The Army vs. Navy Game is a spectacle like no other. Every year, these two storied service academies get together to cap the college football regular season, and this year will be no different. The Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is on the line as the pageantry will again be a sight to behold. What also will be a sight to behold, as is usually the case, are the uniforms that will be worn by the Black Knights and Midshipmen.

As is the case for some time, when the two teams meet this year on Dec. 13 in Baltimore they will wear special uniforms for the occasion. The Army-Navy Game is an opportunity for the two service academies to pay tribute the history of their branch of the armed forces, and the uniforms have become a big part of that.

Army uniforms 2025

Both teams unveiled their uniforms for the 2025 Army-Navy game, and both will pay tribute to 250 years of service in this year's game. Army was founded as the Continental Army in 1775 ahead of the Revolutionary War and will pay homage to those roots, as well as those who have died in service of their country.

The marble coloring of the uniform is a tribute to the headstones for soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, while a thin purple outline around the numbers honors those who received the Purple Heart. The helmets feature the U.S. Army seal and the Espontoon, representing the Army's role as the "tip of the spear." On the uniforms themselves, players will wear The Great Seal on their shoulders and have nameplates using the Constitution font.

Navy uniforms 2025

Navy's uniforms will also look back to their founding, with helmets honoring the USS Constitution and the six ships that founded the U.S. Navy.

The copper color of the helmets represents the copper sheeting the USS Constitution was covered in to protect its wooden hull. The helmets also feature a sketch of the USS Constitution on one side with the original USN mark on the other.

The font choice for Navy on the uniform is pulled from the typography used in the "Act to Provide Naval Armament" document, which authorized the creation of the first naval fleet. The six ropes on the sleeves and collar represent the six original ships in that fleet, and the pants and helmet feature those same ropes, with 126 knots to commemorate the 126th playing of Army-Navy.

This year's Army-Navy game will be a battle between quality teams, as Army is 5-4 on the season and Navy is 8-2 and sits atop the American Conference standings with two games to go before the Black Knights.