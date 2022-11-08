|
|
|MIZZOU
|TENN
No. 5 Tennessee looks to bounce back in meeting with Missouri
No. 5 Tennessee looks to bounce back in meeting with Missouri
Fifth-ranked Tennessee will try to rebound from a punishing setback when it squares off with Missouri in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers were No. 1 in last week's initial College Football Playoff rankings but fell out of the top four after losing 27-13 to then-No. 3 Georgia last weekend in an outcome that was wider than the final score indicates.
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) was sailing prior to the loss against the Bulldogs, so coach Josh Heupel doesn't see any reason to panic.
"There's a whole month of football left," Heupel said Monday. "There's a lot of ball left to be played by everybody in the country. Up until this point we have done a lot of things right. Obviously in that ballgame ... we didn't come out on the right side of the scoreboard.
"There's nothing that we can control other than how we are, how we approach it and how we go play and compete. At the end of the day, it's about trying to find a way to be the best team on the field during the 60 minutes. That's all we are concerned about."
The Volunteers had a season-low 289 yards of total offense against Georgia after topping 500 six times this season.
Tennessee also established a season low for points after scoring 40 or more in four straight games and six overall.
Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker had his worst showing with 195 yards and one interception. His school record of 20 straight games with at least one touchdown pass also ended.
"A lot of self-inflicted mistakes," said Hooker, who has thrown for 2,533 yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions. "Georgia came out and played a great game. Hats off to those guys. We definitely left a lot of plays out there from not doing things that we normally do on a daily basis. It comes back to little things, paying attention to detail."
Missouri (4-5, 2-4) lost 21-17 to Kentucky last weekend and another defeat would make it impossible for the Tigers to finish with their first winning season in Eliah Drinkwitz's three campaigns as coach.
Still, Missouri announced a contract extension through the 2027 season for Drinkwitz, who is 15-17 with the Tigers entering the matchup with the Volunteers.
"We are heading in the right direction," Drinkwitz said. "Have to get everybody pulling in the right direction and we got three games left, we got a lot of opportunities ahead of us, two of those at home. This team will stay together and fight."
Missouri's four SEC losses are by a combined 18 points. All have been by seven points or less with one of the close calls being a 26-22 loss to Georgia.
Drinkwitz was asked if the tight encounters are a sign of progress or a source of frustration.
"Both," he said. "It's frustrating because we haven't found the play to win but it's also a sign of progress in that we are in the fight and now we have to find a way to win that fight."
Against Kentucky, the Tigers gained just 232 yards but limited the Wildcats to 252. Missouri posted a season-high five sacks.
Outside linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper leads the Tigers with 52 tackles, while safety Jaylor Carlies has 48 stops, including a team-best two interceptions.
Brady Cook has passed for 1,795 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Volunteers have won the past three meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|202.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|335.8
|
|
|147.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|187.9
|
|
|350
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|523.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|162/247
|1790
|6
|7
|
J. Abraham
|J. Abraham
|2/6
|34
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|111
|508
|5
|63
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|87
|387
|2
|34
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|84
|232
|5
|29
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|16
|72
|0
|22
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|12
|69
|2
|17
|
M. Cox
|M. Cox
|9
|46
|0
|17
|
B. Harris
|B. Harris
|6
|25
|1
|14
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Stonehouse
|J. Stonehouse
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|6
|1
|0
|18
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|45
|659
|2
|79
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|30
|245
|2
|35
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|22
|239
|0
|29
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|15
|180
|0
|46
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|10
|147
|0
|46
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|13
|95
|0
|29
|
M. Miller
|M. Miller
|4
|80
|0
|25
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|9
|59
|1
|12
|
T. Stephens
|T. Stephens
|5
|54
|1
|28
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|6
|29
|0
|11
|
K. Chepyator
|K. Chepyator
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
T. Butts
|T. Butts
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Hopper
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carlies
|J. Carlies
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Carnell
|D. Carnell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Charleston
|J. Charleston
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Hopper
|T. Hopper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Norwood
|D. Norwood
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Rakestraw Jr.
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|16/21
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|179/252
|2533
|21
|2
|
J. Milton III
|J. Milton III
|16/22
|360
|4
|0
|
P. Fant
|P. Fant
|1/1
|66
|1
|0
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|3/4
|37
|0
|0
|
G. Moore
|G. Moore
|3/4
|26
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|113
|547
|6
|35
|
J. Small
|J. Small
|113
|483
|8
|49
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|91
|355
|4
|44
|
D. Sampson
|D. Sampson
|34
|166
|4
|45
|
J. Milton III
|J. Milton III
|4
|44
|0
|21
|
P. Wilk
|P. Wilk
|10
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Williams-Thomas
|J. Williams-Thomas
|11
|37
|0
|8
|
P. Fant
|P. Fant
|4
|16
|4
|11
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|4
|10
|1
|14
|
S. White
|S. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. McCoy
|B. McCoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hyatt
|J. Hyatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Shuler
|N. Shuler
|1
|-18
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt
|J. Hyatt
|51
|970
|14
|78
|
B. McCoy
|B. McCoy
|36
|489
|2
|70
|
R. Keyton
|R. Keyton
|20
|357
|3
|57
|
C. Tillman
|C. Tillman
|28
|336
|1
|61
|
S. White
|S. White
|10
|195
|1
|64
|
P. Fant
|P. Fant
|16
|144
|0
|19
|
J. Warren
|J. Warren
|9
|123
|0
|45
|
W. Merrill
|W. Merrill
|6
|108
|2
|38
|
J. Holiday
|J. Holiday
|6
|106
|1
|53
|
J. Small
|J. Small
|11
|93
|2
|16
|
J. Jancek
|J. Jancek
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
J. Calloway
|J. Calloway
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
D. Sampson
|D. Sampson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
H. Salmon
|H. Salmon
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Frerking
|G. Frerking
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hadden
|K. Hadden
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Flowers
|T. Flowers
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. McDonald
|T. McDonald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Slaughter
|D. Slaughter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Turnage
|B. Turnage
|0-0
|0
|1
|
W. Wright
|W. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath
|C. McGrath
|13/17
|0
|46/48
|0
|
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU