|
|
|UGA
|MIZZOU
No. 9 Georgia set for showdown with No. 25 Missouri
The Georgia Bulldogs will continue their quest for a New Year's Day bowl game when they visit the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (6-2) are ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers (5-3), ranked 25th, have won five of their last six games while pursuing a bowl bid of their own.
This Southeastern Conference game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 at Faurot Field. Since that postponement due to COVID-19 complications, the Bulldogs defeated Mississippi State, 31-24, and South Carolina, 45-16, with Southern California transfer JT Daniels taking over at quarterback. Daniels has thrown for 540 yards and six touchdowns in those victories.
"He's added a really good element in the throw game," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "Their offensive line is really big and physical. George Pickens was one of the better wide receivers in the country last year as a true freshman and he's playing well as a sophomore right now."
Pickens and fellow receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton have combined to catch 77 passes for 1,067 yards and nine touchdowns. There is also the Georgia ground game, which pounded out 333 rushing yards against South Carolina.
Missouri is coming off a wild, 50-48 victory over Arkansas. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson attacked the Tigers' secondary for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
"We've got our hands full against a really good offense and obviously we didn't play the way we wanted defensively, so that's going to be a tremendous challenge," Drinkwitz said.
But, as Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted about the Tigers, "Their defensive personnel is one of the best we have probably played against. They do a lot of different things than people in our conference, defensively, and create a lot of problems."
Missouri piled up 653 yards of offense while outlasting the Razorbacks. Connor Bazelak has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 2,002 yards and five touchdowns this season.
"Their quarterback is playing at a high level," Smart said. "He understands coverages and looks. Eliah does a great job of having passing-game situations where based on the look he gets he can get really easy soft-zone throws. He does a good job completing those and they get yards after the catch. He does a good job of shots down the field, which they have been able to hit off their play-actions."
The Tigers have set up their passing game with a ground attack featuring powerful Larry Rountree III (835 yards, 11 TDs rushing) and speedy Tyler Badie (553 yards, six TDs rushing and receiving).
"Any time you've got the backs they've got, they've got the run game built in to where they can take shots downfield," Smart said. "They do a great job. I just have a lot of respect for the quarterback because he's got great composure and accuracy. He just does a really good job in the pocket. He throws a very catchable ball."
Missouri will play without linebacker Tre Williams, who left the team this week, and injured defensive back Jarvis Ware. Wide receiver Tauskie Dove and defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside are questionable for the game with injuries.
Georgia hopes to get nose tackle Jordan Davis, running back Kendall Milton and safety Richard LeCounte back from multi-game injuries.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|224.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|281.1
|
|
|172.6
|AVG RUSH YDS
|153.6
|
|
|397.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|434.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett
|S. Bennett
|85/153
|1167
|8
|6
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|38/54
|540
|6
|1
|
D. Mathis
|D. Mathis
|12/30
|89
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White
|Z. White
|121
|614
|9
|0
|
J. Cook
|J. Cook
|39
|259
|2
|0
|
K. Milton
|K. Milton
|31
|183
|0
|0
|
K. McIntosh
|K. McIntosh
|31
|176
|0
|0
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|26
|115
|0
|0
|
S. Bennett
|S. Bennett
|24
|54
|2
|0
|
J. Burton
|J. Burton
|4
|50
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis
|D. Mathis
|18
|17
|0
|0
|
P. Hudson
|P. Hudson
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|5
|-39
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|32
|455
|3
|0
|
J. Burton
|J. Burton
|21
|360
|3
|0
|
G. Pickens
|G. Pickens
|24
|252
|3
|0
|
J. Cook
|J. Cook
|15
|188
|1
|0
|
T. McKitty
|T. McKitty
|6
|108
|1
|0
|
D. Robertson
|D. Robertson
|10
|98
|0
|0
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|62
|1
|0
|
D. Washington
|D. Washington
|2
|59
|0
|0
|
J. FitzPatrick
|J. FitzPatrick
|6
|54
|1
|0
|
K. McIntosh
|K. McIntosh
|4
|51
|0
|0
|
Z. White
|Z. White
|5
|32
|0
|0
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|31
|1
|0
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|2
|27
|0
|0
|
B. Seither
|B. Seither
|1
|12
|0
|0
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte
|R. LeCounte
|0-0
|0
|3
|
M. Webb
|M. Webb
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Stokes
|E. Stokes
|0-0
|0
|3
|
T. Campbell
|T. Campbell
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny
|J. Podlesny
|10/12
|0
|30/30
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|179/258
|2002
|5
|2
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|20/29
|185
|1
|0
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|4/4
|62
|1
|0
|
G. McKinniss
|G. McKinniss
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III
|L. Rountree III
|170
|835
|11
|0
|
T. Badie
|T. Badie
|47
|239
|4
|0
|
J. Knox
|J. Knox
|11
|96
|1
|0
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|6
|63
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|39
|25
|1
|0
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
D. Hazelton
|D. Hazelton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
K. Chism
|K. Chism
|1
|-15
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|11
|-39
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Chism
|K. Chism
|26
|369
|0
|0
|
D. Hazelton
|D. Hazelton
|25
|322
|1
|0
|
T. Badie
|T. Badie
|23
|314
|2
|0
|
J. Knox
|J. Knox
|28
|280
|0
|0
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|25
|249
|2
|0
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|22
|206
|0
|0
|
N. Hea
|N. Hea
|12
|99
|1
|0
|
M. Wilson
|M. Wilson
|5
|81
|1
|0
|
C. Luper
|C. Luper
|1
|69
|0
|0
|
L. Rountree III
|L. Rountree III
|11
|65
|0
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|7
|64
|0
|0
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|4
|52
|0
|0
|
L. Christopherson
|L. Christopherson
|3
|47
|0
|0
|
D. Parker Jr.
|D. Parker Jr.
|5
|19
|0
|0
|
M. Swinson
|M. Swinson
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Maclin
|J. Maclin
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2
|4
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware
|J. Ware
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Nicholson
|D. Nicholson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|16/19
|0
|23/23
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+6.5
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049 O/U
-2
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2