|UVA
|VATECH
Virginia-Virginia Tech game is matter of 'hot' vs. 'not'
Virginia and Virginia Tech reach the regular-season finish line heading in opposite directions.
The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC) are riding a four-game winning streak and haven't lost since Oct. 24 entering Saturday night's Commonwealth Cup clash in Blacksburg, Va. The host Hokies (4-6, 4-5) are on a four-game losing streak and haven't won since Oct. 31.
Virginia's offense has averaged 43.3 points and 463.3 yards during the hot streak. Virginia Tech's defense has given up 38.8 points and 460.3 yards during its cold snap.
While the Cavaliers are looking for their first five-game winning streak since 2007, the Hokies will end with a losing record for only the second time since 1992.
"Wrapping it up with this final win, and at Blacksburg, would just add more to the story of the team," Virginia safety Joey Blount said Monday. "It's going to be a hell of a game, for sure."
This contest -- the 102nd meeting in a series dating back to 1895 -- was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 before COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' program forced the postponement to the end of the calendar. Virginia Tech owns a 58-38-5 lead in the rivalry, including 24-9-1 at home.
The Cavaliers snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Hokies with a 39-30 win last season in Charlottesville. Virginia scored nine points in the final 1:23 with a 48-yard field goal by Brian Delaney and Eli Hanback's recovery of a Virginia Tech fumble in the end zone.
"Breaking that streak last year was a pivotal point in the (program's) culture and what we are trying to do at UVA," Blount said. "I hope it's a snowball effect, where it just keeps going and going and going and trending the right way."
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is facing Virginia Tech for the first time, and he's coming in hot with back-to-back games with more than 400 yards of total offense.
Armstrong passed for a career-high 383 yards and four touchdowns vs. Abilene Christian on Nov. 21, then rushed for a career-high 130 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday's win over Boston College.
Armstrong ranks fifth in the ACC in total offense with 298.4 yards per game. His offensive line has allowed just 16 sacks, tied with Clemson for the fewest in the league.
Virginia Tech counters with the ACC's No. 1 running game (238.9 yards per game). Khalil Herbert is second in the league in rushing with 1,020 rushing yards and leads with 7.6 yards per carry. He has seven touchdowns.
The status of Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker is uncertain after he exited Saturday's 45-10 loss at Clemson. He was seen shivering uncontrollably on the sideline before heading into the locker room. His father, Alan Hooker, told the Roanoke Times his son experienced muscle spasms due to temperatures in the low 30s.
"Talking to him today, we feel confident he's full recovered," Alan Hooker said Monday. "He's fine. He'll be ready to go. Hendon is resilient."
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, who is on the hot seat with a 37-26 record since taking over in 2016, said he doesn't want his situation to distract his players.
"I don't want anybody to play for me," he told reporters Monday. "I want them to play for each other."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|259.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|199.5
|
|
|174.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|238.9
|
|
|434.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|438.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|132/222
|1858
|16
|9
|
L. Stone
|L. Stone
|60/102
|449
|4
|3
|
N. Griffin
|N. Griffin
|1/1
|26
|0
|0
|
I. Armstead
|I. Armstead
|1/3
|9
|0
|0
|
K. Thompson
|K. Thompson
|1/3
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|111
|529
|5
|0
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|86
|387
|5
|0
|
S. Simpson
|S. Simpson
|52
|256
|2
|0
|
K. Thompson
|K. Thompson
|37
|232
|3
|0
|
I. Armstead
|I. Armstead
|10
|68
|1
|0
|
R. Walker Jr.
|R. Walker Jr.
|23
|66
|0
|0
|
L. Stone
|L. Stone
|8
|25
|0
|0
|
B. Kemp IV
|B. Kemp IV
|6
|22
|0
|0
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|3
|12
|0
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr.
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kemp IV
|B. Kemp IV
|58
|571
|1
|0
|
L. Davis Jr.
|L. Davis Jr.
|17
|440
|5
|0
|
T. Jana
|T. Jana
|33
|399
|1
|0
|
T. Poljan
|T. Poljan
|33
|345
|5
|0
|
R. Henry
|R. Henry
|6
|200
|4
|0
|
S. Simpson
|S. Simpson
|10
|129
|1
|0
|
K. Thompson
|K. Thompson
|6
|87
|2
|0
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|12
|65
|0
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr.
|T. Kelly Jr.
|9
|38
|0
|0
|
N. Jackson
|N. Jackson
|1
|26
|0
|0
|
D. Starling
|D. Starling
|4
|20
|1
|0
|
H. Mitchell
|H. Mitchell
|2
|10
|0
|0
|
I. Armstead
|I. Armstead
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
L. Stone
|L. Stone
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Taylor
|N. Taylor
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Perry
|D. Perry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Blount
|J. Blount
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Nelson
|B. Nelson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Cross
|D. Cross
|0-0
|0
|2
|
N. Grant
|N. Grant
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Amos
|D. Amos
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney
|B. Delaney
|10/12
|0
|34/35
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|98/150
|1339
|9
|5
|
B. Burmeister
|B. Burmeister
|33/63
|475
|1
|1
|
Q. Patterson II
|Q. Patterson II
|7/10
|93
|2
|0
|
K. Kadum
|K. Kadum
|4/6
|68
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert
|K. Herbert
|134
|1020
|7
|0
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|120
|620
|9
|0
|
R. Blackshear
|R. Blackshear
|68
|255
|2
|0
|
B. Burmeister
|B. Burmeister
|39
|146
|2
|0
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|26
|131
|2
|0
|
Q. Patterson II
|Q. Patterson II
|15
|67
|1
|0
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|4
|55
|0
|0
|
T. Turner
|T. Turner
|8
|54
|1
|0
|
K. Kadum
|K. Kadum
|6
|24
|0
|0
|
M. Lee
|M. Lee
|3
|16
|0
|0
|
O. Bradburn
|O. Bradburn
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner
|T. Turner
|31
|504
|3
|0
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|33
|494
|2
|0
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|23
|368
|4
|0
|
K. Herbert
|K. Herbert
|10
|179
|1
|0
|
R. Blackshear
|R. Blackshear
|17
|156
|0
|0
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|8
|88
|1
|0
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|10
|75
|1
|0
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|3
|58
|0
|0
|
D. DeIuliis
|D. DeIuliis
|3
|25
|0
|0
|
E. Fairs
|E. Fairs
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
C. Hodge
|C. Hodge
|2
|14
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Deablo
|D. Deablo
|0-0
|0
|3
|
B. Murray
|B. Murray
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Taylor
|D. Taylor
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Matheny
|T. Matheny
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Conner
|C. Conner
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|16/22
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2