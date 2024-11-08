The first College Football Playoff Rankings provided greater clarity as to what's on the line with each matchup as Week 11 of the college football season arrives. There are numbers attached to the top 25 teams that give us an idea of where teams stand in the race to be part of the 12-team playoff.

Of course, the rankings are irrelevant when it comes to conference championship races. And automatic first-round byes for the top four league champions adds another wrinkle to the November action. Take Georgia, for example. The No. 3 Bulldogs may still have a chance to reach the CFP even if they pick up their second against No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday. But a defeat would likely eliminate the Bulldogs from the SEC title picture, thus guaranteeing that they would have to play a first-round game in the CFP and maybe even a road game.

The stakes are high across the country as the regular season's home stretch arrives with so much to be settled.

As Week 11 action arrives, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of Saturday's games.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Just one opposing quarterback has surpassed 300 yards passing against Georgia Tech this season -- a mark Cam Ward has reached in seven of the Hurricanes' eight games while building his Heisman Trophy candidacy (Ward is the current betting favorite to win the award at +200, according to DrafKings). If the Yellow Jackets can find a way to limit Ward and top target Xavier Restrepo, then perhaps they will be the team to finally upset the Hurricanes.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Heading into last season's showdown with Georgia, Ole Miss was ranked No. 10 and in need of an upset to bolster its College Football Playoff hopes as a one-loss team. Instead, the Rebels got wrecked 52-17. This time, they are a two-loss team trying to keep their hopes alive for an expanded CFP. Will they get wrecked again? It depends on what version of Georgia shows up. The Bulldogs have been erratic in their performances during a 7-1 start. Georgia is a 2.5-point betting favorite according to DrafKings.

Michigan at No. 8 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free), Paramount+ with Showtime: Indiana's defense made life miserable on Michigan State last week as the Hoosiers improved to 9-0 with a 47-10 drubbing of the Spartans. Now IU gets to sink its teeth into the woeful Michigan offense and extract some revenge for a 52-7 loss at Michigan last season. That's how it's expected to go, anyway. However, there will be plenty of CFP hopefuls around the country rooting for the Wolverines to pull an upset. The Hoosiers are a -220 bet to reach the playoff, according to DrafKings Sportsbook.

No. 20 Colorado at Texas Tech -- 4 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): What will Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders do next? The duo brought from Jackson State to Colorado by coach Deion Sanders have already fueled a remarkable two-year turnaround for the Buffs. Now it's time to figure out whether Colorado is a Big 12 title contender or merely a bowl team. Texas Tech just handed Iowa State its first loss and will be looking to play the role of spoiler yet again.

No. 11 Alabama at No. 15 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): It's a College Football Playoff elimination game. The winner will still have a shot at reaching the 12-team field, while the loser will be saddled with a backbreaking third loss. Given the volatile combination of talent and turnovers that come with quarterbacks Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), this one should be riveting. The atmosphere of a night game inside Death Valley will only add to the intensity.

No. 9 BYU at Utah -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): There is nothing Utah fans would love more than spoiling BYU's perfect record. Riding a four-game losing streak, Utes have limped through a disappointing 2024 campaign. But if there's ever a game to get up for, it's the Holy War. The schools last met in 2021, when BYU snapped a nine-game losing skid in the series. Both teams will be hyped up to claim the first-ever Big 12 meeting between the rivals.

Best of the rest