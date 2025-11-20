Baylor and athletic director Mack Rhoades are parting ways after nine years, sources confirm to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and Matt Zenitz. Rhoades recently stepped down as chair and member of the College Football Playoff Committee.

Baylor opened an internal investigation into Rhoades earlier this week, according to a school spokesperson. The probe did not involve the football program or a previous altercation with tight end Michael Trigg. Instead, sources say the incident involves an alleged personal situation that is believed to violate Rhoades' contract and the university's code of ethics.

Baylor has been in conversations with Rhoades about a formal separation for approximately a week, according to Norlander. He began a personal leave of absence on Nov. 12, was set to last 28 days according to multiple reports stated. Instead, the two sides have rapidly moved on.

Now, Baylor is freed up to search for a new athletic director for the first time since 2016. The timing of the separation is critical as the university tries to make a decision on football coach Dave Aranda. The sixth-year coach is in the midst of another disappointing season after moving to 5-5 following a devastating 55-27 loss to No. 12 Utah. The Bears are projected underdogs in their final two games. A losing season would represent a fourth in six years, giving Aranda one of the hottest seats in the sport.

The personal investigation was the second of the season for Rhoades. Earlier this year, Rhoades allegedly took exception to Trigg wearing a long-sleeved gold undershirt, which was a different color than the rest of the team, according to The Athletic.

The report states that Rhoades grabbed Trigg during the first quarter and, while using an expletive, questioned him about the shirt. Baylor coach Dave Aranda later had "heated" words with Rhoades. Rhoades also allegedly was confronted by Trigg's position coach, Jarrett Anderson. The matter was ultimately closed.

Rhoades took over at Baylor after the Title IX scandal that occurred under former president Ken Starr and football coach Art Briles. Then-athletic director Ian McCaw also resigned as a result. Rhoades was responsible for hiring football coaches Matt Rhule and Aranda, both of which reached the Big 12 Championship Game and Sugar Bowls during their tenures.

Important timeline

The initial timeline put out by the school would have projected Rhoades to be on leave through mid-December. However, reaching a separation agreement creates significantly more flexibility for the school as a decision comes on coach Dave Aranda.

Most importantly, opening the athletic director position allows Baylor to immediately begin a nationwide search for their next athletic director. The Bears' final game is on Nov. 29, so the university will have time to make a hire before a decision is formally made on the football coaching staff. If they athletic department decides to move on, they can have formal leadership in place heading into a search.

Unpalatable situation

Baylor was selected as a potential Big 12 title contender heading into the 2025 season, but instead the situation has flatlined. The Bears lost 55-27 against the Utes last week and are at risk of missing another bowl game. In a narrow 31-30 win against Kansas State, Baylor featured the smallest crowd at a home game since 2010.

The athletic department has invested heavily in Aranda's administration, which has led to a revamped 2026 recruiting class that ranks near the top 25. But after another lackluster season, it's harder to make the case that Aranda should come back for Year 7.

The quick separation between Rhoades and the athletic department makes it more reasonable for the university to move on from their longtime coach.