|P. McSweeney
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|2
|9
|0
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
C. McCarthy
|C. McCarthy
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Strong
|D. Strong
|0-0
|0
|5
|
J. Gunter
|J. Gunter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Spillum
|A. Spillum
|0-0
|0
|2
|
S. Kelly
|S. Kelly
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Bush
|D. Bush
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi
|M. Biscardi
|8/9
|0
|39/42
|0
|
K. Colahan
|K. Colahan
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
0
059.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PSU
RUT
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
055.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
15OKLAST
TCU
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 12:00pm FS2
-
MEMP
TULANE
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
0
044.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
062 O/U
+1.5
Sat 2:00pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
0
051.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
6FLA
TENN
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
UVA
0
055 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
051 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
061.5 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
058.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
066.5 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
060.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU