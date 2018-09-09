College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 3: A major SEC West clash awaits

It's never too early to take a look at Week 3 lines, and Bet Online started posting lines for next week's games on Sunday afternoon. Let's take a look at what's available to this point.

Lines you need to know

No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn (-10): A huge SEC West showdown on Saturday as neither of these teams can afford a loss if they want to keep pace with Alabama within the division. The spread is interesting, though. I'm not surprised Auburn is favored, but the fact it's favored by double-digits comes as a bit of a surprise.

No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State (-3.5): There hasn't been much attention paid to them to start the season, but Boise State's been one of the most impressive looking teams in the country. After blowing out Troy in Week 1, the Broncos straight up annihilated UConn this weekend, picking up over 800 yards of offense. Oklahoma State has flown under the radar a bit itself. This should be an exciting game, and the spread reflects that.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU (+12.5) -- in Arlington, Texas: I have to think TCU's performance against SMU on Friday night played a role in this number. The Horned Frogs got off to a horrible start, and even if they ended up winning comfortably, the overall performance likely won't inspire much confidence in the betting public. Particularly when compared to how the Buckeyes have played so far. The books are clearly anticipating heavy Ohio State action here.

Other games of note

No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State (+18): Remember what happened last season? Iowa State went down to Norman to take on No. 3 Oklahoma and beat the Sooners 38-31. Now Oklahoma will look to return the favor, and the books like its chances with that 18-point spread.

No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss (+22): I thought this line might be bigger when it opened. Through two games, Ole Miss has shown an ability to put points on the board in a hurry, but what's stood out is how quickly it gives so many of them back to its opponent. Considering how impressive Alabama's looked on both sides of the ball, I won't be surprised to see this line approach 24.

No. 10 Washington at Utah (+6.5): The Pac-12 South suddenly looks up for grabs, and Utah is a team that could take advantage. This week the Utes will host a Washington team that rebounded from a season-opening loss to Auburn to get a win against North Dakota. Friday night in Salt Lake City is going to be interesting.

Best of the rest

No. 21 Miami at Toledo (+10)

Kent State at No. 11 Penn State (-35)

Florida State at Syracuse (+3)

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame (-14)

SMU at No. 19 Michigan (-33)

BYU at No. 6 Wisconsin (-21.5)

Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (-35)

Colorado State at Florida (-19.5)

Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-32)

No. 23 Arizona State at San Diego State (+3)